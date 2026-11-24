With Matchday 5 approaching, UCL Fantasy managers may be considering whether now is the right time to activate their Wildcard chip.

Here, we put together our best Wildcard team for Matchday 5, focusing on players who could deliver both immediate returns and long-term value.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 5 squads.

BEST WILDCARD TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Nikita Haikin (€4.5m) and Arild Østbø (€4.5m) form a cheap goalkeeping partnership with a favourable schedule. Finding the perfect combination between the sticks has proved difficult this season, so saving money where possible makes sense.

DEFENDERS

Bundesliga full-backs Maximilian Mittelstädt (€4.5m) and David Raum (€4.5m) both make the cut. The former takes a share of set pieces, including penalties, while the latter has managed a goal and an assist in his previous two outings.

Joining them is Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.5m), who has an excellent run of fixtures ahead. Budget Como centre-back Jacobo Ramón (€4.1m) has already scored six goals this season. He completes the defence alongside out-of-position asset Sergi Altimira (€4.0m).

MIDFIELDERS

Raphinha (€9.6m) is a straightforward inclusion given his remarkable consistency across all competitions this season. There’s also an argument that Nico Paz (€7.1m) has become essential. He’s the highest-scoring midfielder in the game and has two excellent fixtures coming up.

Bodø/Glimt’s upcoming fixtures make their attacking assets particularly appealing. Penalty and set-piece taker Ole Blomberg (€5.0m) looks like the obvious pick, especially after scoring twice in his latest outing.

In excellent scoring form and with a great schedule ahead, Leipzig penalty taker Antonio Nusa (€6.0m) could be a brilliant selection. With five goals and two assists in his latest four appearances, Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz (€8.5m) could also be worth including, especially given the lack of options elsewhere.

FORWARDS

Kylian Mbappé (€11.1m) is a non-negotiable and arguably the standout forward in the game. His form, upcoming fixtures and penalty duties make him a shoo-in.

With Harry Kane injured, Erling Haaland (€11.1m) is an obvious alternative. Manchester City’s recent form has been questionable, but the Norwegian has still racked up 20 goals for club and country this season.

Atlético Madrid’s favourable schedule brings penalty taker Julián Álvarez (€10.0m) into consideration. The Argentine appears more secure for minutes after repairing his relationship with the club and manager. His recent attacking output also suggests he could be one of the best forwards to own over the coming Matchdays.