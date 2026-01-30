FPL Gameweek 24 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news to wade through today, with 16 press conferences to come ahead of Gameweek 24.

Liverpool’s Arne Slot, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola are among the managers facing the media.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates and key quotes in the ‘live’ article below. This will be updated throughout the day.

We had four pressers already on Thursday, which you can read about here.

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🍒 9am – Iraola

🔴 9am – Slot

⭕️ 9.30am – Arteta

⚫️ 9am – Howe

🍬 10.30am – Moyes

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🐺 1pm – Edwards

🧿 1.30pm – Rosenior

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🐓… pic.twitter.com/YZS5OvCTfw — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 30, 2026

LIVERPOOL

Jeremie Frimpong will be out for a “few weeks” with the injury he picked up in Wednesday’s win over Qarabag.

“He will definitely not be in the squad tomorrow. He’s out for a few weeks but not as bad as we thought he would be out, so something positive from something not so positive.” – Arne Slot on Jeremie Frimpong

Joe Gomez (knock) will miss out again, too, having suffered a knee-on-knee collision with his own goalkeeper in the defeat to Bournemouth.

“Joe will not be available. That doesn’t have to take much longer any more but he will not be available for the weekend.” – Arne Slot

Ibrahima Konate is back this weekend, however, having missed the last three matches due for personal reasons.

“Ibou has trained with us yesterday. He trains with us today, and will be in the squad tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

And Curtis Jones has recovered from the illness that saw him miss out in the UEFA Champions League.

“Curtis is again available. He was sick, as I said, but he is available.” – Arne Slot

Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) remain out.

“He’s not even on the pitch yet. I think it’s called a ‘walker’, he’s just out of his walker, so that tells you that he’s not on the pitch and [we’re] not expecting him on the pitch today or tomorrow in terms of his recovery work. That’s going to take a while before he’s back, as we knew.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

More quotes to follow

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Bruno Guimaraes (ankle) will be assessed in training today to see if he can feature against Liverpool.

The midfielder was back in Newcastle’s squad in midweek but was an unused substitute, with Eddie Howe explaining that he’d only had “light training” beforehand.

Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Joelinton (groin) and Tino Livramento (hamstring) are all still sidelined.

Quotes to follow

BOURNEMOUTH

New signing Rayan is available to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Otherwise, Andoni Iraola is expecting the squad to be very similar to the one that faced Liverpool last weekend.

David Brooks (ankle) will be the next player back from injury but is looking more at a Gameweek 25 return.

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (unspecified), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) and Will Dennis (ankle) remain out.

Quotes to follow

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler said that Brighton have no major new concerns for the visit of Everton.

Diego Gomez had a minor issue in training, with the Seagulls set to assess him today.

Brajan Gruda, who missed out last weekend with a small injury, is back available.

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are on the longer-term injury list, while Solly March (knee) is still short of match fitness on his own road back from a lengthy lay-off.

Quotes to follow