Aston Villa v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Aston Villa and Fulham.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
ASTON VILLA
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|-3
|LWDWW
|15th
|Fulham
|8
|8
|-2
|DDLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):