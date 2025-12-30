FPL Gameweek 19 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates

We had three more pre-Gameweek 19 press conferences on Tuesday, with the managers of Brentford, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur providing us with their latest team news.

The injury updates and key quotes can be found in the article below.

This follows on from the team news we got (or didn’t get!) for a further 12 clubs on Monday.

As for the other five teams, who all contest matches on New Year’s Day, we’re very likely not going to hear anything before tonight’s deadline.

What we know about Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham, Sunderland and Crystal Palace can be found in our predicted line-ups page.

KEY GAMEWEEK 19 INJURY NEWS FROM TUESDAY

BRENTFORD

Keith Andrews played his cards close to his chest when asked about Sepp van den Berg (knock), who missed out in Gameweek 18.

“This time of year, naturally, you pick up little bits and bobs. Still a couple of doubts, so we’ll see how everyone is.” – Keith Andrews

Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka are at the Africa Cup of Nations with their respective countries, while long-term absentees Josh Dasilva (knee), Fábio Carvalho (knee) and Antoni Milambo (knee) are still unavailable.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Thomas Frank says that Spurs have no fresh concerns for the trip to Brentford.

Lucas Bergvall should be okay after he came off in the match against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain out, however. Udogie is back running but not in team training.

Xavi Simons is still suspended for this game, too, while Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are both at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cristian Romero returns from a one-match ban, at least. He faces a further misconduct charge but that won’t be resolved till later in January, so he’s available for selection in midweek.

So too is Brennan Johnson, who is reportedly close to a move elsewhere.

LEEDS UNITED

Joe Rodon will be out for around three weeks with the ankle injury he sustained at Sunderland on Sunday.

“Yes, he will definitely miss the Liverpool game. The diagnosis is better than we were fearing straight after the game because it didn’t look really good. The assessment is it’s an ankle ligament injury. Normally he will be out with such an injury for around three weeks. We still have a bit of hope because normally he’s a good healer and also a strong boy so perhaps there’s a chance to involve him even before but at the moment, I’d say it’s realistic that he’ll miss the games including the FA Cup game. Hopefully on the other side… we have him pretty soon back available.” – Daniel Farke on Joe Rodon

Daniel James (hamstring) and Sean Longstaff (calf) are still unavailable but, Rodon aside, Daniel Farke has no new concerns.