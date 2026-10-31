UCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Best Limitless team

With Matchday 4 approaching, UCL Fantasy managers have the opportunity to activate their Limitless chip.

Whether it’s to navigate injuries, move away from difficult fixtures or target teams with favourable matchups, the chip offers plenty of potential.

Here, we put together our best (early!) Limitless team for Matchday 4, highlighting the standout players to consider ahead of the deadline.

This article will be updated further on Tuesday to factor in any selection/injury issues emerging from the weekend’s domestic football.

BEST LIMITLESS TEAM

SUMMARY

We’ve taken full advantage of the Limitless budget, assembling a squad worth €111.7m.

Our UCL Fantasy Toolkit helped shape the draft, with LASK ranking among the leading sides for projected clean sheets. That makes Lukas Jungwirth (€4.4m) an appealing option in goal. If he fails to deliver, we can turn to Arsenal’s David Raya (€6.0m).

No side has a higher projected clean-sheet probability than Arsenal, so we’ve doubled up on their defence. Gabriel Magalhães (€6.0m) offers both clean-sheet and attacking potential, having scored recently. Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m) provides a similar route to points. Meanwhile, Sporting CP’s Sergi Altimira (€4.0m) remains an excellent budget option. Listed as a defender in Fantasy, the midfielder faces Shakhtar Donetsk this week.

Attacking potential is also a key factor in our defensive selections. Inter wing-back Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) offers plenty of threat going forward, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi (€6.0m) brings explosive potential. The Moroccan scored a hat-trick from right-back in his previous match, highlighting his attacking qualities.

Moving into midfield, Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal (€10.2m) and Raphinha (€9.7m) are almost impossible to overlook. Both rank among the top three players for projected points this Matchday. Their home fixture against Aston Villa makes them standout selections.

Bayern Munich’s impressive attacking performance against Arsenal also strengthens the appeal of Michael Olise (€9.2m). Even against Atlético Madrid, the Frenchman could deliver another strong return.

A 20-point haul in the previous round makes Nicolás Paz (€7.0m) difficult to ignore. Como face Lens, who conceded at least twice in each of their opening two Champions League matches. That gives Paz another promising opportunity to deliver.

Completing the midfield is Vinícius Júnior (€9.5m). His domestic form has been inconsistent, but Real Madrid scored four goals across Matchdays 2 and 3. A favourable fixture against AEK Athens could help the Brazilian rediscover his rhythm.

Doubling up on Bayern’s attack may seem aggressive against Atlético Madrid, but the German champions have been relentless going forward. Harry Kane (€11.0m) therefore makes the cut. The Ballon d’Or winner scored, assisted and collected the Player of the Match award against Arsenal last time out.

Joining Kane is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (€11.2m). The Norwegian scored braces in his opening two Champions League matches and has also been outstanding domestically. His form makes him one of the most appealing forwards available.

Finally, Sporting CP could enjoy plenty of attacking success against Shakhtar Donetsk, who will play their home fixture in London. Luis Suárez (€7.3m) completes our attack after scoring in all three Champions League matches so far. His consistency in front of goal makes him another strong selection.