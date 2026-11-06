FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’re hoping to hear from 13 Premier League managers on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 10 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola are among the top-flight bosses facing the media today.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches, as they speak, in the article below. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

These press conferences follow on from the six we had on Thursday and Frank Lampard’s on Wednesday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday’s FPL Press Conferences 🚨 ⬜ 10am – Arbeloa

🔵 10.30am – Maresca

⭕ 1.30pm – Arteta

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🦅 1.30pm – Sage

🚜 1.30pm – O’Neil

🔴 1.30pm – Iraola

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🕊️ 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery https://t.co/p5oQvLOwBL — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 6, 2026

MANCHESTER CITY

Enzo Maresca’s press conference was short on team news but we think the City boss has a fully fit squad bar medium-term absentee Antoine Semenyo (knee).

There was a comment on the fitness of Nico O’Reilly, who was omitted from the England squad today.

“Since we started the season, his back [problem], if you remember, before the Coventry game. Some more problems, unfortunately. He’s not 100%. In the last game, I really liked him, he was playing a very good game. This is what we need from Nico; just keep him fit because we know how good he is. And no doubt that in the future he will be again with the international team. “The break is what he needs, to use the break to do the right things in terms of therapy and these kind of things, and be 100% after the international break.” – Enzo Maresca on Nico O’Reilly

Phil Foden was also overlooked by Thomas Tuchel on Friday.

“He’s doing well, to be honest. Now, the reason why he has been left out from the international team, I don’t know. But we are happy with Phil. We know that he can give much more, we know that. But slowly, slowly; I said many times, it’s my duty to try to help him to be back and be one of the best.” – Enzo Maresca on Phil Foden

There was more backing for under-fire goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, meanwhile.

“Overall, he’s good. He’s quite relaxed in terms of… he recognises that he has done some mistakes. But at the same time, as I said after the last game, also he has made some good saves. So it’s just a matter of balance, try to avoid mistakes, and continue to do the right things.” – Enzo Maresca on Gianluigi Donnarumma

Maresca was also asked about knowing what his first-choice XI is.

“It depends a little bit on the game. We have probably 60, 65 games, so it’s impossible to use always the same players. I feel quite lucky because I have many good players that I can choose which ones we need for different games.” – Enzo Maresca

FULHAM

Ryan Sessegnon returns this weekend after completing a three-match ban.

The Cottagers have only one absentee for the visit of Newcastle United, then: Tom Cairney misses out with knee issues.