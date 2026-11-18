An established winter tradition, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is about to begin a fixture frenzy that sees 10 Gameweek deadlines separated by just 45 days.

Throw in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, plus a couple of European midweeks, and suddenly the matches are coming thick and fast.

This and the article on ’90-minute men’ can help managers identify the supposedly safer players when it comes to game time and rotation.

FPL FIXTURE OVERVIEW

Below is Legomane’s brilliant graphic, neatly showing the intensity of this festive period.

Dark grey boxes are for non-Premier League matches.

CLUBS WITH THE MOST MATCHES

13 Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Man City, Sunderland 12 Arsenal, Aston Villa, Man United 11 Everton 10 Brentford, Chelsea, Coventry, Fulham, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Newcastle, Nott’m Forest, Tottenham

At first glance, these next six-and-a-half weeks don’t look too tiring for Chelsea’s attackers, especially once Joao Pedro (£7.6m) is ready to play.

Other popular outfielders like Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m), Thierno Barry (£5.7m), Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m), Kevin Schade (£6.1m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) could be alright.

EACH CLUB’S TIGHT TURNAROUNDS

However, let’s go deeper and examine the inter-match rest periods.

In an example of these calculations, playing on December 2nd and 5th is recorded as a three-day gap, rather than the two empty days in between.

We’ve sorted our table below from the lowest to highest average gap.

TEAM DAYS BETWEEN

GW11-20 TOTAL

MATCHES AVERAGE GAP BAD GAPS

(3 DAYS) GOOD GAPS

(6+ DAYS) Brighton 44 13 3.67 days 7 1 Liverpool 44 13 3.67 days 7 1 Bournemouth 45 13 3.75 days 8 1 Sunderland 45 13 3.75 days 6 1 Crystal Palace 46 13 3.83 days 7 1 Man City 46 13 3.83 days 7 1 Arsenal 45 12 4.09 days 6 2 Aston Villa 45 12 4.09 days 5 1 Man United 46 12 4.18 days 6 2 Everton 43 11 4.30 days 4 3 Brentford 43 10 4.78 days 3 3 Hull 44 10 4.89 days 4 3 Nott’m Forest 45 10 5.00 days 4 4 Chelsea 46 10 5.11 days 3 4 Coventry 46 10 5.11 days 3 4 Fulham 46 10 5.11 days 2 4 Ipswich 46 10 5.11 days 2 4 Leeds 46 10 5.11 days 3 4 Tottenham 46 10 5.11 days 3 4 Newcastle 47 10 5.22 days 1 4

AT RISK?

It’s worth noting that all teams have a time to breathe before Gameweek 17, as none play on the 22nd, 23rd, 24th or 25th.

But, as expected, it’ll be tough to fully trust certain teams. Manchester City are notorious changers, whether it’s under Pep Guardiola or Enzo Maresca. Erling Haaland (£15.8m) might keep starting, but teammates Rayan Cherki (£7.9m), Phil Foden (£6.8m), Marc Guehi (£6.0m) and Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m) were already being rotated.

Brighton and Hove Albion can call upon a deep squad, which may eventually bring a league rest for Pascal Gross (£6.3m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m). Fabian Hurzeler has already suggested recently that “there will be a moment where we need to rest” the veteran German.

At Liverpool, the injury record of in-form Alexander Isak (£9.3m) means he’ll need handling delicately. He’s not started a midweek match of any variety since early September.

Meanwhile, which Bournemouth attackers are most trusted to start? Rayan (£6.3m), Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m) and Evanilson (£6.5m) are in every league lineup, averaging at least 83 minutes per appearance. Yet the versatile Eli Kroupi Junior (£7.3m) is back from injury and can step in for any of them.

At least with the Cherries, their European fixtures – against Celta Vigo and Viktoria Plzeň – are not the formidable tests that the likes of Arsenal (Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid) and Manchester City (Napoli and Barcelona) face. Marco Rose could, hopefully, rest some of his big guns on the continent.

As for the others in both Europe and the EFL Cup, don’t expect the small FPL interest in Sunderland or Crystal Palace to increase…

WHO IS A GOOD BET FOR CONSISTENT STARTS?

At the other end of this table, Newcastle United’s schedule is calm. But, typically, Lewis Hall (£5.2m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) will have the second-worst fixtures between Gameweeks 11 and 20, according to our Ticker. It’s similar for Fulham.

Looking at the quantity and quality of fixtures, perhaps the sweet spot is occupied by Tottenham Hotspur (particularly from Gameweeks 11-15), Chelsea (Gameweek 13 and then from Gameweek 17) and Nottingham Forest (Gameweek 13 and then from Gameweek 15), plus promoted duo Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

This is good for the likes of van Hecke and the penalty-taking duo of Gibbs-White and Jack Rudoni (£4.9m). It might also be a reason to keep faith in Blues midfield duo Cole Palmer (£9.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£8.2m). Joao Pedro (£7.6m), when back from injury, will also soon rise back up the watchlist.