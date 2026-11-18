Thomas Frank is Crystal Palace’s new head coach, following the end of Pierre Sage’s five-month stint in the hot seat.

Unlike the departing Frenchman, Frank does have plenty of Premier League experience to call upon after a long spell at Brentford and a briefer tenure at Tottenham Hotspur.

He faces a sizeable task in his new job, with the Eagles sitting 20th in the Premier League table, leaking goals and attempting to juggle domestic and European commitments.

So, what can Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers expect from a Frank-led Palace? And can he put names like Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) back on the FPL radar?

READ MORE: Will Pochettino improve Man Utd players in FPL?

THE SIZE OF FRANK’S TASK AT PALACE

While there are myriad reasons for Palace’s struggles, the defence is surely top of Frank’s in-tray.

Ranked rock bottom for the concession of goals (24), expected goals (21.87), shots (189), big chances (36), shots on target (60), shots in the box (136) and set-play attempts (68), they’ve managed just one clean sheet so far in 2026/27.

Only Aston Villa (18) have made more Opta-defined ‘defensive errors’ than the Eagles (16 – four of which led to goals), while no club has lost more challenges (93).

No surprise, then, that Frank talked about stabilising the backline in his first interview as Palace boss.

“There’s no doubt, to state the obvious, that we need to stabilise things. That’s one thing. We need to work incredibly hard. Obviously, we’re conceding too many goals that we need to address, so we need to work on the defensive side of things with principles, attitude, everything regarding that. “We need to work on the set pieces, that’s key, in both boxes. “We need to work on defensive transitions, also conceding too many situations there. “That’s just the three big things right now. “I believe in all phases of the game, so we need to be very good also to control the game when we can, score goals, all that. “But the three key things to solve, [if we] can solve that, we’ll also be even better going forward.” – Thomas Frank, in his first interview with Crystal Palace’s in-house media

At the other end of the field, there are perhaps not quite so many fires to fight.

The Eagles had, in fact, scored a respectable nine goals in the first six Gameweeks, although a three-game drought followed. A stoppage-time penalty in Gameweek 10 ended that barren run.

Ranked a not-quite-so-abject 14th for xG (12.99), they’re actually a lofty fifth for ‘big chances’ (29). Shot volume is low (a league-second-worst 109), but as we’ll discuss, quantity may not be a big deal.

Certainly, with Mateta and Sarr to come back, Frank will hope he has enough firepower to work with.

As much as anything else, the new Palace boss’s job will be about reinstating some self-belief.

“It’s also a group that I think needs confidence back, belief and energy. That, I’ll do my very best to bring.” – Thomas Frank, in his first interview with Crystal Palace’s in-house media

FRANK’S TIME AT BRENTFORD + SPURS: XG OVERVIEW

Frank had spells in charge of the Denmark youth teams and Brondby before his move to Brentford in 2016. Starting out as Dean Smith’s number two, he succeeded his former gaffer as head coach in October 2018. The Bees went up from the Championship under his stewardship in 2020/21.

A largely successful four Premier League campaigns followed, with finishes of 13th, 9th, 16th and 10th.

While the league positions may have fluctuated, what was notable was the consistency of Brentford’s ‘expected’ numbers:

Thomas Frank’s Premier League Years at Brentford

Goals scored (rank) xG (rank) Goals conceded (rank) xGC (rank) 2021/22 48 (11th) 49.02 (8th) 56 (12th) 49.98 (9th) 2022/23 58 (7th=) 57.39 (8th) 46 (5th=) 50.62 (8th) 2023/24 56 (11th) 59.84 (8th) 65 (13th=) 56.70 (8th) 2024/25 66 (5th=) 60.21 (8th) 57 (13th) 56.24 (14th)

The Bees were ranked 8th for xG in all four seasons under Frank, and 8th/9th for xGC in three of those campaigns. Only in 2024/25 did they drop out of the top half for xGC, although they’d actually marginally improved on their figure from the previous campaign.

Given the data-driven approach behind the scenes in west London, perhaps there’s no coincidence that we witnessed such consistency.

Alas, following Frank’s move to Spurs ahead of 2025/26, not quite such encouraging reading…

Thomas Frank’s Premier League Year at Spurs

Goals scored (rank) xG (rank) Goals conceded (rank) xGC (rank) 2025/26 (to GW26) 36 (10th=) 27.45 (17th) 37 (11th=) 37.72 (12th)

The Lilywhites, not helped by some chronic injury problems and the departure of an admittedly fading force in Son Heung-min, were bottom-four material for xG.

