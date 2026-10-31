Tottenham v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 31 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Tottenham 8 9 -2 DLDWW 17th Crystal Palace 8 7 -10 LDWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):