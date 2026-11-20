Based on Thursday’s press conference, Bournemouth’s internationals seem to have all returned unscathed.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

“Everyone is healthy, came back healthy from the international break. Today, we were, for the first time, with the whole group together.” – Marco Rose

Indeed, Marco Rose said he has no fitness concerns about anyone in his squad – although we assume he’s not including Alex Toth (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) in that update.

“No [injury] worries. The only worries I have, or considerations, are that I need to make choices and have to make decisions. It means some tough talks, maybe. But on the other side again, we have so many games and the lads already showed it, that I can trust everyone in this squad. So, everyone is going to get his time to show up, his time to play.” – Marco Rose

Rose confirmed that Eli Junior Kroupi is ready to start, while the fit-again Alex Scott will start in at least one of the next three matches as the Cherries look to build up his match time.