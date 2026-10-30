Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Munoz: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

On Friday, Andoni Iraola said Liverpool pair Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Victor Munoz (knee) have “a chance” of facing Arsenal.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9
“I think they have a chance. They have a chance, but I don’t know for sure if they will be involved or not. We still have two days. So, I think we have a chance, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz
Florian Wirtz made a very swift recovery from the ankle issue he picked up in Gameweek 8 to feature in the EFL Cup.
Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.
With the schedule getting busy, Iraola says the regular recent rotation will continue.
“I think you have to do a lot of the job with the analyst in the video room, with the board, without spending the legs. But I think our players are very used to it. So, a lot of the work is done and now it’s a more a matter of getting the decision right in terms of the loading, the freshening of the legs. I think we are changing a lot from game to game and I think we will continue this approach.” – Andoni Iraola on the busy schedule