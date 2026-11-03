Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 10?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we keep an eye on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are racking up the yellow cards and nearing a one-match ban.

The cut-off dates and thresholds for suspensions are also discussed in this piece.

Finally, we round up the individuals already suspended and who will be returning from a ban in Gameweek 10.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There were three new additions to the list in Gameweek 9.

Ethan Ampadu (£5.3m) and Harry Maguire (£4.7m) joining this group won’t ruffle many Fantasy feathers.

But Pascal Gross (£6.2m), the second most-owned midfielder in the game, certainly will.

All six of the above players have to avoid a booking in their respective sides’ next 10 fixtures to avoid a ban.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 25 others on three bookings.

Maxim De Cuyper (£5.4m) was the most significant new addition to the list in Gameweek 9.

Morgan Rogers (£8.1m), Marcus Tavernier (£6.6m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m), all of them owned by more than 20% of managers, remain on three cautions.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 10

Omar Alderete (£4.8m), Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m) will serve one-match bans this weekend after being sent off for two bookable offences in Gameweek 9.

The same punishment awaits Matty Cash (£4.3m) and Matt Crooks (£4.4m) after they reached five bookings for the season on Saturday.

Jean–Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) begins a three-match suspension after his dismissal for serious foul play against Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile.

Max Dowman (£5.3m) will serve the second game of his own three-match ban.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 10

Yehor Yarmoliuk (£4.7m), Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.4m) all return from three-match bans in Gameweek 10.