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Liverpool v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

31 October 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 1 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
2ndArsenal821+8WLWWW
4thLiverpool815+3DWLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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