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Hull v Ipswich predicted line-ups + FPL team news

31 October 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Hull City and Ipswich Town.

The match at MKM Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

HULL

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
10thHull810+1DLDLD
12thIpswich810-4WLWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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