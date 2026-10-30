Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Munoz: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

On Friday, Andoni Iraola said Liverpool pair Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Victor Munoz (knee) have “a chance” of facing Arsenal.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

“I think they have a chance. They have a chance, but I don’t know for sure if they will be involved or not. We still have two days. So, I think we have a chance, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz

Florian Wirtz made a very swift recovery from the ankle issue he picked up in Gameweek 8 to feature in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.

With the schedule getting busy, Iraola says the regular recent rotation will continue.