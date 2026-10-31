Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Foden, Cherki + Guehi subs, no Thomas

31 October 2026 364 comments
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There’s a good old-fashioned flurry of 3pm matches this afternoon, with 10 Premier League teams in action at the traditional kick-off time:

Cherki Foden Guehi

TEAM NEWS

We start our tour of the grounds at the Etihad, where it’s easier to compare and contrast the starting XIs from last weekend rather than the rotated EFL Cup sides in midweek.

Enzo Maresca makes two alterations from the team that lost at Aston Villa, with Rayan Cherki and an out-of-form Marc Guehi making way. Phil Foden is also warming the bench in the Premier League again.

In come Ayyoub Bouaddi and the fit-again Matheus Nunes. That will surely see Abdudokir Khusanov move to centre-back.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, just one change from Gameweek 8: Costinha in for the injured Ferdi Kadioglu.

On the south coast, Bournemouth’s only change from the 3-0 win at Old Trafford sees Ryan Christie oust Lewis Cook.

Leeds United welcome back Nico Elvedi and Daniel James from injury as Brenden Aaronson and Jaka Bijol drop out.

Anton Stach is only a substitute again, while Noah Okafor isn’t involved at all.

In the clash between 19th and 20th, Coventry City boss Frank Lampard makes four changes.

Stephen Mfuni, Victor Torp, Yann Gboho and Taiwo Awoniyi are in, with Matt Grimes, Brandon ThomasAsante and Sidiki Cherif dropping down to the bench.

Bobby Thomas misses out with his calf issue.

Regis Le Bris’ only change from last weekend is enforced. Omar Alderete comes in for the injured Nordi Mukiele.

It’s one change apiece in west London.

Vitaly Janelt returns from suspension to displace Aaron Hickey for Brentford, while a surprise Nottingham Forest alteration sees Ola Aina start ahead of Daniel Munoz.

Dan Ndoye is fit enough to keep his place.

Finally, in the battle between two promoted sides, Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic welcomes back Nobel Mendy after injury. Lucas Herrington drops to the bench.

Ipswich Town are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Rayan, Evanilson.

Subs: Di Gregorio, Cook, Soler, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Rodriguez.

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Wilson, James, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Gruev, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Bahoya, Nmecha.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Sangare, Janelt, Ouattara, Jensen, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Collins, Hickey, Schuster, Nunes, Diouf, Anthony, Damsgaard, Wilson.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Jair Cunha, Milenkovic, Murilo, Aina, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Delap.

Subs: John Victor, Diomande, Munoz, Netz, Sangare, Yates, Kalimuendo, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Pinnock, Mfuni, Dasilva, Torp, Yirenkyi, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho, Awoniyi.

Subs: Bentley, Kesler-Hayden, Latibeaudiere, Grimes, Mason-Clark, Hamer, Simms, Thomas-Asante, Cherif.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey.

Subs: Ellborg, Danso, Methalie, Meunier, Ahoka, Talbi, Isidor, Ta Bi, Fofana.

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles, Iroegbunam, Slater, Belloumi, McBurnie, Stroud.

Subs: Phillips, Morita, Gelhardt, McNair, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington, Crooks, Mouzakitis, Cho.

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Davis, Palacios, Luis, Fatawu, Enciso, Philogene, Emersonn.

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Matusiwa, Flemming, Greaves, Akpom, Nunez, Maeda, Clarke.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Bouaddi, Anderson, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Rulli, Guéhi, Reis, O’Reilly, Lewis, Kovačić, Cherki, Foden, Allan.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Andres, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Gross, Kostoulas.

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Minteh, Wieffer, Svoboda, O’Riley, Yalcouye.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

364 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. mr_jones
    59 mins ago

    Is Palmer out next GW for Isak and a midfielder under 8 mio insane?

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    1. RICICLE
      53 mins ago

      why would that be insane?

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    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      50 mins ago

      I'm planning on doing it and I'm having my worst season ever so it might be.

