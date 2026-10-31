Aston Villa v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Aston Villa and Fulham.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Aston Villa 8 11 -3 LWDWW 15th Fulham 8 8 -2 DDLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):