Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions.

Q: Is it too late to buy Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m)?

(via @vrw123)

A: De Cuyper is firmly part of the current template, with just under 50% overall ownership, so you are always at risk of a rank drop if he hauls.

With a share of set plays and significant open play threat (15 shots and 22 chances created), plus a superb run of fixtures right the way through to the turn of the year, I still consider him a ‘buy’.

Then, if he later becomes a rotation risk, you can simply sell him when the fixtures toughen up, perhaps in Gameweek 18…

But that might not even happen, with Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m) perhaps not back for a while.

Another potential threat to De Cuyper’s place, Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) also has an unclear fitness status, as per Neale’s early team news round-up.

De Cuyper is on three yellow cards. Given the schedule, a potential one-match suspension before the end of the year is worth keeping in mind. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s benched in Gameweek 13 either, a midweek round.

However, as long as he stays on the wing, De Cuyper should remain an excellent pick, even at £5.5m.

He’s my likely transfer in this week for Lewis Hall (£5.2m).

Q: Keep or sell Arsenal defenders like Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m), as William Saliba (£5.9m) returns and the fixtures pile up?

(via Karan_G14)

A: You can approach this in two ways.

You can simply hold both players until they become a problem.

Or, if you anticipate issues over the winter period and prefer to act proactively, sell them in Gameweek 12.

I think Konsa and Calafiori should be okay for Newcastle United, a decent fixture for clean sheet potential.

However, I’m not sure I want the week-to-week uncertainty after, given the schedule (see below).

So, I’ll probably prioritise a move for Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m) at some point, as he’s likely the best Arsenal defender to own.

Q: Is it time to consider Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.3m) or Florian Wirtz (£7.2m) in midfield to replace Cole Palmer (£9.8m)?

(via Joletouriste)

A: Firstly, a well-rested Palmer doesn’t have to be sold just yet, in my opinion.

Yes, he’s been poor recently, with only one penalty goal in four Gameweeks.

However, with fixture congestion soon set to affect many clubs, Chelsea’s absence from Europe and the EFL Cup could be a real advantage. Especially in the midweek Gameweek 13 round, when Xabi Alonso’s men host Crystal Palace.

If you do want to sell Palmer, there aren’t many midfielders making a solid case, aside from Pascal Gross (£6.3m) and perhaps Morgan Rogers (£8.2m).

Kroupi is very much on my radar, but I doubt he will start every Premier League game in this upcoming period, particularly now that he is back in the Europa League squad. I rate him highly and will keep a spot open for him. However, you need to be really confident about his minutes before he becomes a pick, and I’m not sure I’ve reached that stage yet.

As for Wirtz, his shot volume has improved lately, with seven attempts across his last two matches. However, I would like to see him involved in more big chances. Before the trip to Selhurst Park in Gameweek 10, he had not been involved in a single big chance all season.

In summary, I don’t mind Wirtz as a pick, but I currently prefer other options. I’ll reassess in Gameweek 15, when I’ll probably want one or two Liverpool attackers.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) could both become viable options again under Mauricio Pochettino. But with a trip to Liverpool up next, there is no need to rush into buying either player.

I also like Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) for his fixtures after Bournemouth…

Like Palmer and Rogers, Gibbs-White is also absent from any European or domestic cup games in this spell.

Q: Who are the best Crystal Palace options for a potential new manager bounce – Axel Disasi (£4.4m), Yeremy Pino (£5.5m)?

(via Barnaby Wilde)

A: Thomas Frank has a tough job on his hands, with Palace currently bottom for actual and expected goals conceded (xGC) this season.

His pragmatic style should bring improvement defensively, but it is unlikely to happen overnight.

If you do still want a Palace defender for their upcoming double-header against the promoted sides, I think the best options are Disasi or Chris Richards (£4.9m) due to their defensive contribution (DefCon) potential, plus a bit of threat from set plays.

However, with a tricky run of fixtures from Gameweek 13, I think it’s fine to wait and see how it all develops.

Further forward, I think Pino is the option to consider. Ideally, he’ll play behind a lone striker in a 4-2-3-1. His 15 shots and 15 chances created are both more than any other Palace player so far this season.

Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) might be someone to look at further down the line, too.

Q: Best keeper rotation to pair with Bernd Leno (£4.5m), apart from David Raya (£6.2m)?

(via @ChaitanyaYoga3)

A: Ideally, you want another sub-£5.0m goalkeeper, so I’d consider Bart Verbruggen (£4.7m) or Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m).

This would provide the following rotations…

Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur rank eighth and fourth respectively for lowest xGC over the season so far, so they should both chip in with a few clean sheets before the end of the year.