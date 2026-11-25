With some tricky-to-call fixtures – including Arsenal v Manchester City – this weekend, which teams are projected to score the most goals in Gameweek 12?

Using the projections from our Fixture Ticker, we can identify which Premier League attacks have the greatest scoring potential in the upcoming round.

PROJECTED TEAM GOALS FOR GAMEWEEK 12

SUMMARY

Brighton and Hove Albion are the only side projected to score 2+ goals this week. The Seagulls have found the net more often than any other team in the league this season (26). Meanwhile, upcoming opponents Newcastle United have kept just one league clean sheet since August.

Leading the chasing pack are Leeds United. Prior to their 4-1 win against Chelsea, Leeds had been far from convincing offensively, scoring just twice across four league matches. However, Coventry City are one of several sides to have already conceded 20 league goals this season. With home advantage and renewed confidence, the fixture presents Leeds’ attackers with a fantastic opportunity.

Crystal Palace and Manchester United complete the top four, although neither side has been particularly consistent in front of goal. Rock-bottom Palace scored twice last time out and host Hull City next. Manchester United, on the other hand, have failed to score in three of their previous four matches. Their clash with Brentford could prove tougher than the projections suggest.

One projection many may find surprising is that of Arsenal. You might expect a lower figure against Manchester City, but Enzo Maresca’s side have struggled defensively of late. In fact, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their previous 10 matches across all competitions.

Another projection FPL managers may have their eye on is that of Chelsea. