Coventry v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Coventry City and Sunderland.
The match at Coventry Building Society Arena kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
COVENTRY
SUNDERLAND
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|19th
|Coventry
|8
|6
|-9
|LWWLL
|20th
|Sunderland
|8
|5
|-8
|LLLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):