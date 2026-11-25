FPL Challenge – a different twist on the traditional Fantasy Premier League game – returns for Gameweek 12.

Each week comes with its own rules, which can completely change the players we target every week.

Here, Louis runs through his top tips and best picks for the Gameweek 12 Challenge before revealing his own team.

Even when the FPL deadline has passed, you can still enter Challenge teams right up until kick-off!

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

GOALKEEPERS

There are just two viable goalkeeper options under the age of 23 heading into Gameweek 12, so that’s where most of our focus should be.

Choosing between them could prove tricky, as they actually face each other this week. Momentum arguably favours Tottenham’s Antonín Kinský, who has helped his side keep an impressive three clean sheets in their previous four league matches.

However, Sunderland have home advantage, so we shouldn’t overlook Robin Roefs. The Black Cats have endured a difficult start to the season and currently sit in the relegation zone. That said, they head into the clash off the back of consecutive league clean sheets, so they too have some defensive form.

Outside of those two, Challengers could consider goalkeepers who aren’t eligible for double points. Among the alternatives are Leeds’ James Trafford, Aston Villa’s Zion Suzuki and Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen.

DEFENDERS

Several of the best defensive assets in FPL are actually under 23, so pinpointing a favourite this week could prove difficult. Among them is Tarik Muharemović, who, when factoring in defensive contribution points, has returned in all but one of his matches. An excellent home fixture against Coventry awaits, giving him multiple routes to points.

The same could be said for Luka Vušković. Brighton have kept seven league clean sheets this season and host an inconsistent Newcastle side this week. As well as offering clean sheet potential, Vušković has averaged nine defensive contributions per game and registered three attacking returns this campaign.

Another player worth considering is Bournemouth centre-back António Silva. Unlike the previous two options, Silva plays away from home, but the Cherries face an unconvincing Fulham side sitting 15th in the league. The Portuguese defender has also reached the defensive contribution threshold in four of his previous five matches.

Liverpool’s Jérémy Jacquet, Brentford’s Michael Kayode and Hull’s Nobel Mendy also meet this week’s Challenge criteria and all have arguably favourable fixtures.

MIDFIELDERS

Florian Wirtz should be on the mind of every Challenger heading into Gameweek 12. Back-to-back league wins are certainly encouraging for Liverpool, but it’s the German’s individual form that really appeals. Wirtz registered a goal and an assist in each of his previous two league outings and faces a Tarkowski-less Everton next.

Another player who could have huge potential this week is Johan Manzambi. Unai Emery’s side have failed to score in consecutive matches, but upcoming opponents Ipswich have conceded an average of two goals per game. Manzambi has already shown glimpses of his quality this season, and this fixture presents an opportunity to add to his attacking returns. Unlike in FPL, we can check he’s in the starting XI before committing to him in Challenge.

Bournemouth are enjoying a fantastic run of form, winning their previous nine matches in all competitions. The clash with Fulham offers another opportunity to extend that winning streak, and shot-happy Rayan could be one of the beneficiaries. However, should Eli Junior Kroupi start, he could provide Challengers with another appealing, differential route into the Bournemouth attack.

Brighton’s Diego Gómez, Fulham duo Oscar Bobb and Josh King, Ipswich’s Julio Enciso and Aston Villa’s Alysson also stand out as promising alternatives.

FORWARDS

The under-23 forward category offers considerably fewer viable options, though. Charalampos Kostoulas is among the most interesting. He failed to start Brighton’s previous league match, but only due to a minor injury. Keeping an eye on the line-ups will be key.

Another option is Liam Delap, who faces former club Chelsea and recently scored a brace against Manchester City. William Osula, Gonzalo García and Emersonn – the latter two of whom were benched in Gameweek 11 – also meet this week’s Challenge criteria.

None of those options really convince, though, so we may look elsewhere. Nicolas Jackson is an obvious alternative, especially with a favourable fixture against Ipswich ahead.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jørgen Strand Larsen and Evanilson also appeal to those willing to overlook the double-points incentive this week.

TEAM REVEAL