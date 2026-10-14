What’s new on Fantasy Football Scout? Our latest tools + features

There have been plenty of changes at Fantasy Football Scout over the last month, with several new tools arriving and some old favourites getting an upgrade.

From the new Market Watch to the return of our Minutes Tracker, FPL managers now have even more information at their fingertips.

So, in case you’ve missed any of it, we take a look at what’s new on Fantasy Football Scout.

FPL TOOLKIT

Finding everything you need on Fantasy Football Scout is now much easier, thanks to the new FPL Toolkit page.

The dashboard brings our FPL tools and key Gameweek information together in one place. Managers can see the upcoming deadline, next kick-off and fixture schedule, while quick links provide direct access to areas such as the Live Gameweek and Match Centre.

Further down, managers can find form players, DEFCON information, price-change predictions and live season statistics, including the leading points scorers, goalscorers and assist-makers.

The wider Toolkit is also organised into Analyse, Plan, Live and Team News, making it easier to jump straight into the tool or information you need.

That makes FPL Home a useful starting point for each Gameweek, whether you want a quick overview or need to dive deeper into your FPL research.

LIVE GAMEWEEK

Our upgraded Live Gameweek tool helps managers follow every FPL round as the action unfolds.

The dashboard tracks live scores and FPL points, alongside deeper Opta performance data. You can quickly see the Gameweek’s top performers and check the latest scores from every Premier League match.

Managers can also look beyond the headline FPL returns. The tool ranks players for goals, assists and defensive contributions, as well as shots, big chances and big chances created.

There’s useful information for goalkeepers, too, including saves made throughout the Gameweek.

With everything in one place, managers can follow the FPL points while also seeing the numbers behind each performance.

MARKET WATCH

Our new Market Watch gives FPL managers another way to assess players, teams and upcoming fixtures.

The tool tracks movement in the betting markets, highlighting changes in projected goals, clean-sheet probabilities and individual goalscorer chances. Managers can select a Gameweek and quickly see which markets have moved most.

You can also choose individual fixtures and track how their projected goals and clean-sheet chances have changed over different periods.

The Gameweek market board makes comparing fixtures even easier. It lists the latest projected goals for every team alongside their clean-sheet probabilities, helping managers identify some of the strongest attacking and defensive match-ups.

There’s plenty of useful information at player level, too. Market Watch ranks the players with the highest goalscorer probabilities and tracks how those chances have moved over the previous 24 hours.

Prices are checked every 15 minutes, so managers can spot significant market movement rather than relying solely on the latest goalscorer odds.

Market movement doesn’t guarantee what will happen on the pitch. However, it provides another useful piece of information when assessing transfers, captaincy and the best fixtures to target.

MATCH CENTRE

The Match Centre brings key FPL information from every Premier League fixture together in one place.

Managers can move between Gameweeks and quickly review each match. The tool displays goals, FPL assists and bonus points, alongside the leading FPL scorers from each fixture.

There’s more detail beyond attacking returns. Match Centre also shows the leading players for defensive contributions, making it easy to see who reached the DEFCON threshold.

Managers can also check goalkeeper saves and cards. That makes the tool useful for reviewing exactly how players earned their points after each match.

Rather than checking several different sources, managers can use Match Centre to get a quick FPL-focused breakdown of every Premier League fixture.

PLAYER MAPS

Our Player Maps tool offers a visual way to compare FPL assets and assess their attacking involvement.

Managers can select two players and compare their actions on the pitch. There are options to change the season, period and fixture, making it possible to focus on specific matches or a longer run of games.

The tool also offers different map types, including goal attempts, to show where players are taking their shots.

Managers can then view each player on their own standalone map. This makes it easier to compare positioning and see where their attacking actions take place.

Whether you’re assessing two transfer targets or looking deeper into a player’s goal threat, Player Maps provide another way to analyse the numbers behind their performances.

MINUTES TRACKER RELAUNCHED

Our Minutes Tracker has also returned, helping FPL managers keep a closer eye on player starts and game-time.

Managers can select any Premier League club and see how many minutes each player has recorded across recent matches. Crucially, the tracker covers all competitions, not just the Premier League.

That makes it particularly useful during busy periods. Managers can quickly spot which players regularly complete 90 minutes and who may be at greater risk of rotation.

The tracker also displays upcoming fixtures across different competitions. This makes it easier to assess each club’s schedule and identify potentially congested periods.

Managers can switch between minutes, starts and now positions, while the previous season is also available for comparison.

PLAYER ROTATIONS

Our new ‘Rotation Finder’ feature, full of filters, can help us find cheap assets that managers can switch around to (theoretically!) maximise returns.

Sorting teams by either fixture difficulty, clean sheet odds or projected goals, users also have the option of excluding ‘Big Six’ outfits – though that seems overly complimentary to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, in particular!

Meanwhile, the clever tool automatically identifies pairings of (at most) £4.5m defenders and £5.0m midfielders. Scrolling down allows you to customise such price limits, then search for your player’s perfect partner.

Furthermore, it also looks into ‘two from three’ triplet rotations.

STATS STUDIO

And finally, the latest feature off the rank: our new Stats Studio.

Here, you can create scatter plots and bar charts using your own stats and filters, either to help with your own weekly planning or to share with others.