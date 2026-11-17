Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six league matches, scoring 13 times.

A superb run of fixtures now awaits after the international break, with four of their next five opponents currently sitting in the bottom seven…

While Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m) is the most-bought player of Gameweek 11, there are other Villa players worthy of consideration, like John McGinn (£5.4m) and Johan Manzambi (£6.2m).

But which midfielder is the better option for our Fantasy teams?

Let’s find out…

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MANZAMBI INJURY LATEST

Firstly, Manzambi is currently flagged as an injury doubt, having been ruled out of Switzerland’s Nations League matches against Slovenia and Scotland.

The Swiss FA revealed that the 21-year-old had arrived at the national team’s training camp with a calf issue.

A statement read…

“The midfielder joined the national team camp on Monday with a calf injury. Despite intensive medical treatment and further assessment, his condition has not improved sufficiently, making it impossible for him to feature in either match. In consultation with Aston Villa, Manzambi will return to his club this Friday.”

It doesn’t sound like a new issue.

The reliable FPL Villan has said that Manzambi has been carrying the injury since Gameweek 7, when he was forced off against Newcastle United.

It may be wishful thinking, but hopefully Unai Emery will give Manzambi the all-clear in Friday’s press conference.

GOAL THREAT

Player Mins per goal Mins per shot Mins per shot in box Mins per pen box touch Mins per xG McGinn 394.5 87.7 131.5 71.7 245.8 Manzambi 232.0 25.8 42.2 21.1 277.8

Manzambi leads the way for goal threat.

His 25.8 minutes per shot is far superior to McGinn’s 87.7. The Swiss international is also the clear winner for minutes per shot in the box and penalty box touch.

Notably, McGinn has had just six shots in the box in 2026/27 so far, two of them penalties (more on that later) …

Manzambi, in contrast, has been far more trigger-happy, with 11 of his 18 attempts from inside the box…

Manzambi has the greater open-play goal threat, then, even if you’d like some of those attempts to be closer to goal.

ASSIST POTENTIAL