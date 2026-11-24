With Gameweek 12 on the way, is now a good time to play the Free Hit chip?

Here, we take a look at the pros and cons.

While there is still plenty of midweek European action that could influence a Free Hit team before Friday’s deadline, we have also included an early draft.

Remember, you must play your first Free Hit before the Gameweek 19 deadline, or you will lose it.

Pros

Avoid Arsenal v Man City…

With Arsenal and Manchester City set to face off in north London, a Free Hit means you can completely avoid this fixture.

The Gunners have let in only two goals in seven home matches across all competitions in 2026/27, making a solid case for leaving out Erling Haaland (£15.8m).

Also, if you own two or three options from Mikel Arteta’s backline, we are in a rare scenario where three other teams have better clean sheet odds than Arsenal in Gameweek 12 (see below).

That creates another opportunity for Free Hit squads to move away from the template, an albeit risky approach.

The injured David Raya (£6.3m) could be another potential issue in your team. Arteta has not yet ruled the Spanish goalkeeper out of Gameweek 12.

However, if he is unavailable – particularly if it’s a short-term issue and you have a non-playing backup – the case for a Free Hit may become stronger.

… and Chelsea’s trip to the City Ground

A Gameweek 12 Free Hit could help you navigate other difficult matchups, too.

For example, Chelsea are in poor form and have a potentially tricky trip to Nottingham Forest, who rank fourth for lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) per match on home turf…

Therefore, if you own Cole Palmer (£9.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£8.3m), you may want to freshen up your squad and seek out other midfielders with more favourable fixtures.

You’d then get them both back for Crystal Palace (h) in Gameweek 13, who have been equally poor of late.

Get Bruno in and captain him

With Arsenal and Man City players out of contention for most of us, it’s a tricky week for captaincy.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) currently leads our Gameweek 12 points projections…

Neither his form nor Manchester United’s is especially persuasive, but he is on penalties, corners and free-kicks.

Brentford are yet to keep a clean sheet away from home, too.

So, if you think Mauricio Pochettino’s first home match in charge could spark a bounce, you could temporarily restructure your team and bring Fernandes in for one week.

A Gameweek 12 Free Hit does have its merits, then, depending on the makeup of your squad.

Cons