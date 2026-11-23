Thomas Frank’s tenure at Crystal Palace started in the same fashion as the Pierre Sage era ended: in defeat, conceding three goals.

Coventry City, meanwhile, earned their third win in their last four home matches. Once again, the bargain Jack Rudoni (£4.9m) – now level on points with Cole Palmer (£9.8m)! – caught the attention.

Here are our Scout Notes from the CBS Arena.

TOPSY-TURVY GAME

This was a chaotic game, especially in the first half, with neither side covering themselves in much defensive glory.

There were some sublime moments. Taiwo Awoniyi‘s (£5.4m) opener, featuring a superb backheeled pre-assist from winger Yann Gboho (£5.5m), was excellently worked. Takehiro Sakamoto‘s (£4.8m) strike to make it 2-1 was also brilliant, while Jorgen Strand Larsen‘s (£5.9m) goal to level the match at 2-2 owed much to Yeremy Pino‘s (£5.5m) lovely chipped ball.

But there were also the ridiculous, with both sides caught out by throw-ins for goals two and five. Pino lashed in Palace’s first strike before Dwight McNeil (£5.2m) inadvertently bundled the ball into his own net to hand all three points to the hosts.

Other good chances came and went. Awoniyi wasted a one-on-one shortly after Pino should have scored, while Strand Larsen and Sakamoto could have done better with second-half openings and substitute Evann Guessand (£5.3m) saw a goalbound shot blocked. Even for the winner, Brandon Thomas-Asante (£5.0m) ought to have found the net before the own-goal.

The match finished 4-7 in Palace’s favour on ‘big chances’, with Coventry edging it 2.06-1.73 on xG.

A FIRST LOOK AT FRANK’S PALACE

Above: How Palace set up in their first match under Thomas Frank, via BBC Sport

Coventry can at least point to Palace having the element of surprise in their favour as mitigation for an open first half. No one was quite sure how the Eagles were going to set up in Thomas Frank’s first match, and the incoming head coach indeed caught a few people out by switching to a 4-2-3-1.

“I felt we needed a formation change and also a little bit different players in different positions. I felt we needed to get some of our better players in central [positions]. I think, in many spells, it was very good. The main bit is the defensive side of things, which we need to keep working on and adjust.” – Thomas Frank

In a sense, little changed from Palace. They haven’t actually been that bad going forward anyway this season, ranking 10th for xG. Strand Larsen was in the thick of things on Saturday and hit a double-digit haul, although he’ll face competition from the returning Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) from Gameweek 13 onwards. Pino was also very influential, playing off the left.

It’s at the back where things are dire, with the Eagles bottom of the table for xG conceded and actual goals conceded. There were no real signs of any improvement in that regard, although to be fair to Frank, he’s had precious little time to work on the backline.

“I think the big positive was that we created a lot of chances and scored two goals. I think the mentality and the effort, the passion from the players, was very, very good. Very happy with that – but obviously we can’t concede three goals.” – Thomas Frank

FIVE RETURNS IN SIX FOR RUDONI

Rudoni assisted Coventry’s first two goals, and was arguably the best player on the park. He really does look like he belongs at this level.

“Rudi is playing some incredible football at the minute.” – Frank Lampard

A total of three chances created here took him to 11 in the last four Gameweeks. Continued involvement on set plays has helped boost that tally.

Above: Players sorted by chances created in Coventry v Crystal Palace

While there may be short-term pretenders like Jules Ahoka (£4.4m), it’s hard to look past the penalty-taking Rudoni as the best sub-£5.0m midfield pick at present, if you’re keen on taking money out of that position.

Startable in Gameweek 13 (and maybe Gameweeks 14, 15 and 17, based on current defensive form!), he’s not a bad first or second sub to have over the rest of the festive period:

THOMAS BACK IN THE XI – AND BACK ON THE DEFCON TRAIL

The Sky Blues’ most owned player, Bobby Thomas (£4.0m), was back in the team after a two-week absence.

And he picked up where he left off, banking DefCon points for the sixth time in nine starts. Really, it’s six in seven, as he came off early in two previous appearances.

Fellow DefCon machines Chris Richards (£4.9m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) also delivered again, meeting the threshold for the eighth and seventh time in 2026/27 respectively.

Incidentally, Stephen Mfuni (£4.0m) was moved to left-back to accommodate Thomas’s return, with Jay Dasilva (£4.0m) benched. Lampard did mention the latter’s accumulated game-time after full-time as one of the reasons for that; he was the only Coventry player to last 180 minutes over the international break.

PINO SUSPENDED, AWONIYI INJURY UPDATE

Both sides suffered a blow ahead of Gameweek 13.

Pino, Palace’s best player, was booked for the fifth time in 2026/27, so he will miss the visit of Hull City.

Awoniyi, meanwhile, picked up an injury. Bizarrely, the Nigerian hit the deck coming out of the tunnel for the second half, still affected by an ankle issue he sustained in the opening 45 minutes.

“It’s an ankle injury, so we’ll have to get him assessed. “He was struggling at half-time but felt he could continue and then quickly realised he couldn’t.” – Frank Lampard on Taiwo Awoniyi

Palace’s Oscar Mingueza (£4.2m) missed out with the “smallest of knocks”.