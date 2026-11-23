Goals mean points in UCL Fantasy, so identifying the teams expected to score heavily can help us target the best attacking assets for Matchday 5.

So, here we take a look at our projected team goals for the upcoming round.

These projections come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 5 squads.

TOP 10 PROJECTED TEAM GOALS

SUMMARY

Barcelona lead after scoring 14 goals in their first four Champions League matches. They have also scored 15 across their latest five competitive games, including Sunday’s 3-2 win over Villarreal. Sabah have conceded 10 goals in Europe so far. They also shipped 10 across their latest five matches, so this is a fixture where Barça could rack up the goals.

Real Madrid have also started strongly, winning all four European matches and scoring 13 times. PSV have conceded four goals in the Champions League and six across their latest five matches. They let in four at NEC and two against Club Brugge. Madrid have scored 13 in their last five, making this a promising fixture for their attack.

Paris Saint-Germain have been even more prolific, with 20 goals in Europe and 17 across their latest five matches. Their 6-0 win at Villarreal was the standout result. Roma have conceded eight times in their last five.

Bayern have scored 12 times in Europe and 10 goals across their latest five, but Harry Kane’s ankle injury is a major attacking concern. Lille have conceded only three goals in their latest five matches, too, and held Bodø/Glimt to a goalless draw in Europe. This may be a tougher assignment than the projection suggests, then.

Bodø/Glimt have scored nine across their last five, while LASK have conceded seven in theirs and nine in Europe.

Atlético have scored eight in their latest five, while Viking have conceded 10 in the Champions League. That could make for an open game.

Manchester City have netted 12 in Europe, while Napoli have conceded 11 Champions League goals and eight in their last five.

RB Leipzig have scored 16 across their latest five, while Lens have conceded 16 in Europe and 14 in their last five. They were also recently beaten 9-1 in the previous Matchday, which is alarming.