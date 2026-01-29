Team News

FPL Gameweek 24 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

29 January 2026
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
There’s team news from four Premier League clubs to bring you this afternoon as the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 24 get underway.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates and key quotes in the article below.

We should hear from the managers of the other 16 top-flight teams on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 24 INJURY NEWS FROM THURSDAY

BRENTFORD

Mikkel Damsgaard (knee) and Kristoffer Ajer (ankle) appear to have avoided serious injury despite limping off last weekend.

The two, however, are still doubtful for Gameweek 24.

“That was the main reason I didn’t sleep so well on Sunday night, to be honest. Not so much the result, it was more those two coming off in the way they did. Obviously pretty concerning [but] thankfully they’re both pretty good, really. It’s nothing serious.

“Whether they’ll be available for the weekend or not, I’m not entirely sure on both of them, but if they’re not, they won’t be far off. That tells you it’s not too bad, thankfully, because like I said, I was pretty worried.” – Keith Andrews on Kristoffer Ajer and Mikkel Damsgaard

Josh Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are all out with knee injuries.

LEEDS UNITED

Jaka Bijol (hamstring) and Lukas Nmecha (hamstring) will miss out this weekend but it sounds like it won’t be long before we see those two.

“Jaka will definitely miss the Arsenal game. He’s progressing in his rehab, we hope to have him then back probably on the other side of the Nottingham game [in Gameweek 25]. Perhaps there is even a little chance that he is involved already for Nottingham.

“We will also miss Lukas Nmecha. He reported during the warm-up at Everton some problems with his hamstring. This was also the reason why I didn’t bring him on.

“He will definitely miss the Arsenal game but we hope that we have him perhaps already back for Nottingham. Latest, on the other side of the Nottingham game, but there is probably a good chance he is already back [for Gameweek 25].” – Daniel Farke

There’s even a “little chance” that Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor) makes it back, ahead of expectations, for the visit of Arsenal.

“Gabby Gudmundsson has progressed further on. Much better than expected. He was not in team training yet, so far, but we have two more days and there is perhaps even a little chance that he makes it for this game.” – Daniel Farke

Daniel James (hamstring) has returned to training this week and comes into contention.

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espirito confirmed that Lucas Paqueta is on his way out of the club, even if the deal isn’t inked yet.

“It’s not official yet. We as a club have allowed him to travel to do his medical. Like I said, I think we’ve found a solution that everybody was aware [of]; it’s come to a good conclusion. Lucas was clear, that he wanted to return home. We expect the medical and things to come official. Then we will see.

“You cannot replace Lucas, because he is unique. He is a number ten that has special qualities, you cannot find many players like Lucas in the transfer window. We have to move forward with what we have.

“[Looking internally for solutions] is what we’ve been doing for the last three matches.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Lucas Paqueta

Adama Traore has joined the Hammers in the last few days and could feature for the first time.

“We didn’t decide [if Adama Traoré will play] yet. We still have tomorrow to decide the squad and the team. Adama is physically okay, and he can become an option.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno was again little help on the team news front. We’re not aware of any issues, save for the ongoing absence of veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (back).

“There are always things to assess. Always knocks, always situations that we have to assess. That’s normal.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

BURNLEY

Joe Worrall and Zian Flemming are back in contention after rejoining training over the last week or so. They’ve been missing since the back-end of December.

The Burnley boss added that he has no fresh concerns.

Both [Zian Flemming and Joe Worrall] should be back and available after training. They have had a full 10 days or a week of training. They are in a good place. Both Flem and Joe will be available, so that is good for us.

“Nothing else, clean [bill of health]. Everyone else is fit, what I can think of now, at the top of my head. Everyone else is in a good place, really.” – Scott Parker

Mike Tresor (ankle), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) remain out.

New boy James Ward-Prowse could be involved for the first time, although it sounds like he needs a bit of fitness work after being unused by West Ham for so long.

“He brings a know-how and he has been at this level, professional-wise, as well, in terms of what he represents and what he stands for. I think he’d be a very good addition for us, really. So, we needed some covering there with obviously Josh [Cullen] coming out with a long-term injury and we’ve done that and feel that we’ve recruited someone who’s going to be valuable to us. So, get him up to speed now, see how he is in the coming days in terms of actual work and where he is.

“I think if there’s one word to categorise James, in terms of set plays, it’s an absolute expert. So, it definitely helps in that area, along with other areas as well. I think it’d be really unfair of us or unfair of me to only compliment James’ ability to take set plays. He brings an all-round game to him.

“It was his first day today and obviously we managed that because he’s not played for some time and not been in and around the game. So, you’re managing load and you’re managing exactly where James is.” – Scott Parker on James Ward-Prowse

  1. Heiro
    • 16 Years
    58 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Couple questions:

    1: Will Enzo start despite 90 mid week? Is he just a machine?
    2: Putting James Hill for Bournemouth in at 3.9, allows me Gordon to Mbeumo for a -4.
    Hill seems to be getting 90 + defcon every week and they have Wolves next. Any reason hes played so much recently? And any risk for the next few?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      i bought before midweek so i will say yes he start because my emotions cant handle him being benched

      Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      He should start. Liam can’t bench Palmer, Enzo and JP. Well, maybe he can.

      I prefer 3.8 Reinildo over Hill.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bournemouth got great fixtures though and he got an assist last week…

        Open Controls
        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          They don’t really keep clean sheets

          Open Controls
  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Worth do this Keane —> Chalobah (free)?
    Or just Roll FT?

