Chelsea v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 31 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Chelsea 8 13 +2 DLWWL 16th Man United 8 7 -3 LDDDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):