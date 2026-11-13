Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14: Expert team reveals

Ahead of the League One and League Two single Gameweek, our Fantasy EFL contributors are back to reveal their teams and plans..

Here, they talk through their key picks, transfers, captaincy decisions and club selections for Gameweek 14.

I’m backing Salford City at home to Northampton Town this week, so Will Norris takes the goalkeeper spot. My model gives Salford a 46% chance of keeping a clean sheet, while Northampton have averaged just 0.88 attacking xG per match across their last ten. Norris could have a quiet afternoon in terms of saves, but the clean-sheet potential makes him an appealing pick.

takes the goalkeeper spot. My model gives Salford a 46% chance of keeping a clean sheet, while Northampton have averaged just 0.88 attacking xG per match across their last ten. Norris could have a quiet afternoon in terms of saves, but the clean-sheet potential makes him an appealing pick. I’m doubling up on Salford’s defence with Adebola Oluwo . He offers another route to points through defensive contributions, although his minutes remain a concern. I’ll need to check the starting line-up before committing to him, as I don’t want to risk a defender who may not play the full match.

. He offers another route to points through defensive contributions, although his minutes remain a concern. I’ll need to check the starting line-up before committing to him, as I don’t want to risk a defender who may not play the full match. Port Vale’s Jordan Gabriel completes my defence ahead of a home meeting with Accrington Stanley. I give Vale a 34% clean-sheet chance, but the potential for defensive contributions also interests me. Jack’s data shows that teams average 25.07 clearances against Accrington, the highest figure in his table. That could give Gabriel opportunities to pick up additional points.

completes my defence ahead of a home meeting with Accrington Stanley. I give Vale a 34% clean-sheet chance, but the potential for defensive contributions also interests me. Jack’s data shows that teams average 25.07 clearances against Accrington, the highest figure in his table. That could give Gabriel opportunities to pick up additional points. The captain’s armband goes to Sheffield Wednesday’s Davis Keillor-Dunn , who hosts Plymouth Argyle. I particularly like his attacking role despite his midfield classification in Fantasy EFL. His shooting, creativity and ability to get into dangerous positions make him my standout captaincy option. Wednesday have injury concerns, but I’m happy to back Keillor-Dunn if he starts.

, who hosts Plymouth Argyle. I particularly like his attacking role despite his midfield classification in Fantasy EFL. His shooting, creativity and ability to get into dangerous positions make him my standout captaincy option. Wednesday have injury concerns, but I’m happy to back Keillor-Dunn if he starts. Alongside him, Swindon Town’s Jack Thomson offers a different route to points against Grimsby Town. He has registered one goal and two assists in 12 league appearances, while his interceptions provide a steady source of Fantasy returns. Grimsby have been scoring freely, so I’m not expecting an easy match, but Thomson’s all-round involvement appeals to me.

offers a different route to points against Grimsby Town. He has registered one goal and two assists in 12 league appearances, while his interceptions provide a steady source of Fantasy returns. Grimsby have been scoring freely, so I’m not expecting an easy match, but Thomson’s all-round involvement appeals to me. MK Dons have an attractive home fixture against Burton Albion, making Sam Nombe my first forward. My model projects around 1.84 goals for the hosts, and I want exposure to their attack through both Nombe and the club selection. His individual involvement and minutes will ultimately determine whether that double-up pays off.

my first forward. My model projects around 1.84 goals for the hosts, and I want exposure to their attack through both Nombe and the club selection. His individual involvement and minutes will ultimately determine whether that double-up pays off. Reading’s injury problems also make Stockport County’s Kyle Wootton difficult to overlook. The visitors could be without O’Connor, Ward, Dorsett, Knight and Brown, leaving them with several defensive issues. Wootton’s impressive underlying numbers and shot volume make him my preferred forward this week, and he takes the vice-captaincy.

difficult to overlook. The visitors could be without O’Connor, Ward, Dorsett, Knight and Brown, leaving them with several defensive issues. Wootton’s impressive underlying numbers and shot volume make him my preferred forward this week, and he takes the vice-captaincy. My first club pick is MK Dons , who host Burton Albion. Their attacking potential is the main attraction, with my model projecting around 1.84 goals. A clean sheet looks less likely, at approximately 31%, but I’m backing the hosts to create chances and secure a positive result.

