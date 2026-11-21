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Gameweek 12 of Tattico Fantasy Serie A is here, with managers facing another round of decisions ahead of the deadline.

Our expert managers reveal their latest teams and talk through their plans, including transfers, chip decisions and captaincy.

It feels like there’s a new injury to deal with every week this season! There are plenty of changes I’d love to make, and I seriously considered using my Wildcard. In the end, though, I’m planning just one sideways move, replacing Pierre Kalulu with Gleison Bremer to keep my defence strong.

with to keep my defence strong. The captaincy will most likely go to Adrien Rabiot. Frosinone are a good side, but they’re still capable of conceding multiple goals. Donyell Malen and Nico Paz remain strong alternatives, although Rabiot currently has the edge for me.

I moved into the top 10 last week! Here’s how my team is shaping up for Gameweek 12.

Christos Mandas starts in goal at home to Lecce, while I’m planning to play five at the back this week. All my defenders have favourable fixtures, with Federico Dimarco , Gleison Bremer , Strahinja Pavlović , Jacobo Ramón and Wesley França offering a combination of clean-sheet potential and attacking threat.

starts in goal at home to Lecce, while I’m planning to play five at the back this week. All my defenders have favourable fixtures, with , , , and offering a combination of clean-sheet potential and attacking threat. Further forward, Nico Paz and Davide Frattesi both look like good midfield options this week, while Donyell Malen and Marcus Thuram lead my attack. That gives me 10 players I’m really happy with, so I’ll likely need a transfer to complete my starting XI.

and both look like good midfield options this week, while and lead my attack. That gives me 10 players I’m really happy with, so I’ll likely need a transfer to complete my starting XI. The alternative would be to start Éderson against Inter or El Bilal Touré against Roma, but neither fixture appeals to me. With Mattia Zaccagni injured and likely to miss at least a few matches, selling him makes the most sense. My preferred replacement is Franco Mastantuono , whose minutes look encouraging. Fiorentina also have five consecutive favourable fixtures, making him an appealing option beyond this week.

against Inter or against Roma, but neither fixture appeals to me. With injured and likely to miss at least a few matches, selling him makes the most sense. My preferred replacement is , whose minutes look encouraging. Fiorentina also have five consecutive favourable fixtures, making him an appealing option beyond this week. So, the plan is to line up in a 5-3-2 formation, with Zaccagni making way for Mastantuono. As things stand, Nico Paz will take the captain’s armband at home to Cagliari.

I had a pretty poor round before the international break, dropping 24 places to 77th in the world. My new signing Juan Miranda also went off early with an injury, although I’m leaning towards keeping him until I hear more about the knock.

also went off early with an injury, although I’m leaning towards keeping him until I hear more about the knock. I had five free transfers available and have already used two to bring in Anastasios Douvikas and Adrien Rabiot . Both Marcus Thuram and Mattia Zaccagni are currently flagged, so they’ll make way for now. Thuram has returned to training, though, and I may bring him back once he’s fully fit.

and . Both and are currently flagged, so they’ll make way for now. Thuram has returned to training, though, and I may bring him back once he’s fully fit. In goal, I’ll start Christos Mandas , with Elia Caprile providing cover on the bench.

, with providing cover on the bench. My defence will consist of Amir Rrahmani , Gleison Bremer , Juan Miranda and Federico Dimarco . Mario Gila stays on the bench for now, but he can replace Miranda if I find out the Spaniard faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

, , and . stays on the bench for now, but he can replace Miranda if I find out the Spaniard faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. In midfield, I’m going with Nico Paz , Giacomo Calò , Franco Mastantuono and Adrien Rabiot , while Andy Diouf will remain on the bench.

, , and , while will remain on the bench. Up front, new signing Anastasios Douvikas joins Donyell Malen in my starting XI. Gustavo Varela will be my first substitute if I need cover.

joins in my starting XI. will be my first substitute if I need cover. For captaincy, Nico Paz gets the armband this week, with Adrien Rabiot as my vice-captain.

It looks like plenty of managers will be going big at the back this week, and I’m no different. My defenders all have excellent fixtures, and it’s probably the one area of my team where I have the fewest concerns.

In midfield, Mattia Zaccagni is injured, while Charles De Ketelaere faces a difficult home fixture against Inter. I’ll be selling Zaccagni for Franco Mastantuono , who has a favourable run of fixtures coming up with Fiorentina.

is injured, while faces a difficult home fixture against Inter. I’ll be selling Zaccagni for , who has a favourable run of fixtures coming up with However, I’m happy to keep and start De Ketelaere. He’s been in good form recently, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he manages an attacking return against Inter.

For captaincy, Nico Paz gets the armband ahead of Como’s favourable home fixture against Cagliari.