As the next round of UCL Fantasy nears, we take a look at the Matchday 5 clean sheet odds to identify which teams have the strongest defensive prospects.

These odds come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

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TOP PROJECTED CLEAN SHEET ODDS: MATCHDAY

SUMMARY

It should come as no surprise that Barcelona top the projected clean sheet rankings ahead of their trip to Sabah. While the Catalans have conceded in each of their last 12 away league-phase games, Sabah are the joint-third-lowest scorers in the Champions League this season.

Not far behind are Atlético Madrid, who host Viking. While Atleti have conceded five goals and kept just one clean sheet in the league phase, their domestic record has been stronger, with six clean sheets from 12 La Liga matches. Viking have scored in each of their four European games, so this may be less straightforward than it appears, but the Norwegians are a lowly 28th for xG thus far.

Manchester City are having a bit of a domestic wobble but their strong home record in the league phase offers some reassurance: they have lost only two of their last 27 games at the Etihad at this stage.

Real Betis face a Slovan Bratislava side that has scored once and shipped 17 goals in four matches. The Slovakian side ranks rock bottom for xG:

Arsenal‘s home meeting with Dortmund looks like a test: the Germans have scored seven times in Europe. But the Gunners have a strong defensive record, with three goals conceded and two clean sheets.

Como have yet to keep a European clean sheet, despite scoring 19 goals. But Como’s domestic home form has been more reassuring, with five clean sheets in their last six Serie A home games. AEK never won a Champions League away match, either.

Top-of-the-table Paris Saint-Germain have a mixed defensive record, with just one clean sheet to their name. Four of their five goals conceded have come against the might of Barcelona and Man City, however. PSG face Roma next.

Finally, RB Leipzig face a Lens side have scored only four times in Europe.