, who host Burton Albion. Their attacking potential is the main attraction, with my model projecting around 1.84 goals. A clean sheet looks less likely, at approximately 31%, but I’m backing the hosts to create chances and secure a positive result. Finally, Salford City complete my selections ahead of Northampton Town’s visit. I’ve already backed their defence through Norris and Oluwo, so this is a significant commitment to the same fixture. However, their strong clean-sheet prospects make that a risk I’m willing to take.

complete my selections ahead of Northampton Town’s visit. I’ve already backed their defence through Norris and Oluwo, so this is a significant commitment to the same fixture. However, their strong clean-sheet prospects make that a risk I’m willing to take. As always, I’ll review the confirmed line-ups before the deadline and make any necessary changes.

I’m putting plenty of faith in Salford City’s Will Norris this week. Northampton Town at home looks like an excellent fixture, and with the club chip activated, I’m hoping he can deliver a big return. A strong performance could set the tone for my entire Gameweek.

this week. Northampton Town at home looks like an excellent fixture, and with the club chip activated, I’m hoping he can deliver a big return. A strong performance could set the tone for my entire Gameweek. The Salford triple-up continues with Adebola Oluwo , who takes the vice-captaincy. I’m backing him to deliver against Northampton, with a clean sheet and defensive contributions both offering routes to points. He’s a key part of my club chip strategy, so I’m hoping the gamble pays off.

, who takes the vice-captaincy. I’m backing him to deliver against Northampton, with a clean sheet and defensive contributions both offering routes to points. He’s a key part of my club chip strategy, so I’m hoping the gamble pays off. Another week brings another selection for Exeter City’s Jack Fitzwater ! Cheltenham Town at home is a fixture I really like, particularly given his ability to collect defensive bonus points. Even without a clean sheet, Fitzwater can still deliver a decent return.

! Cheltenham Town at home is a fixture I really like, particularly given his ability to collect defensive bonus points. Even without a clean sheet, Fitzwater can still deliver a decent return. Salford’s Brendan Wiredu also makes my team ahead of Northampton’s visit. He’s another important part of my club chip gamble, and I’m hoping he can make an impact in midfield. With so much riding on Salford this week, I’ll need him to contribute.

also makes my team ahead of Northampton’s visit. He’s another important part of my club chip gamble, and I’m hoping he can make an impact in midfield. With so much riding on Salford this week, I’ll need him to contribute. At Exeter City, Liam Woodhouse completes my defensive selections ahead of the home clash with Cheltenham. A clean sheet would be ideal, but I’m also hoping he can collect additional points through his defensive contributions.

completes my defensive selections ahead of the home clash with Cheltenham. A clean sheet would be ideal, but I’m also hoping he can collect additional points through his defensive contributions. Port Vale’s Kyle Dempsey gives me a potential differential against Accrington Stanley. He has the ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch, and I’m hoping he can get forward regularly enough to produce an attacking return.

gives me a potential differential against Accrington Stanley. He has the ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch, and I’m hoping he can get forward regularly enough to produce an attacking return. Completing my Salford selections is Macaulay Langstaff , who faces Northampton at home. He’s the attacking player I’m relying on to make the club chip worthwhile. Hopefully, he can find the back of the net and reward my faith in Salford.

, who faces Northampton at home. He’s the attacking player I’m relying on to make the club chip worthwhile. Hopefully, he can find the back of the net and reward my faith in Salford. My first club selection is York City , who travel to Rochdale. Away fixtures can be tricky, but I fancy York to cause problems and come away with a positive result.

, who travel to Rochdale. Away fixtures can be tricky, but I fancy York to cause problems and come away with a positive result. Finally, MK Dons complete my team ahead of their home meeting with Burton Albion. It’s another fixture I really like, and I’m backing the hosts to take control of the match and secure all three points.