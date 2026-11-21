With the Gameweek 11 deadline on the way, it’s time for another team reveal.
This time, we hear from Deputy Editor Tom Freeman, who talks us through his squad and potential transfers.
Tom has five top 1k finishes to his name, as well as a further three inside the top 10k. He currently sits at 55k in the world.
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TOM FREEMAN’S GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM
Here’s my team for this week, prior to making any transfers…
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