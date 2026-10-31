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Spurs v Crystal Palace team news: Maddison a sub, Solanke in

31 October 2026 72 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to continue their upward momentum when they host Crystal Palace this evening.

Kick-off in north London is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Roberto De Zerbi’s side shows just one change from the 2-0 win at Chelsea a week ago.

James Maddison has recovered from injury to make the matchday squad but his manager isn’t risking him from the start again, so his place in the starting line-up is taken by Dominic Solanke.

Pedro Porro has to content himself with bench duty once more.

As for Crystal Palace, their head coach, Pierre Sage, makes two alterations from their last league outing.

Oscar Mingueza is in for Anan Khalaili at right wing-back, while the fit-again Dean Henderson replaces Walter Benitez between the posts.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Fernandes, Tonali, Kudus, Marmoush, Tel, Solanke.

Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Udogie, Kulusevski, Porro, Davies, Williams-Barnett.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Mingueza, Richards, Disasi, Canvot, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, McNeil, Yéremy Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Nketiah, Hughes, Osorio, Khalaili, Doucoure, Guessand, Chilwell.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Maddison Solanke

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Mikel let's not risk Calafiori tomorrow.
    De Cuyper will work just fine from my bench

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    1. Snoopydog
      just now

      Played Cherki at last minute instead of De C. Never playing Cherki again. Still, started Verb, which turned out ok.

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  2. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Verbruggen and De Kuper benchers, Mateta owners and Haaland captainers.

    This article will help you coping with the sitch:

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    1. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/10/31/how-to-cope-when-fpl-conspires-against-you

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    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Do people really need help coping with bench points away at the Etihad?

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  3. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Ajer 13 def cons - 23 bps
    Kelleher 1 save - 24 bps

    Make it make sense!

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  4. Lingardium Leviosa.
    5 mins ago

    I reckon Spurs is about 40% still Spursy.

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  5. g40steve
    4 mins ago

    Gray G

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    1. g40steve
      3 mins ago

      Kudus A

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    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      A Gray G Kudus A

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  6. Lingardium Leviosa.
    3 mins ago

    Palace awful

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    1. Heavy Cream
      2 mins ago

      Always

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  7. Heavy Cream
    3 mins ago

    Captaining Evanilson was a touch.
    Keeping MGW was not.

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  8. Bobby Digital
    3 mins ago

    If only Kudus was a wee bit cheaper

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  9. JBG
    1 min ago

    Should've done MGW to Kudus for -4 as I contemplated. NFO are so toothless.

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