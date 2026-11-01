UCL Fantasy: Matchday 4 best captains

UCL Fantasy returns for Matchday 4, with another opportunity for managers to gain ground through their captaincy picks.

Here we take a look at the best captaincy options for both Tuesday and Wednesday, along with some differential picks for those who want to try an alternative strategy.

TUESDAY 3RD NOVEMBER

Usually, we split our captaincy picks into two categories: the best options and differentials. However, with so many excellent candidates playing on Tuesday, separating them would be particularly difficult. It could also suggest that certain players are significantly better options than others, which isn’t necessarily the case this week.

One of Tuesday’s standout captaincy candidates features in the early kick-off, as Sporting CP host Shakhtar Donetsk. This gives UCL Fantasy managers the opportunity to confirm whether Luis Suárez (€7.3m) starts before handing him the armband.

Sporting will be looking to put their 3-2 defeat to LASK behind them, and Suárez has the form to help them do exactly that. The Colombian has scored in each of his opening three Champions League matches, making him a particularly appealing option against Shakhtar.

Barcelona are another side we simply cannot ignore. The Catalans have averaged a remarkable 4.2 goals per match in La Liga this season, alongside 3.7 per game in the Champions League.

The Spanish giants also rank among the leading sides for projected goals ahead of their home meeting with Aston Villa. With that in mind, backing one of their attacking stars with the armband could prove hugely rewarding.

Deciding between their two standout options isn’t straightforward, though. Lamine Yamal (€10.2m) has already registered two goals and four assists in just three Champions League appearances. His ability to deliver multiple attacking returns makes him an explosive captaincy candidate.

On the other hand, Raphinha has returned from injury and continues to produce exceptional numbers. No midfielder in the game comes close to the Brazilian’s 15 goals and three assists in domestic competition this season. He also heads into Matchday 4 having scored three times across his previous two appearances.

Another outstanding candidate is Harry Kane (€11.1m), who could go slightly under the radar compared to the other options mentioned. However, that certainly shouldn’t be the case.

The Bayern Munich striker scored an incredible 50 goals across the Bundesliga and Champions League last season, highlighting his remarkable consistency in front of goal.

A meeting with Atlético Madrid may appear less appealing on paper, but Kane has already shown that difficult fixtures needn’t limit his potential. Bayern’s previous European clash with Arsenal looked particularly challenging against one of the strongest defences in world football.

That didn’t stop Kane from producing a goal, an assist and the Player of the Match award. With that performance in mind, ruling him out purely because of the opposition would be a mistake.

WEDNESDAY 4TH NOVEMBER

BEST CAPTAIN

Wednesday’s captaincy decision looks a little more straightforward, with one clear standout option on the second day.

Real Madrid head into Matchday 4 on a five-match winning streak, but it’s their goalscoring form that should really catch the attention of UCL Fantasy managers. Los Blancos have scored four goals in each of their previous two Champions League outings, and their upcoming fixture offers an excellent opportunity to continue that run.

AEK Athens are next up for José Mourinho’s side, and the Greek outfit have struggled defensively in Europe. After suffering a 3-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, they were then thrashed 5-1 by Manchester City.

Based on those performances, Madrid could enjoy another hugely productive evening in front of goal.

With that in mind, Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m) looks extremely difficult to overlook for the captaincy. The Frenchman has been in outstanding form this season, registering 16 goals and three assists for club and country.

His recent performances make an even stronger case. Mbappé has produced at least two goal contributions in three of his previous four appearances, highlighting his explosive potential.

With Real Madrid scoring freely and facing a vulnerable AEK Athens defence, Mbappé looks the standout Wednesday captaincy option.

DIFFERENTIALS

There are several alternative captaincy options to consider on Wednesday, although moving away from the standout pick comes with considerable risk.

Erling Haaland (€11.2m) immediately comes to mind. Manchester City demonstrated their ability to dismantle weaker defences with a convincing 5-1 victory over AEK Athens last time out.

Leading Enzo Maresca’s attack is the Norwegian, who has scored twice in each of his Champions League starts this season. City now face a Leipzig side that conceded four goals against Real Madrid in the previous round, making Haaland another potentially explosive option.

Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (€8.6m) also ranks among the leading forwards for projected points this week. The German side host a vulnerable Real Betis defence, presenting an excellent opportunity for attacking returns.

Guirassy has already registered a brace in two of his Champions League appearances this season, highlighting his ability to deliver a significant haul.

Como talisman Nico Paz (€7.0m) offers multiple routes to points ahead of his meeting with Lens. The French side have conceded at least twice in every Champions League match so far, making this an appealing fixture for the Italian outfit.

Paz also heads into the round following an outstanding 20-point performance, which included two goals, an assist and the Player of the Match award.

Liverpool attackers Alexander Isak (€7.5m) and Bradley Barcola (€7.1m) could also appeal against an inconsistent Fenerbahçe defence.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Gabriel (€6.0m) offers a different captaincy route against Slavia Praha. His potential for clean-sheet points, ball recoveries and attacking returns makes him another option worth considering.