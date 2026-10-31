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Chelsea v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

31 October 2026 4 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 31 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
5thChelsea813+2DLWWL
16thMan United87-3LDDDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Cant_let_wife_win_again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Looks like the Man UTD predicted line up has not been loaded. Chelsea vs. Chelsea at the moment!

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    1. GENERATION X
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Might be the best chance United have

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      1. Fast Hands Phil The Keeper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Looks like a draw as it stands?

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  2. Bonus magnet
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    bench 1
    Belluomi or Bruno fernandes

    or is this the time bruno punishes sellers and benchers

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