Even in the previous campaign, when Ange Postecoglou’s side limped to a 17th-placed finish, they were still 9th for expected goals.

The quality of Spurs’ attacking play was a stick used to frequently beat Frank with, and he eventually paid the price in February 2026.

PRAGMATIC STYLE – JUST WHAT PALACE NEED?

Spurs averaged just over 50% of possession in Frank’s time, which ranked them a middling 10th. Under Roberto De Zerbi, the Lilywhites are up to a league-second-best 63.3% in 2026/27. Little surprise, then, that De Zerbi has attracted more goodwill from the Tottenham faithful than the Dane ever did.

But while a pragmatic approach mightn’t wash with the Spurs fanbase, it may be exactly what Palace need right now.

Sage-ball was pretty chaotic, with the wing-backs high, the centre-halves spread, the midfield offering little cover, and the rearguard ill-suited to playing out from the back.

Frank’s back-to-basics brand of football could be the tonic, then.

Brentford were always in the bottom half for possession under Frank, generally around the 45% mark. They weren’t afraid to go direct, either: they ranked second for long balls in 2024/25, for instance.

Reducing the opportunities for basic errors with less risky possession, setting up in a Brentford-style compact block, placing greater emphasis on set plays, and perhaps using Mateta or Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.9m) as more of a pressure-relieving, Toney-esque hold-up man – all things we could potentially see after the change in Palace manager.

SET PLAYS TO THE FORE

As mentioned above, Palace are ranked 20th for set-piece xG conceded this term. At the other end of the field, they are a so-so 11th.

Set plays, however, were a source of strength for Frank’s Brentford.

Brentford’s Set-Piece Record Under Thomas Frank

xG from set plays (rank) xGC from set plays (rank) 2021/22 15.1 (3rd) 11.3 (11th) 2022/23 18.4 (2nd) 10.9 (7th) 2023/24 15.7 (2nd) 8.6 (3rd) 2024/25 16.8 (3rd) 9.6 (5th)

Even in his ill-fated spell in north London, Spurs were ranked joint-third for set-piece goals scored (13).

Frank mentioned above that set pieces in both boxes are ‘key’, so you can bet your bottom dollar that there’ll be plenty of work on those at the training ground.

Who could benefit, then? Chris Richards (£4.9m) and bit-part player Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) have been the leading targets for set plays in each of the last three seasons, ignoring the departed Maxence Lacroix (£5.8m).

From an assist perspective, Yeremy Pino (£5.5m) and Adam Wharton (£5.3m) have been on free-kicks and corners for much of 2026/27.

EMPHASIS ON HIGH-XG CHANCES…

Quality, not quantity.

We mentioned earlier in this piece that low shot volume isn’t necessarily an issue under Frank, and here’s why.

In each of his four seasons in west London, Brentford languished in the bottom half for goal attempts. However, in every campaign, they were also top-half material for ‘big chances’.

Here’s that dichotomy visualised in 2024/25, Frank’s final year with the Bees:

A massive 48 of Brentford’s 66 goals in 2024/25 were ‘big chances’. Only three were from outside the area.

This approach is by design.

“It’s not that you can’t finish outside the box. If you are balanced and things are opening up then you are more than welcome to shoot. But if you are off balance with three players in front of you and try to shoot, it’s probably not the best decision, and I’m pretty big on that.” – Thomas Frank, speaking in 2023, quoted by the Athletic

Mateta or Strand Larsen, whoever is leading the line, can perhaps expect better quality chances to come their way, then. It’s not just the strikers, either, given the quality of opportunities that wingers Kevin Schade (£6.1m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) had (a combined 39 ‘big chances’, only five of which were penalties) under Frank in 2024/25:

In the above xG graphics from 2024/25, the bigger circles represent the better chances

…AND LOW-XG SHOTS FROM THE OPPOSITION

At the back, Frank’s desire is to force opponents into harmless shots from distance.

For example, his team conceded the second-most overall attempts (647) in 2024/25 – more than relegated duo Leicester City and Ipswich Town – but they also allowed the seventh-fewest big chances (80):

In theory, that approach is good for easy save points.

ANY DEFCON POTENTIAL?

Very much so.

