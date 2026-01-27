Dorgu injury: Is this Cunha’s time to shine in FPL?

There is bad news for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who moved early for Patrick Dorgu (£4.4m) this week.

In this article, we’ll bring you the latest injury news on the full-back and ask if the absence of Dorgu benefits Matheus Cunha (£8.0m).

DORGU INJURY LATEST

Dorgu had hobbled off in the closing stages of Sunday’s win over Arsenal, with United boss Michael Carrick hoping it was just cramp at the time.

But reports from The Athletic, a usually well-placed source, suggest Manchester United’s left-back-cum-winger could be out for around 10 weeks. The exact timeline has yet to be determined (never mind made official), it should be said.

But reports from The Athletic, a usually well-placed source, suggest Manchester United's left-back-cum-winger could be out for around 10 weeks. The exact timeline has yet to be determined (never mind made official), it should be said.

DOES CARRICK TRUST CUNHA OFF THE LEFT?

On paper, any absence for Dorgu ought to provide a significant minutes boost to Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian has been reduced to substitute duty in Carrick’s first two matches in charge, with Dorgu operating down the left wing.

Does the interim United boss fancy Cunha in that role, however? The former Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman has actually replaced central striker Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) off the bench in Gameweeks 22 and 23.

It was only when Dorgu limped off on Sunday, and when Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) was introduced for the Danish defender, that Cunha shifted to the left.

The pertinent questions: Will Carrick trust Cunha to provide the same verticality, off-the-ball graft and width that Dorgu has been offering? Cunha isn’t a natural touchline-hugger, nor is he historically renowned for his tracking back.

As for alternatives, the United head coach could instead opt for Amad Diallo (£6.2m), Mbeumo (with Sesko to come in up front), Mason Mount (£5.9m) or even Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) on the left. None of those are what you’d call naturals in that role, either.

ACCOMMODATING CUNHA

More of Luke Shaw (£4.5m) on the overlap would allow Cunha to play his natural game. It’s a big, big ask of the ageing defender, who has been used to less strenuous workouts as a left-sided centre-half under Ruben Amorim.

But another look at Dorgu’s goal at the Emirates reveals Shaw’s role in it. The long-serving full-back is the decoy on the left flank, with Dorgu moving infield, combining with Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m), and scoring from a central position. All very Cunha-esque.

Give us one word to describe Patrick Dorgu 👇 pic.twitter.com/mtXngAAMBN — Premier League (@premierleague) January 25, 2026

As for Cunha’s own Gameweek 23 strike, he scored from a very similar position to Dorgu. This time, however, look at Bruno (a ’10’ under Carrick) making the run outside of him.

Matheus Cunha wins it for @ManUtd! And both managers know how important a goal it is at the top of the table 😱 pic.twitter.com/UMQGEXFOr6 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 25, 2026

WHY WOULD CARRICK ADAPT HIS SET-UP FOR CUNHA? HORSES FOR COURSES…

A big advantage for Cunha is the upcoming fixture list:

Carrick’s first two games in charge have been against the top two in the Premier League. United have ceded a lot of possession and had to get through plenty of defensive effort.

Now, though, five matches in which they’ll expect to dominate with the ball, or at least have a lot more of it. Does an attacker’s ability to unpick locks now take precedence over any of the off-the-ball extras?

Carrick discussed his attacking selection in the derby last Friday, hinting at a horses-for-courses approach in future games.

“It’s just variety in terms of the strengths in some ways. I think, Bryan [Mbeumo], I gave him a bit of a free role in many ways in a partnership with Bruno [Fernandes] last week, to drift and to fill different spaces. Ben [Sesko] is very good at playing on the last line and runs in behind and I think we’ve seen that in recent weeks, he’s done great to get his goal so he’s in a good place. Josh [Zirkzee] can do a little bit of both, he drifts and plays in the hole, plays into feet and links. He’s very good at bringing other people into play so it’s just different styles. Certain games will have different styles, it’s great to have that flexibility, for sure. Matheus [Cunha] came on through the middle and made a big difference for us in terms of carrying the game into the later stages and creating the second goal, so we’ve got good options through there and we just felt, last week, that was the way to go and, thankfully, it paid off for us.” – Michael Carrick on his Gameweek 22 team selection, speaking last Friday

Then, on Sunday, he specifically mentioned the attacking threat of City and Arsenal in relation to Dorgu.

“Pat [Dorgu] has been a big, big player for us over the last couple of games, in so many ways. Obviously attacking wise he’s scored goals, but I think in terms of the threat and his athleticism and his quality coming in as well and the connections, I think. Defensively, he’s been immense as well down the side with Luke [Shaw] doubling up against two teams that ask a lot of questions down the sides.” – Michael Carrick, speaking after full-time on Sunday

CUNHA OUT TO PROVE A POINT

We mentioned above that Cunha isn’t known for the defensive side of his game.

But if you’ve seen United over the last fortnight, you will have witnessed Cunha haring about when he’s come on.

He made four tackles across two energetic 20-minute cameos in Gameweeks 22 and 23. He hasn’t bettered that total in any of his 16 starts in 2025/26.

Does he now know what he needs to do to become a fixture in Carrick’s side? Rather than pout at playing second fiddle, he has seemingly taken the benchings as a rocket up the backside.

CARRICK PRAISE

And that positive mindset hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Carrick gave Cunha some effusive praise after the Arsenal game, hailing his attitude on the pitch and on the training ground.

“When Matheus [Cunha] came on, I just fancied him to score, to make an impact. Fantastic finish. He epitomises what, as a group, we’ve been like this week. He has not started both games, but he’s had a real big impact. He’s been disappointed not to start, but he’s used that in a really good way. Two huge moments, and he totally deserves that winning goal for the way he has applied himself all week. I’m absolutely delighted for him.” – Michael Carrick

FINAL THOUGHTS

Given Carrick’s warm words above, it hints that Cunha has merited a chance in the first XI.

Cunha has been the first man the United boss has turned to off the bench in Gameweeks 22 and 23. Mount has barely featured. Sesko remained unused in the Manchester derby, only appearing in the final 10 minutes against Arsenal when Dorgu was crocked.

Yes, Carrick has favoured Cunha up top initially. But on both occasions, United were ahead when he was brought on. Why change Dorgu when he was locking down the left flank and the opposition were seeking to overturn a deficit?

Fulham at home (and the fixtures that follow) presents a different challenge to Arsenal away. United have previously struggled against sides they’ve been expected to dominate. It’s 6/6 wins when they’ve averaged under 45% possession, 3/17 when seeing more of the ball than that. Less perspiration needed, more inspiration.

While we fancy Cunha to start in Gameweek 24 (be it on the left, or even up top with Amad/Mbeumo on the flanks), it should be said that the medium-term ‘xMins’ are still a little shaky. It’s (at least) four of Sesko, Mbeumo, Amad and Cunha competing for three slots. Five, if Mount is thrown into the mix. Mbeumo, pretty much a 90-minute man under Amorim, hasn’t seen longer than 70 minutes under Carrick yet. Cunha might see similar treatment, depending on game-state.

Bruno Fernandes, it goes without saying, is the only one we can totally trust for extended game-time – for now.

Still, Dorgu’s misfortune means the outlook is rosier for Cunha than it was this time last week.