More features added to our FPL Toolkit

Launched in the summer, our FPL Toolkit gathers a range of key stats and Gameweek information together in one place.

For managers, these tools are everything that’s needed to achieve a good rank and win mini-leagues.

The Toolkit neatly breaks down into the following sections…

ANALYSE – diving into stats, graphs and defensive contributions (DefCon)

– diving into stats, graphs and defensive contributions (DefCon) PLAN – looking ahead at fixtures and points projections, alongside draft advice

– looking ahead at fixtures and points projections, alongside draft advice TEAM NEWS – keeping track of player availability and likely lineups

– keeping track of player availability and likely lineups LIVE – watching the matches, ranks and price changes unfold

NEW FEATURES

In the image above, you might notice that we’ve just added four more features to it, mostly for Chief Scout members.

CAPTAINCY MATRIX

Here, members can use the projected ‘Rate My Team’ points to decide who should next be awarded captaincy, noting which players usually take penalties, free-kicks and corners.

Handily, it looks quite a few Gameweeks ahead, allowing managers to plan their future armbands.

MINUTES TRACKER

Meanwhile, we have a visually appealing way to record each player’s minutes, starts and positions across all competitions.

This is very useful in trying to predict winter rotation, for instance. Schedules are about to get intense!

EYE TEST

Another brilliant members-only tool, this lets you choose a Premier League team and instantly find each detailed Match Centre summary, as well as YouTube highlights.

Each goal comes with a timestamp on such links, plus there’s a breakdown of player penalty records.

HALL OF FAME

Regularly covered in RedLightning’s mini-league round-ups, our Hall of Fame gives an all-time ranking to over 57,000 FPL managers. A way to learn from the very best.

Everyone can see the ‘Career’ table, which goes up to 2025/26’s climax. But ‘Live’ takes the current season into account and is only for members.

Enjoy!