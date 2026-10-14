FPL

What’s new on Fantasy Football Scout? Our latest tools + features

14 October 2026 30 comments
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There have been plenty of changes at Fantasy Football Scout over the last month, with several new tools arriving and some old favourites getting an upgrade.

From the new Market Watch to the return of our Minutes Tracker, FPL managers now have even more information at their fingertips.

So, in case you’ve missed any of it, we take a look at what’s new on Fantasy Football Scout.

FPL TOOLKIT

Finding everything you need on Fantasy Football Scout is now much easier, thanks to the new FPL Toolkit page.

The dashboard brings our FPL tools and key Gameweek information together in one place. Managers can see the upcoming deadline, next kick-off and fixture schedule, while quick links provide direct access to areas such as the Live Gameweek and Match Centre.

new on Fantasy Football Scout

Further down, managers can find form players, DEFCON information, price-change predictions and live season statistics, including the leading points scorers, goalscorers and assist-makers.

The wider Toolkit is also organised into Analyse, Plan, Live and Team News, making it easier to jump straight into the tool or information you need.

That makes FPL Home a useful starting point for each Gameweek, whether you want a quick overview or need to dive deeper into your FPL research.

LIVE GAMEWEEK

Our upgraded Live Gameweek tool helps managers follow every FPL round as the action unfolds.

The dashboard tracks live scores and FPL points, alongside deeper Opta performance data. You can quickly see the Gameweek’s top performers and check the latest scores from every Premier League match.

new on Fantasy Football Scout

Managers can also look beyond the headline FPL returns. The tool ranks players for goals, assists and defensive contributions, as well as shots, big chances and big chances created.

There’s useful information for goalkeepers, too, including saves made throughout the Gameweek.

With everything in one place, managers can follow the FPL points while also seeing the numbers behind each performance.

MARKET WATCH

Our new Market Watch gives FPL managers another way to assess players, teams and upcoming fixtures.

The tool tracks movement in the betting markets, highlighting changes in projected goals, clean-sheet probabilities and individual goalscorer chances. Managers can select a Gameweek and quickly see which markets have moved most.

You can also choose individual fixtures and track how their projected goals and clean-sheet chances have changed over different periods.

new on Fantasy Football Scout

The Gameweek market board makes comparing fixtures even easier. It lists the latest projected goals for every team alongside their clean-sheet probabilities, helping managers identify some of the strongest attacking and defensive match-ups.

There’s plenty of useful information at player level, too. Market Watch ranks the players with the highest goalscorer probabilities and tracks how those chances have moved over the previous 24 hours.

Prices are checked every 15 minutes, so managers can spot significant market movement rather than relying solely on the latest goalscorer odds.

Market movement doesn’t guarantee what will happen on the pitch. However, it provides another useful piece of information when assessing transfers, captaincy and the best fixtures to target.

MATCH CENTRE

The Match Centre brings key FPL information from every Premier League fixture together in one place.

Managers can move between Gameweeks and quickly review each match. The tool displays goals, FPL assists and bonus points, alongside the leading FPL scorers from each fixture.

There’s more detail beyond attacking returns. Match Centre also shows the leading players for defensive contributions, making it easy to see who reached the DEFCON threshold.

Managers can also check goalkeeper saves and cards. That makes the tool useful for reviewing exactly how players earned their points after each match.

Rather than checking several different sources, managers can use Match Centre to get a quick FPL-focused breakdown of every Premier League fixture.

PLAYER MAPS

Our Player Maps tool offers a visual way to compare FPL assets and assess their attacking involvement.

Managers can select two players and compare their actions on the pitch. There are options to change the season, period and fixture, making it possible to focus on specific matches or a longer run of games.

The tool also offers different map types, including goal attempts, to show where players are taking their shots.

Managers can then view each player on their own standalone map. This makes it easier to compare positioning and see where their attacking actions take place.

Whether you’re assessing two transfer targets or looking deeper into a player’s goal threat, Player Maps provide another way to analyse the numbers behind their performances.

MINUTES TRACKER RELAUNCHED

Our Minutes Tracker has also returned, helping FPL managers keep a closer eye on player starts and game-time.

Managers can select any Premier League club and see how many minutes each player has recorded across recent matches. Crucially, the tracker covers all competitions, not just the Premier League.

That makes it particularly useful during busy periods. Managers can quickly spot which players regularly complete 90 minutes and who may be at greater risk of rotation.

The tracker also displays upcoming fixtures across different competitions. This makes it easier to assess each club’s schedule and identify potentially congested periods.

Managers can switch between minutes, starts and now positions, while the previous season is also available for comparison.

PLAYER ROTATIONS

Our new ‘Rotation Finder’ feature, full of filters, can help us find cheap assets that managers can switch around to (theoretically!) maximise returns.

Sorting teams by either fixture difficulty, clean sheet odds or projected goals, users also have the option of excluding ‘Big Six’ outfits – though that seems overly complimentary to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, in particular!

Meanwhile, the clever tool automatically identifies pairings of (at most) £4.5m defenders and £5.0m midfielders. Scrolling down allows you to customise such price limits, then search for your player’s perfect partner.

