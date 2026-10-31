Man City v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN CITY

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Man City 8 21 +11 WWWWL 3rd Brighton 8 16 +16 WWWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):