    - Roll means I do this in gw27:
    Saka/LeFee—> Semenyo/Rogers

    - Chalobah means I do this in gw27:
    Sake/Lefee —> Rice/Rogers (can’t afford semenyo)

    Current team:
    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Timber Keane*
    Bruno Mbuemo Enzo LeFee Saka*
    Haaland Thiago

    (Areola Kroupi Andersen VDB)
    (1FT & 1.2itb)

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Do what's needed right now. A lot can change till 27

      Open Controls
  3. Basileus
      49 mins ago

      Which combination is better going forward?

      a) Reinildo/Estève & Mbeumo

      b) Muñoz & Ndiaye

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • JohnnyCroat
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Looking at the price movement and is Håland set to drop again? I know that "X will punish the sellers" is an oft trotted out trope, but still.... if Citeh find their mojo again it could be carnage.

      Still unsure of armband though. Bruno or Erling.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        I have it on Haaland

        Open Controls
      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I have only captained Haaland once in 5 weeks and that was last week. He won't even be my VC this week

        Open Controls
    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Save FT here, also correct 11 and bench order?

      Raya
      Timber Nunes Mukiele
      Saka Fernandes Semenyo Rogers LeFee
      Haaland Mane

      Dubravka DCL VVD Rodon

      Open Controls
      1. Wag the Drog
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Worth looking at Chelsea

        Open Controls
    • Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Currently got Cavert and Rodon on bench

      Who would you make the 3rd Benched Player from Bowen Guehi, Mukiele, Gruno ?

      Leaning to Guehi or Bowen (Bowen cant hurt me two weeks in a row right ..)

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Whats Gruno?

        Open Controls
        1. Denis Tueart on the wing
          • 15 Years
          just now

          A toon player, I imagine!

          Open Controls
    • Denis Tueart on the wing
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      Timber to play yay or nay?

      Open Controls
      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Likely yay

        Open Controls
    • Wag the Drog
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      What the priority here?
      a) Timber>Gabriel
      b) Wirtz>Enzo

      Sanchez
      Chalobah-Timber-O'Reily
      Wirtz-Rice-Wilson-Rogers-Bruno
      Ekitike-Haaland

      DCL-VdV-Anderson

      Open Controls
    • Nespinha
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Which trio would you pick?

      A) Chalobah + Rogers + Evanilson
      B) Senesi + Mbeumo + JP
      C) Chalobah + Mbeumo + Mane (play 451)

      Open Controls
      1. Denis Tueart on the wing
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        B without any doubt

        Open Controls
    • Basileus
        18 mins ago

        Why is Cucurella not in the predicted lineup?

        Open Controls
        1. Denis Tueart on the wing
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          or Pedro, James, Palmer etc.

          Open Controls
      • The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Afternoon.

        I currently have 1FT and 1.2m itb.

        Roefs
        VVD,Gabriel,Senesi
        Rice,Fernandes,Cherki,Wilson,Foden
        Haaland,Ekitike

        Dubravka,Dalot,Keane,Guiu

        Which option?
        A)Foden > Mbuemo/Rogers/Enzo
        B) Keane > Timber and bench Foden (move next week)
        C) Foden,Guiu > Ndiaye,J.Pedro -4
        D) WC

        Open Controls
        1. Wag the Drog
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          A. Enzo

          Open Controls
      • Dre
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Wolves’ Premier League clash with Arsenal will be brought forward to February, should the Gunners reach the Carabao Cup final.

        The Old Gold were due to face Arsenal at Molineux on Saturday 21st March, the same weekend of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

        The Gunners are currently 3-2 up following the first leg of their semi-final with Chelsea, and should they progress from the second leg on Tuesday 3rd February, their trip to the West Midlands will move.

        A new date for the Premier League fixture will be Wednesday 18th February, kick-off 8pm – a game which will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Provisional DGW26 Announcement

        If Arsenal win...
        Arsenal vs BRE (a) + WOL (a)
        Wolves vs NFO (a) + ARS (H)

        If Chelsea win...
        Chelsea vs LEE (H) + EVE (a)
        Everton vs BOU (H) + CHE (H)

        https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4573767?utm_source=x&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fpl_dgw

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Come on Chelsea.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Man City and Newcastle:
          Very unlikely that either club will have a DGW26 or Double Gameweek 27 (DGW27) due to European action.

          Newcastle are involved in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, with the first and second legs taking place in the midweeks of 18 and 25 February, or the midweek of Gameweek 26 and Gameweek 27 to Fantasy managers.

          In Man City’s case, their Gameweek 31 opponents Palace are involved in the UEFA Conference League playoffs, which also take place in the midweeks of Gameweek 26 and Gameweek 27.

          Open Controls
        3. Denis Tueart on the wing
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          Could be a TC that week

          Open Controls
      • Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        11 mins ago

        Would you play Van Hecke (EVE) or Guehi (tot) this week?

        Open Controls
      • Ray85
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Any suggestions lads

        Dorgu to Maguire or play Reinaldo
        Thiago to Pedro/Evanilson or play Thiago or Kroupi?

        Open Controls
        1. Denis Tueart on the wing
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Dorgu to Dalot if you have the funds

          Open Controls
      • Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        If you had to prioritise one for the next 4 GWs, who would you get:

        A. Enzo
        B. JP

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Enzo - Delap always lurking

          Open Controls
      • Oasthouse FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hey folks,

        Pick one to bench out of the following this week?

        Wilson, Bruno, Rice, Enzo, Bruno
        Ektike, Thiago, Halaand

        Thinking most likely Wilson, Ekitike or Thiago, but can' decide!

        cheers

        Open Controls
      • Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        On wildcard. The team that I can get without Haaland is amazing, anybody considering doing this?
        Even if he gets a couple of d/digit hauls over the next 6 weeks the rest of your team should still easily outperform.
        Cheers chaps…

        Open Controls

