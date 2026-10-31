Tottenham v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 31 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Tottenham
|8
|9
|-2
|DLDWW
|17th
|Crystal Palace
|8
|7
|-10
|LDWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):