Liverpool v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Liverpool and Arsenal.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 1 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|8
|21
|+8
|WLWWW
|4th
|Liverpool
|8
|15
|+3
|DWLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):