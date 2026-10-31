Liverpool v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 1 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 8 21 +8 WLWWW 4th Liverpool 8 15 +3 DWLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):