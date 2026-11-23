With Matchday 5 approaching, UCL Fantasy managers will be looking for ways to gain an advantage over their rivals.

Here, we highlight five differentials worth considering, including some in excellent form and others with fixtures too good to ignore.

NATHANIEL BROWN (€3.8m) – 7% SELECTED

At 7% ownership, Nathaniel Brown is more popular than we might expect. However, much of that ownership likely dates back to the start of the season, when he looked set for regular starts.

The German then went through a spell of limited minutes, but his situation appears to have improved. With several of Bayern’s regular attackers sidelined, Brown has started on the wing in consecutive league matches.

He also scored in his latest outing, highlighting the attacking potential that comes with his advanced role. At just €3.8m, the out-of-position defender could offer excellent value against Lille.

ANTONY (€7.0m) – 1% SELECTED

Antony has endured a mixed start to the season with Real Betis, although there have been signs of improvement. The Brazilian heads into Matchday 5 after scoring in his latest league appearance.

However, this selection is largely about the fixture. Betis face Slovan Bratislava, who sit bottom of the Champions League league phase after four matches.

The Slovakian side have conceded a remarkable 17 goals in those four outings, highlighting their defensive struggles. That could give Antony an excellent opportunity to build on his recent goal, especially with just 1% ownership.

BRAJAN GRUDA (€5.2m) – 0% SELECTED

Leipzig players have largely gone under the radar this season, and that could continue in Matchday 5. However, the German side have been scoring freely, netting 32 Bundesliga goals so far. That’s even more than Bayern Munich.

Several of their attackers are enjoying excellent form, with Brajan Gruda among the standouts. The midfielder offers a cheap route into Leipzig’s attack and has become one of their most influential players.

Gruda has registered two goals and six assists in his last five appearances for club and country. Those numbers highlight his excellent form, making him an appealing differential at just 0% ownership.

ANTHONY GORDON (€8.0m) – 6% SELECTED

Barcelona have a huge opportunity to continue their excellent scoring form in Matchday 5. The Catalans face Sabah, making their attacking players particularly attractive this week.

However, rotation could become a factor, which brings Anthony Gordon into consideration. He missed out on a starting place in the previous league match, increasing his chances of featuring from the outset.

Most managers will naturally gravitate towards Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, given their remarkable consistency this season, but the latter is now ruled out. Gordon could end up playing more minutes than either, making him an interesting alternative at 6% ownership.

YAN DIOMANDE (€7.5m) – 5% SELECTED

Rotation concerns could make Real Madrid’s attacking options difficult to navigate this week. There are suggestions that Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham could both get a rest, leaving managers with some difficult decisions.

However, Madrid’s excellent scoring form makes their attack difficult to ignore. A meeting with PSV’s vulnerable defence could provide another opportunity for goals.

With that in mind, Yan Diomande could be worth considering. His underlying attacking numbers have impressed this season, although they haven’t always translated into goals and assists.

Recent attacking returns against Leipzig and Sevilla have offered encouragement, though. Those performances highlight his ability to deliver explosive scores, making him a potential differential for Matchday 5.