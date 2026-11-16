As the November international break draws to a close, our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article returns ahead of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Saturday’s deadline…

Player Transfers in (round) Player Transfers out (round) Jackson 346,452 J Pedro 347,062 Evanilson 238,490 Gvardiol 316,237 Barry 221,515 Guehi 159,676 van Hecke 196,150 Calvert-Lewin 128,444 Vuskovic 174,638 Thiago 115,127 De Cuyper 169,969 Mbeumo 89,386 Konsa 154,985 Hall 79,364 Tavernier 144,772 Kostoulas 76,968 Isak 134,863 Wissa 67,161 Gross 121,236 Schade 67,107

In this article, we’ll discuss the merit of some of these moves.

We’ll try to avoid repetition from previous weeks. For example, Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m) was a ‘buy’ last week, while the Bournemouth attackers, Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) were ‘keeps’, so we’ll not cover those players again.

And in the case of Joao Pedro (£7.6m), he is currently injured. We should have more news on the Brazilian later this week, when Xabi Alonso speaks to the media ahead of Gameweek 11. With no immediate price drop predicted, he is probably a ‘keep’ for now, just in case he is fit to return for Saturday’s home match against Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Igor Thiago (£7.8m) was sent off in Gameweek 10 and will now start a three-match ban for violent conduct. Even when he returns in Gameweek 13, he will face Arsenal and Manchester City and remain just one booking away from another suspension, making him a ‘sell’.

NICOLAS JACKSON

Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m) has scored six goals and supplied one assist over the last six Gameweeks, with an average of 8.3 points per start.

His underlying numbers in that period have looked pretty solid as well, having racked up 21 shots and eight chances created, including nine Opta ‘big chance’ involvements.

Yes, Jackson has overperformed his expected goals (xG) by 2.6 in that time.

However, his improvement under Unai Emery is clear.

Further opportunities surely await, with Aston Villa top of the ticker in Gameweeks 11-17…

As the focal point of the attack, Jackson is a clear ‘buy’ for that upcoming run of matches, so we’ll quickly move on.

VERDICT: BUY

THIERNO BARRY

Another in-form player, Thierno Barry (£5.7m) is fourth among forwards for points (55), with six goals and one assist in 10 matches.

In the midst of a real purple patch, he is admittedly wasteful.

Barry has failed to convert 16 of his 22 big chances in 2026/27 so far. To put that into context, Rayan (£6.3m) ranks next on the list, having missed eight big chances.

However, Barry’s shot map is excellent, with the majority of his attempts from central positions near the goal…

The fixtures over the next eight Gameweeks are quite tricky for Everton…

But given Barry’s low price of £5.7m, you could simply bench him in some of those matches.

In many ways, then, he is the perfect third forward for the busy winter period, particularly with no competition for his place (at least until January), plus the fact that Everton aren’t in Europe.

VERDICT: BUY

JOSKO GVARDIOL / MARC GUEHI

Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m) and Marc Guehi (£6.0m) both currently have flags in FPL

Guehi is reportedly dealing with a hip issue, which forced him out of the England squad.

Gvardiol, however, has played twice for Croatia over the international break.

But regardless of their involvement in Gameweek 11, both players (and Man City!) aren’t in a good moment, with only 11 points apiece over the last six matches.

Yes, Gvardiol has shown his attacking intent with two assists, though his manager has also benched him twice. And with Nico O’Reilly (£6.2m) back to fitness, it’s probably time to look for a more secure pick at the back, given the upcoming schedule across all competitions…

Image from Legomane

As for Guehi, with Enzo Maresca’s men in poor defensive form (just one clean sheet in six and 13th for xG conceded in that timeframe), he is probably worth selling even if fit, certainly for Gameweek 12.

VERDICT: BOTH SELLS, CERTAINLY FOR GAMEWEEK 12

BRYAN MBEUMO

Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) has blanked in each of his last three matches.

In that time, he’s taken six shots and created four chances, with three big chance involvements.

Certainly, he’s looked like Manchester United’s biggest attacking threat this season, so we think he’s probably worth holding onto, partly because of the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

A proponent of attacking football, he typically likes his wingers to stay narrow, with the full-backs supplying the width. That should suit Mbeumo, who thrives in the half-spaces.

Also, with Benjamin Sesko (£6.8m) out injured until January, Pochettino could use Mbeumo as a central striker, as Michael Carrick has done previously. Either way, there should be an improvement in attack under Pochettino.

After United’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday, they rank third on the ticker for fixture difficulty in the subsequent four Gameweeks, when they face Brentford, Newcastle United, Coventry City and Crystal Palace.

Notably, all four of those teams sit in the bottom half for xG conceded in 2026/27…

Gameweek Opponent Goals conceded rank Expected goals conceded (xGC) rank 11 Liverpool (a) =4th 7th 12 Brentford (h) =6th 12th 13 Newcastle (a) =13th 16th 14 Coventry (h) =17th 14th 15 Crystal Palace (a) 20th 20th

So, while other midfielders do carry appeal in this period, Mbeumo’s owners maybe don’t need to be in any rush to sell him.

VERDICT: KEEP

LEWIS HALL

With his marauding runs down the left flank, Lewis Hall (£5.2m) has arguably been Newcastle United’s standout performer this season.

He has also proved a solid Fantasy pick, offering multiple routes to points: one goal, one assist, two clean sheets, 10 defensive contribution (DefCon) points and six bonus across 10 matches.

His all-round appeal is clear, but the Magpies don’t look secure under Matthias Jaissle, with sizeable gaps often opening up in front of the back four. As shown above, they rank 16th for xG conceded.

Their fixtures are also about to become much tougher, right the way through to the turn of the year…

So, while Hall will continue to offer attacking and DefCon potential, his prospects of keeping clean sheets over the coming period are likely to be tested further.

VERDICT: SELL

BRIGHTON PLAYERS

With four Brighton and Hove Albion players in the table above, we thought we’d round them up in one section.

Firstly, the fixtures for the rest of the year are very good, even when you factor in Albion’s busy schedule…

Image from Legomane

In the ‘transfers in’ column, you can find Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m), Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m) and Pascal Gross (£6.3m).

Brighton have conceded the second-fewest goals in 2026/27 so far (seven), and have also kept seven clean sheets. Although they have overperformed from a defensive perspective, they should continue to offer value.

Vuskovic and De Cuyper are both solid picks: Vuskovic offers set-piece threat and DefCon potential, while De Cuyper’s value lies in his ‘out-of-position’ role on the left wing.

Vuskovic is probably the best long-term purchase, given his security of starts, but De Cuyper isn’t a problem until Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) or Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m) start to threaten his minutes.

As for Gross, with penalties, corners and free-kicks in his locker, he remains a bargain; just be aware that he is on four yellow cards. If your squad has enough depth to cover a possible one-match ban in the weeks ahead, there is no reason not to buy him.

Finally, Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.8m) isn’t an urgent sell, but Fabian Hurzeler has subbed him off early in three of his last five matches (see below). Owners could therefore consider replacing him with Barry or, perhaps, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) at a time suited to their squad.