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      50 mins ago

      I considered it, but would need to take a hit, so might do Gvardiol to 2nd Arsenal def. And hope Palmer can finally get a haul against Sunderland who’ve just conceded 3 to Coventry

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  2. Gizzachance
    59 mins ago

    Brighton cs v ars and city

    So many bench pts, kinsky after the cs last week, probably concede now !

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  3. pjomara
    59 mins ago

    Sweet, went. Verbruggen over Kinsky and Rogers C

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    1. Jafooli
      6 mins ago

      Excellent play - exact opposite for moi lol

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  4. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    58 mins ago

    Damn could have been a massive week had Coventry held cleanie - double defense!

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  5. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    58 mins ago

    I'm no longer disrespecting Brighton. 22 points on the bench. Savage!

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    1. Woking Wanderers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago

      Same. I feel numb.

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      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        31 mins ago

        Comfortably Numb?

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        1. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 mins ago

          He must feel a little sick

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      52 mins ago

      Only 9 here. I have only only one gk 🙂

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    3. threeputt
      52 mins ago

      I played Gross & De Cuyper against Liverpool last week got 1 point, benched them this week

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  6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    58 mins ago

    Alderete red card

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  7. Lingardium Leviosa.
    57 mins ago

    Say it with me, never bench De Cuyp and Verbruggen

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    1. Woking Wanderers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Yeah, Verb, DeC, Gross on my bench. AaaaaaaHHH!!!

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    2. Quality Quality Qualit
      7 mins ago

      Particularly if you are thinking of playing Egan for De Cuyper...

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      1. Woking Wanderers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        As I did.

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        1. Lingardium Leviosa.
          3 mins ago

          Hull def had its 15 mins of fame. Already tired.

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  8. Jafooli
    57 mins ago

    And chance of a Kinsky no show - maybe a case of the runs or something similar?

    11pts laughing at us from the bench…

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    1. Jafooli
      8 mins ago

      Also Califiori no show would be welcome, De Cuyper flicking the v’s from the bench…

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    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Was it Arsenal that messed with their food once?
      We need to get on to it!

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      1. Jafooli
        5 mins ago

        Send in the ‘chefs’ asap…

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        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          I could do with Van Hecke out too...De Cuyper and Verbruggen with 20 points on my bench!
          My first XI only has 20!

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  9. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    56 mins ago

    Any word on Jackson playing?

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  10. Old Wulfrunian
    56 mins ago

    Adli goal in 94 just to loose my Petrovic 2 bonus.

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  11. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    56 mins ago

    Tavanier to dango?

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    1. Jafooli
      7 mins ago

      How about Slater, will guarantee you 2pts every week - another bench legend…

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  12. Bobby Digital
    55 mins ago

    Any chance Silva will get a defcon added later?

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  13. F4L
    55 mins ago

    owning players who create loads of chances but their useless team mates miss is too annoying man ffs 😆 especially when bonus is on the line as well

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      29 mins ago

      Time to sell MGW?

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      1. F4L
        28 mins ago

        nah im gonna be stubborn, when is jesus back get delap out that team.

        i dont really see the point in selling after taking the blanks, and then it flips the other way

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        1. RICICLE
          15 mins ago

          feeling the same actually now i've thought about it

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  14. Old Wulfrunian
    52 mins ago

    Muharemović is a beast.

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  15. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    52 mins ago

    Need Le Fee & Silva defcon hits on update, both 1 off

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  16. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    51 mins ago

    Asking for a friend, how does an obviously horrible and 60 IQ mutt like Ndiaye even play or start for MCI?

    This kid is pure trash

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    1. Lingardium Leviosa.
      24 mins ago

      Tbh none of the wingers and mids have been that consistently great either

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  17. Nomar
    48 mins ago

    Schade out on my IB WC too. Another point dodging fraud as soon as I buy him!

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  18. Bobby Digital
    41 mins ago

    Van Hecke 14pter loading

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      17 mins ago

      Hopefully not. COYP 🙂

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    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      14 pts is difficult to score for a defender. 15 would be easier.

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  19. DJ999
    34 mins ago

    Who today take set-piece for BOU, still Tavernier or Kluivert?

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