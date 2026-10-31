Brentford v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Brentford and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Brentford
|8
|11
|+5
|DWDLD
|18th
|Nott’m Forest
|8
|6
|-4
|WLLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):