Bournemouth v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Bournemouth and Leeds United.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
LEEDS
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Leeds
|8
|11
|+3
|WDLDD
|13th
|Bournemouth
|8
|9
|-1
|DLLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):