Chelsea v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 31 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Chelsea
|8
|13
|+2
|DLWWL
|16th
|Man United
|8
|7
|-3
|LDDDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):