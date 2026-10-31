3pm team news: Foden, Cherki + Guehi subs, no Thomas

There’s a good old-fashioned flurry of 3pm matches this afternoon, with 10 Premier League teams in action at the traditional kick-off time:

TEAM NEWS

We start our tour of the grounds at the Etihad, where it’s easier to compare and contrast the starting XIs from last weekend rather than the rotated EFL Cup sides in midweek.

Enzo Maresca makes two alterations from the team that lost at Aston Villa, with Rayan Cherki and an out-of-form Marc Guehi making way. Phil Foden is also warming the bench in the Premier League again.

In come Ayyoub Bouaddi and the fit-again Matheus Nunes. That will surely see Abdudokir Khusanov move to centre-back.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, just one change from Gameweek 8: Costinha in for the injured Ferdi Kadioglu.

On the south coast, Bournemouth’s only change from the 3-0 win at Old Trafford sees Ryan Christie oust Lewis Cook.

Leeds United welcome back Nico Elvedi and Daniel James from injury as Brenden Aaronson and Jaka Bijol drop out.

Anton Stach is only a substitute again, while Noah Okafor isn’t involved at all.

In the clash between 19th and 20th, Coventry City boss Frank Lampard makes four changes.

Stephen Mfuni, Victor Torp, Yann Gboho and Taiwo Awoniyi are in, with Matt Grimes, Brandon Thomas–Asante and Sidiki Cherif dropping down to the bench.

Bobby Thomas misses out with his calf issue.

Regis Le Bris’ only change from last weekend is enforced. Omar Alderete comes in for the injured Nordi Mukiele.

It’s one change apiece in west London.

Vitaly Janelt returns from suspension to displace Aaron Hickey for Brentford, while a surprise Nottingham Forest alteration sees Ola Aina start ahead of Daniel Munoz.

Dan Ndoye is fit enough to keep his place.

Finally, in the battle between two promoted sides, Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic welcomes back Nobel Mendy after injury. Lucas Herrington drops to the bench.

Ipswich Town are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Rayan, Evanilson.

Subs: Di Gregorio, Cook, Soler, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Rodriguez.

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Wilson, James, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Gruev, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Bahoya, Nmecha.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Sangare, Janelt, Ouattara, Jensen, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Collins, Hickey, Schuster, Nunes, Diouf, Anthony, Damsgaard, Wilson.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Jair Cunha, Milenkovic, Murilo, Aina, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Delap.

Subs: John Victor, Diomande, Munoz, Netz, Sangare, Yates, Kalimuendo, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Pinnock, Mfuni, Dasilva, Torp, Yirenkyi, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho, Awoniyi.

Subs: Bentley, Kesler-Hayden, Latibeaudiere, Grimes, Mason-Clark, Hamer, Simms, Thomas-Asante, Cherif.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey.

Subs: Ellborg, Danso, Methalie, Meunier, Ahoka, Talbi, Isidor, Ta Bi, Fofana.

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles, Iroegbunam, Slater, Belloumi, McBurnie, Stroud.

Subs: Phillips, Morita, Gelhardt, McNair, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington, Crooks, Mouzakitis, Cho.

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Davis, Palacios, Luis, Fatawu, Enciso, Philogene, Emersonn.

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Matusiwa, Flemming, Greaves, Akpom, Nunez, Maeda, Clarke.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Bouaddi, Anderson, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Rulli, Guéhi, Reis, O’Reilly, Lewis, Kovačić, Cherki, Foden, Allan.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Andres, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Gross, Kostoulas.

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Minteh, Wieffer, Svoboda, O’Riley, Yalcouye.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.