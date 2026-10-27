Jackson, Evanilson, Cherki, Gabriel: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 9?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face some difficult decisions on who to ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ in Gameweek 9.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Saturday’s deadline…

Player Transfers in (round) Player Transfers out (round) Tavernier 497,808 J Pedro 316,586 Jackson 475,205 Calafiori 233,173 Isak 186,431 Saka 195,752 Konsa 161,267 B Fernandes 182,204 Evanilson 156,014 Cherki 167,441 Gabriel 135,726 Calvert-Lewin 159,804 Manzambi 120,199 Palmer 143,527 Cherki 107,896 Szoboszlai 137,338 Rogers 95,859 Semenyo 119,729 De Cuyper 94,387 Wissa 116,269

In this article, we’ll discuss the merit of some of these moves.

We’ll try to avoid repetition from previous weeks. For example, Marcus Tavernier (£6.4m) and Alexander Isak (£9.0m) were both ‘buys’ last week, while Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) were ‘sells’, so we’ll not cover those players again.

As for Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m), they are obvious ‘sells’ due to their injury status.

Meanwhile, we’ll discuss what to do with Joao Pedro (£7.9m) in a separate article later this week.

NICOLAS JACKSON

Nicolas Jackson (£6.7m) is FPL’s most in-demand forward.

The 25-year-old has plundered 30 points over the last four Gameweeks, thanks to four goals and seven bonus.

In this period, his shot frequency is superb, with a goal attempt every 20.4 minutes…

Above: Nicolas Jackson’s shot map (shots on target in green) in Gameweeks 5-8

Remember, Jackson has also scored three times in the Champions League recently, so Fantasy managers have clearly taken note of his form.

Aston Villa meanwhile top the ticker in Gameweeks 9-15, which only adds to his appeal…

Yes, Jackson has four actual Premier League goals from just 1.98 expected goals (xG) in 2026/27 so far, in stark contrast to his time at Chelsea.

But he’s probably been better than those stats suggest.

Also, given his relationship with Unai Emery, plus the Spaniard’s ability to bring the best out of players, he looks like a serious option for our frontlines.

Of course, Villa have a busy upcoming schedule, but Jackson will hopefully be given a breather in Wednesday’s EFL Cup trip to Bournemouth.

That should pave the way for starts against Fulham (Gameweek 9), Barcelona (Champions League) and Manchester United (Gameweek 10) prior to the November international break. A four-day recovery period between the latter two matches should also help in that regard.

VERDICT: BUY

EVANILSON

Another forward, Evanilson (£6.2m), has also impressed recently, with three goals and one assist in his last three league matches.

Crucially, the Brazilian has started every Premier League game in 2026/27 so far, averaging 84.8 minutes per appearance, even with Bournemouth playing in Europe.

Evanilson has often come under criticism in the past, with his poor goal conversion rate and shot accuracy putting off FPL managers.

However, Marco Rose does seem to have improved him in recent weeks, so it is a situation worth monitoring.

“The number nine needs goals, and that’s what he struggled sometimes. I mean, it’s the fifth game with four goals now in a row. And the way he scored the goal, he’s relentless. He’s always working hard for the team and he has the technique to finish them like this. So, Eva is in top shape and a very important player for us.” – Marco Rose on Evanilson, via the Bournemouth Echo

Evanilson is clearly in a purple patch.

But with Leeds United up next, who have conceded only six goals in eight matches and rank sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC), perhaps now isn’t the best time to rush into buying him.

VERDICT: KEEP

GABRIEL MAGALHAES

Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£7.9m) 17-pointer caught the eye on Saturday, as he netted his first goal of the campaign against Everton.

The Brazilian also banked a clean sheet, defensive contribution (DefCon) points and the maximum bonus.

Firstly, given his set-piece threat, plus the fact that he is Arsenal’s most nailed-on defender, Gabriel is undoubtedly a ‘buy’.

Above: Arsenal’s goalkeepers and defenders’ playing time across all competitions in 2026/27, via our Minutes Tracker

Looking further ahead, Gabriel will likely move ahead of both Calafiori and Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) in the defender pecking order at Arsenal. Particularly when you factor in potential rotation/early substitutions and the eventual return to fitness of William Saliba (£5.9m).

However, Gameweek 9 may not be the best entry point for Gabriel, with Arsenal playing away at Liverpool, a team that has scored 14 goals in their last four matches across all competitions.

Andoni Iraola’s men have also conceded the fewest number of shots from set-pieces this season, with 22.

Nevertheless, starting from Gameweek 10, buying Gabriel surely makes a lot of sense.

VERDICT: KEEP, BUY IN GAMEWEEK 10

RAYAN CHERKI

For the second Gameweek running, Rayan Cherki (£8.0m) curiously features on both the transfers in and out list.

The playmaker was hooked at half-time at Villa Park on Saturday, having previously been given a complete rest against Ipswich Town in Gameweek 7.

But prior to that, Cherki had delivered two goals and 18 points in two matches.

So, it’s a real dilemma for his 38.6% ownership, as the upside is clearly there.

Above all, however, there will probably always be week-to-week uncertainty with Cherki, particularly with Phil Foden (£6.8m) as another option in the ‘10’.

Our advice is to keep Cherki for now, but the teamsheet/minutes played against Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday will be worth paying attention to.

Certainly, if you can pivot to someone like Tavernier or Johan Manzambi (£6.0m), it is a move to consider in light of Cherki’s recent minutes, plus Manchester City’s fixtures.

VERDICT: LIKELY SELL

COLE PALMER

Cole Palmer (£9.8m) has not scored since Gameweek 2, having blanked in four of his last six matches. That sequence concluded with his red card against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, of course.

In that period (Gameweeks 3-8), he’s supplied three assists and created five big chances for his teammates. That latter tally is the joint-second-most of any FPL player.

So, from a creative perspective, it’s pretty positive, even if he’s hardly been taking any set-pieces.

There are other things to like, too, including penalties and Chelsea not being involved in Europe.

However, his goal threat has been very limited.

Palmer has had 16 shots in his last six matches, but he’s produced just 0.56 xG, averaging only 0.04 xG per shot.

Above: Cole Palmer’s shot map (shots on target in green) in Gameweeks 3-8

It’s a concern for his owners.

That said, given that the next five fixtures for Palmer are really good, he’s probably worth holding onto for Manchester United at home, whilst reassessing the situation every week.

VERDICT: KEEP