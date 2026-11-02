Evanilson, van Hecke, Konsa, DCL: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 10?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face some tough decisions on who to ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ in Gameweek 10.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Friday’s deadline…

Player Transfers in (round) Player Transfers out (round) Evanilson 299,386 J Pedro 536,622 Jackson 242,615 Cherki 164,795 Tavernier 190,172 B Fernandes 85,072 Isak 150,540 Mbeumo 70,351 van Hecke 136,688 Calafiori 66,909 Rogers 126,729 Gvardiol 57,088 De Cuyper 115,731 Guehi 53,056 Konsa 89,270 Calvert-Lewin 49,985 Palmer 79,743 Gibbs-White 47,021 Manzambi 66,453 Schade 44,562

In this article, we’ll discuss the merit of some of these moves.

We’ll try and avoid repetition from previous weeks. For example, Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) was a ‘buy’ last week and Rayan Cherki (£7.9m) a ‘sell’, so we’ll not cover those two again.

And in the case of Joao Pedro (£7.7m), he is currently injured. It seems unlikely he will play before the November international break, so he is probably a ‘sell’ unless you have the squad depth to bench him.

Meanwhile, we will be doing a deep-dive on Liverpool assets later this week, so we’ll leave Alexander Isak (£9.2m) for that.

EVANILSON/MARCUS TAVERNIER

Evanilson (£6.4m) is the most-transferred in player so far this week, with over 299,000 new owners.

The transfer surge follows his latest goal on Saturday, marking his fourth in a row to help Bournemouth beat Leeds United.

We said last week that it may not be the best time to buy Evanilson due to the opposition, and the game played out largely as expected, with both defences on top and the Brazilian subsequently limited to just one shot.

Even then, the mistake from ‘keeper James Trafford (£5.0m) gifted him a goal.

Bournemouth do have some nice fixtures to come, so Evanilson can be an option for our frontlines.

However, questions remain about his finishing ability, having underperformed his expected goals (xG) in each of the last two seasons.

Marco Rose could of course continue to get the best out of him, and his assist potential (10 chances created in nine matches) is another route to points. Still, with Sunday’s trip to Ipswich Town preceded by an away match against Slavia Prague on Thursday, there may be better forwards to target, like Jackson or Thierno Barry (£5.6m).

Indeed, our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections have both of these players, plus many other forwards, ranked above Evanilson over the next six Gameweeks…

As for Marcus Tavernier (£6.6m), it seems unlikely that he will keep up his 26.3% goal conversion rate, but there are other parts to his appeal, like set plays.

The question is: will Tavernier (or Evanilson) still be the best Bournemouth attacker to own after the international break, particularly with Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.3m) coming back from injury? Rayan (£6.3m) is another option to consider, maybe even Alex Scott (£5.9m).

Certainly, after playing for 22 minutes on Saturday, Kroupi could be the best option once up to speed, likely in Gameweek 11.

VERDICT: BOTH KEEPS

JAN PAUL VAN HECKE

Tottenham Hotspur’s defence has given them a platform for their recent wins.

While the underlying attacking metrics are more modest (13th for xG), there are signs that the defensive unit is starting to gel.

Indeed, Spurs have the fourth-fewest expected goals conceded (xGC, 10.08) and the second-lowest xG per shot conceded (0.09).

These are impressive figures, particularly when you factor in the next four fixtures…

Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) meanwhile ranks joint-fourth among defenders for shots in the box (nine) and joint-sixth for chances created (10).

He’s also banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in three of his nine matches, highlighting his multiple routes to points.

The Dutchman subsequently feels like a straightforward buy this week.

VERDICT: BUY

EZRI KONSA

Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) has served up 33 points in his last three matches for Arsenal, having scored once, kept three clean sheets and picked up two DefCon points, as well as seven bonus.

It presents a tricky situation for non-owners.

Given his price of only £4.7m, which is quite frankly ridiculous for an Arsenal defender, buying him feels like a bit of a no-brainer. Even more so with Hull City and Newcastle United up next.

However, the issue is the return to fitness of William Saliba (£5.9m), arguably Arsenal’s best defender. He is yet to play for Mikel Arteta’s side this season due to a back issue, but is reportedly back on the grass as he steps up his recovery.

Given his length of absence, we’re probably looking at a December return for the French international. So, Konsa could still feasibly remain first choice for a while yet.

Even then, it’s hard to say just how quickly the manager will reintegrate Saliba. Mikel Arteta certainly doesn’t need to rush him back, given Konsa’s impact to date. We might even see Konsa shift over to right-back upon his return.

So, the decision to buy him is very much squad-dependent. But if you are happy to pencil in a potential future transfer out, the short-term gains could be worth it.

For the longer term, it goes without saying that Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) remains the key target, albeit a much pricier one.

VERDICT: BUY, JUST BE AWARE OF SALIBA’S RETURN

JOHAN MANZAMBI

It’s now five attacking returns in as many Gameweeks for Johan Manzambi (£6.1m), who supplied the assist for Jackson’s opener against Fulham on Saturday.

In terms of the underlying numbers, the midfielder has racked up 17 shots and eight chances created in that time. So, on the face of it, he looks like an immediate buy.

However, his minutes remain a concern, having been hooked shortly after the hour mark in each of his last two matches.

Manzambi is being carefully managed, having limped off with an injury in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Of course, there was a lack of energy throughout the team against Fulham, which is partly why Unai Emery turned to his bench so early, sending on Joao Gomes (£5.5m), Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) and Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m.

However, when you also throw in Tuesday’s trip to Barcelona, it wasn’t a huge surprise to see Manzambi taken off.

There aren’t too many appealing midfielders who are putting their hands up right now. So if you already own Manzambi, there is an obvious case to retain him, especially with Manchester United up next.

However, we’d ideally like to see an increase in Manzambi’s minutes before bumping him up to the ‘buy’ category, particularly as we approach the hectic winter schedule.

VERDICT: KEEP

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) is owned by 21% of Fantasy squads, but he has now scored just one goal in five matches.

In that time, he has recorded only six shots, which coincides with Leeds United’s poor attacking form.

Indeed, Daniel Farke’s men have failed to score in three of their last five, with just one open play goal. They also rank 19th for xG in Gameweeks 5-9.

Question marks remain about Leeds’ attack, then.

Still, it is important to mention that Calvert-Lewin was inches away from finding the net at Bournemouth on Saturday, and had a goal disallowed for handball.

It’s a mixed bag of fixtures over the next six Gameweeks, with Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool included in that run.

But while you could sell Calvert-Lewin for someone like Jackson, favourable home fixtures against Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Fulham after the international break mean you can probably afford to keep him.

VERDICT: KEEP

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) is also on the chopping block for many FPL managers.

He’s supplied zero goals and just one assist in his last seven matches, averaging only 3.2 points per start.

His creative numbers remain superb, with eight big chances created in the 2026/27 season so far. That’s the most of any player.

However, his shot map raises a few concerns, which is captured below…

Paired with Nottingham Forest’s underperforming attackers, which in turn impacts Gibbs-White’s assist potential, it’s probably a good time to offload the midfielder, particularly with Man City, Bournemouth and Chelsea up next.

Options to replace him include Morgan Rogers (£8.1m) or perhaps a Liverpool midfielder.

VERDICT: SELL