Furthermore, it also looks into ‘two from three’ triplet rotations.

STATS STUDIO

And finally, the latest feature off the rank: our new Stats Studio.

Here, you can create scatter plots and bar charts using your own stats and filters, either to help with your own weekly planning or to share with others.

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Which option is better if you have 4FTs ?

    A) Roll, Start Muharemovic
    B) Roll, Start Barry
    C) 1FT, Szobozlai —> Savio/Tavernier

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      B

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I mean it would be good to see the whole team though in case there are other changes to make

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        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Kinsky
          Calafiori Konsa DeCuyper
          Saka Palmer Rogers Gross Szobo*
          Haaland Pedro

          (Dubravka Barry Muharemovic Egan)
          (4FTs & 0.1itb)

          Cheers!

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          1. banskt
            • 13 Years
            22 mins ago

            Is Szoboszlai definitely out? Team looks fine otherwise. I like the structure of Saka, Palmer, Rogers, Groß. If he is set to return in GW8, I wouldn't rush to sell him. Barry should be a good sub for GW7. Chelsea aren't exactly solid at the back.

            Of course, Cherki is a great option, but he is always a minutes risk. I own Cherki and to be honest, it's always tense regarding minutes.

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    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      With 4FT's I woudl roll the dice on C

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  2. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Hold FT best bet here I think:

    Verbruggen
    Cala & Konsa, DeCuyper, Gvardiol
    Palmer & Rogers, Ode
    Pedro, GonzaloGarcia, Haaland

    Kinsky, Tav, King, Hall
    1.1itb

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    1. banskt
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Roll, I think.

      But if you got double Fulham attack, why hold them on bench for their nicer fixtures? Bench Konsa, I would say.

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  3. Il Capitano
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    1FT 4m ITB

    Trafford Dub
    Calafiori De Cuyper Hall Konsa Egan
    Palmer Rogers Odegaard Gross Slater
    Haaland JP Gonzalo

    Ode to Cherki/Saka or roll?

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    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Saka

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    2. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Cherki

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    3. banskt
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Roll

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  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Hall to Thomas?

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Do you have a transfer to burn or just looking to free up funds for another move later?

      It seems like a waste of a transfer otherwise.

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  5. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    One open sub spot left for UCL today.

    Play
    A. VVD
    B. Barcola
    C. Guirassy

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    1. GreennRed
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      C and good luck tonight.

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  6. Ha.
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    How long is Isak out for?

    3FT, but how about

    Isak > Barry
    Sanagre > Cherki/Cunha

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    1. Ha.
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Barry could be DCL

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  7. Fray Bentos
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hows the WC looking?
    Trafford, Leno
    DeCup, Gvardiol, Cala, vuskovic , Thomas
    Rogers, Odegaard, grob, cherki, MGW
    Haaland, DLC, pedro

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  8. Gazwaz80
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    https://www.espn.co.uk/football/team/fixtures/_/id/370/fulham
    Is DCL worth getting in? Leeds have got some great fixtures…

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      At least it is worth keeping him for those who already have him

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    2. banskt
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on individual team structures, I think. I don't have DCL and he is not in my priority list over the next 5-6 games. There are other issues in my team that needs to be solved. I need to chase points in the midfield, save some FTs for the rainy day, change my team structure to afford the midfield 5 of Saka, Palmer, Rogers, Groß and Cherki, defcon defenders for the rotation... you see there are so many things ahead of a DCL transfer.

      Is he worth it? Of course, he is. A solid player with good fixtures. Is he essentially? No, in my opinion.

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  9. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    44 mins ago

    Would you WC this team or will getting rid of Fernandes and Szoboszial be enough at the moment

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    2 FTs WC available 0.5 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Quite close to template and no pressing issues really, so would save WC for a rainy day. Fernandes and Szobo to any mids you fancy and you're good.

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    2. banskt
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I wouldn't WC. I wouldn't even sell Szoboszlai if he is back in GW8 or GW9. Fernandes to Palmer and roll the other FT. But, then again, Bruno can outscore any other mid in the league on a good day.

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        That's what we expected him to do against Fulham and then Spurs. Giving him an extra chance each week based on previous seasons hauls means missing out on more in form options

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        1. banskt
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          I agree. That's why I said I would do the move. And then added the disclaimer.

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  10. banskt
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Hume has been on my bench since the start of the season. But, on GW7 I am considering to play him ahead of Luke Shaw and Van Ewijk. Hume seems like a good punt this week against Bournemouth away, especially if he plays further up.

    Question: What are his chances to play in the right wing while Ballard and Meunier are unavailable?

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  11. Tsparkes10
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc7?

    Dona 4.0
    Cali DC Konsa Thomas VanH
    Rogers Barnes Doku Gross Palmer
    JP Haaland 4.5

    Not too keen on any strikers for next 3 bar Spurs but don’t trust them/not sure who’s nailed…

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    1. banskt
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Like the Donnarumma and Van Hecke picks. Triple Chelsea attack is the new template, should be good there. Not sure I would go with Barnes and Doku. I understand that midfield picks are thin and uninspiring at the moment. Newcastle is going through a rough patch. If you're keen on a City midfielder, why not Cherki?

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