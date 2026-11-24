With the fourth round behind us, attention now turns to Matchday 5 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

In this article, we’ll take an early look at some of the standout picks, highlighting the players and teams worth considering ahead of the next deadline.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 5 squads.

GOALKEEPERS

We don’t need a wealth of statistics to justify backing the Real Betis defence against a struggling Slovan Bratislava side. The Slovakian outfit have scored just once in their opening four Champions League matches, making Álvaro Valles (€4.5m) an appealing budget goalkeeper.

If Valles fails to return, then we could turn to Jan Oblak (€5.5m). Finding a convincing option between the sticks on Wednesday is difficult. However, with home advantage against a struggling Viking side, Atlético Madrid could well register their ninth clean sheet of the season.

DEFENDERS

Atleti also rank among the leading sides for projected clean sheets, and Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.5m) is one of the standout defensive picks this week. The Spaniard faces Viking and offers significant attacking threat alongside his clean-sheet potential. He’s already registered five goals and two assists in La Liga this season and also takes set pieces.

Barcelona top our clean-sheet projections, so despite their defensive struggles this season, it makes sense to invest in their backline. João Cancelo (€5.0m) offers the greatest attacking threat among their defenders, having registered seven attacking returns for club and country this season.

Como have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament so far, and they now host a struggling AEK Athens side. That gives Jacobo Ramón (€4.1m) another opportunity to deliver. The Spaniard has registered a goal, an assist and 21 ball recoveries across his previous two Champions League appearances.

No defender in Europe has averaged more key passes per 90 minutes than Leipzig’s David Raum (€4.5m). With struggling Lens up next, the attacking full-back has a good opportunity to collect points at both ends of the pitch.

Completing the defence is Sergi Altimira (€4.0m), who offers excellent value for money. The Sporting defender plays out of position in midfield, increasing his attacking potential ahead of the home clash with Manchester United.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona have already scored 14 goals in the Champions League this season, despite facing the likes of Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain. Their attacking form has been impressive, and they top the projected goals rankings ahead of their Matchday 5 clash with Sabah.

With the above in mind, doubling up on the Barcelona attack appears essential this week. With Lamine Yamal out injured, Raphinha (€9.6m) is the standout option. The Brazilian has already scored 15 goals in La Liga alone and also bagged a brace in Matchday 4. Yamal’s absence also strengthens the appeal of Anthony Gordon (€8.0m), who didn’t start the previous league match and looks likely to get the nod this week.

Before their victory over Slovan Bratislava, LASK conceded nine goals across their matches against Liverpool and Sporting. That defensive record makes Bodø/Glimt particularly appealing ahead of their home meeting. Ole Didrik Blomberg (€5.0m) is one of their most effective attackers. He heads into the match after scoring a brace upon his return from injury last time out.

No midfielder has collected more UCL Fantasy points this season than Como talisman Nico Paz (€7.1m). The Argentine has registered three goals and three assists in just four Champions League appearances. Como also head into their home clash with AEK Athens following a remarkable 9-1 victory last time out.

Lens were on the receiving end of that thrashing from Como in Matchday 4, and their defensive form in general makes them a team to target. Upcoming opponents Leipzig have scored at least four goals in all three of their previous matches, so bringing in star attacker and penalty taker Antonio Nusa (€6.0m) seems like a wise move.

FORWARDS

Julián Álvarez (€10.0m) appears to be settling back into regular starts for Atlético Madrid, with transfer speculation easing for now. The Spanish side rank among the leading teams for projected goals against a leaky Viking defence. With Harry Kane sidelined through injury, backing Atlético’s Argentine penalty taker makes plenty of sense.

It’s no surprise to see Kylian Mbappé (€11.1m) top the projected points rankings among forwards this week. The Real Madrid penalty taker has scored in each of his opening four Champions League matches, continuing his remarkable consistency in front of goal.

Manchester United’s recent defensive form is a major concern. They’ve conceded between two and four goals in each of their last five matches, making Sporting striker Luis Suárez (€7.4m) an appealing option. The Colombian has already scored 14 goals across all competitions this season and heads into the fixture in excellent form.

SCOUT PICKS