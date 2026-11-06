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Gravenberch + Ekitike: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

6 November 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Based on Andoni Iraola’s Friday press conference, Liverpool seemingly have no new concerns from their midweek loss in Turkey.

Ryan Gravenberch (heel), who missed UEFA Champions League duty, could yet feature if he can play through the pain barrier.

“The only doubt we will have is Ryan. The others will be the same as we have been.

“The Ryan Gravenberch thing is a day-to-day thing, it’s a matter of pain. Let’s see if he can deal with the pain and he can help us.” – Andoni Iraola on Ryan Gravenberch

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are all still out.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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