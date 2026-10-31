Spurs v Crystal Palace team news: Maddison a sub, Solanke in

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to continue their upward momentum when they host Crystal Palace this evening.

Kick-off in north London is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Roberto De Zerbi’s side shows just one change from the 2-0 win at Chelsea a week ago.

James Maddison has recovered from injury to make the matchday squad but his manager isn’t risking him from the start again, so his place in the starting line-up is taken by Dominic Solanke.

Pedro Porro has to content himself with bench duty once more.

As for Crystal Palace, their head coach, Pierre Sage, makes two alterations from their last league outing.

Oscar Mingueza is in for Anan Khalaili at right wing-back, while the fit-again Dean Henderson replaces Walter Benitez between the posts.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Fernandes, Tonali, Kudus, Marmoush, Tel, Solanke.

Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Udogie, Kulusevski, Porro, Davies, Williams-Barnett.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Mingueza, Richards, Disasi, Canvot, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, McNeil, Yéremy Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Nketiah, Hughes, Osorio, Khalaili, Doucoure, Guessand, Chilwell.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.