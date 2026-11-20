Based on Thursday’s press conference, Bournemouth’s internationals seem to have all returned unscathed.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11
“Everyone is healthy, came back healthy from the international break. Today, we were, for the first time, with the whole group together.” – Marco Rose
Indeed, Marco Rose said he has no fitness concerns about anyone in his squad – although we assume he’s not including Alex Toth (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) in that update.
“No [injury] worries. The only worries I have, or considerations, are that I need to make choices and have to make decisions. It means some tough talks, maybe. But on the other side again, we have so many games and the lads already showed it, that I can trust everyone in this squad. So, everyone is going to get his time to show up, his time to play.” – Marco Rose
Rose confirmed that Eli Junior Kroupi is ready to start, while the fit-again Alex Scott will start in at least one of the next three matches as the Cherries look to build up his match time.
“We have many games in the upcoming weeks. Even next week, three games, so a lot of choices. For sure, he’s going to start in one game of this. We have to increase the match time, step by step, but he has had a good two weeks of training and some rest. Now, I think Alex is ready, Junior is ready, to get more match time and even to start.” – Marco Rose on Alex Scott