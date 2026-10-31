Coventry v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Coventry City and Sunderland.

The match at Coventry Building Society Arena kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

COVENTRY

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 19th Coventry 8 6 -9 LWWLL 20th Sunderland 8 5 -8 LLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):