Christian Norgaard (£4.8m) would have been a DefCon beast (had we had the points then!) under Frank, hitting the threshold in 50%+ of his appearances in all four seasons.

Could Lerma, Wharton or Will Hughes (£4.3m) fulfil that disruptor role at Palace?

At the back, Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) hit the required number of contributions in 44%+ of his starts in 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24.

In fairness, Palace defenders were already posting excellent DefCon numbers under Sage this term, with Richards and Axel Disasi (£4.4m) averaging well over 10 contributions per 90 minutes:

Above: FPL defenders sorted by DefCons per 90 mins (min. five apps) in 2026/27

WHAT FORMATION(S) DOES FRANK LIKE TO USE?

Frank veered from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3 in his time at Brentford. The former was used almost exclusively when the Bees first came up in 2021, although over time, it was more commonly saved for trickier-on-paper fixtures (eg v the ‘big six’).

That 4-3-3 morphed into a 4-2-3-1, a system that we saw a lot of at Spurs.

HOW TRUSTWORTHY IS FRANK WITH TEAM NEWS?

FPL bosses love a Premier League manager who is open to giving out team news in his press conferences.

In our experience of covering the pre-match pressers, Frank is at the more honest end of the scale – although he’s not quite a full-on Bielsa.

He’d generally tell us if there were any fresh concerns or returnees, as well as offering timelines on players with medium-term injuries.

Where he’d sometimes frustrate is with the ‘75%’ flags. From “could be a tight one” to “quite possible” and the Dychean “touch and go”, he’d often keep us – and the opposition managers – guessing on the close calls. However, all of the linked examples above (and plenty of others) ended up with a no-show, so even this became shorthand for ‘likely to miss out’.

UPCOMING FIXTURES + CONGESTION

You do wonder if Sage has been dismissed at this juncture to allow his replacement a good chance at getting off to a flyer.

The next two matches are against newly promoted opposition, albeit two teams who have proved to be no pushovers.

Thereafter, from Gameweeks 13-15, it’s pretty bad for the Palace defence (facing three of the top 10 scorers) but potentially better for the attack (three of the eight leakiest backlines).

Brentford had a reputation for giant-killing when they first came up but that died a death a bit over time. In Frank’s final season, the Bees won just one of their 12 league matches against the top six.

Back to Palace, there’s also the small matter of fixture congestion, with the Eagles competing on other fronts:

However, it does sound like Frank has his priorities sorted.

“We need to balance a lot of things with aiming high in Europe. There are two fantastic cup tournaments, but, of course, [the] Premier League is most important, if we need to prioritise.” – Thomas Frank, in his first interview with Crystal Palace’s in-house media

We can perhaps expect to see more rotation in Europe, then, which was something Sage seemed averse to.

FINAL THOUGHTS

While the next two matches are appealing, few FPL managers will be punting on Palace players from the off. We’ll need at least one Gameweek to assess Frank’s preferred tactics and personnel, and a few more to monitor reliable data trends.

By the time we’ve got a decent idea of what a Frank-led Palace side will look like, the fixtures are pretty unedifying:

There’s also a lot for Frank to address in a short space of time. He won’t have had a full week of training with all of his new charges, either, with a fair few away on international duty.

While he got off to a good start at Spurs (avoiding normal-time defeat in 10 of his first 11 matches), he did have a full pre-season to impart his ideas. Contrast that to his mid-season appointment at Brentford, when he won just one of his first 10 fixtures in charge.

So, we’re probably looking at Gameweek 23 onwards before Palace players are seriously on the FPL radar – and that’s only if there’s been a marked improvement in performances.

On paper, Frank and Palace seem like a better fit than the Dane and Spurs ever did.

Frank’s record with set plays and defensive organisation, plus some encouraging DefCon numbers, could spark interest in Richards and Disasi. Brentford also offered FPL managers plenty of attacking value from 2021-2025. Remember the 2024/25 campaign, when the front three of Wissa, Schade and Mbeumo hit a combined 68 attacking returns? Or Toney’s 20-goal year in 2022/23? Dormant Fantasy picks like Sarr and Mateta could yet reawaken.

However, what’s nagging us is one key question: how much of Frank’s success at Brentford was down to him? And how much did it owe to the club being brilliantly run from top to bottom?

Time will tell if the Dane was just one minor cog in a well-oiled machine, or if he’s able to replicate some of that magic in different surroundings. The doomed spell in north London was not a convincing second act.