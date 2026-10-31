Hull v Ipswich predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Hull City and Ipswich Town.
The match at MKM Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
HULL
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Hull
|8
|10
|+1
|DLDLD
|12th
|Ipswich
|8
|10
|-4
|WLWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):