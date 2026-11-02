Amad, Dorgu, Rashford: Latest FPL team news pre-Gameweek 10

Nine Premier League teams are in European action this midweek, with two of them, Aston Villa and Manchester United, contesting UEFA Champions League ties on Tuesday.

Unai Emery and Michael Carrick are thus the first top-flight bosses in front of the media this week, hosting their pre-match pressers on Monday.

Here are the key injury updates from both press conferences.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) is back in training with the Red Devils. While Tuesday’s clash with Roma comes too soon for the left-sided Dane, he may be closer to contention by Gameweek 10.

“That was the first day with the group, Pat, so great to have him back. He’s worked ever so hard to be back with the group, but he won’t be involved tomorrow. “We’ll see how he progresses through the week, really, but, yeah, it’s great to have him back.” – Michael Carrick on Patrick Dorgu

Luke Shaw (unspecified) and Marcus Rashford (hip) will miss out again in midweek, along with longer-term absentees Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Benjamin Sesko (calf). Shaw won’t return before the international break, either.

“Luke definitely won’t be around this week and fit at that point. Marcus, we’ll just have to see, day by day, how he keeps improving.” – Michael Carrick

Amad Diallo, who was withdrawn at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and flagged by FPL, has trained today.

Leny Yoro is also fine, despite being bothered by a tendon issue.

“Leny has just had a bit of a tendon [problem], really. It’s one of them that comes and goes. But he’s managing it, he’s been fine.” – Michael Carrick on Leny Yoro

Lisandro Martinez is able to feature against Roma but will be suspended for the Villa match on Sunday afternoon.

ASTON VILLA

Unai Emery’s press conference is to come early this evening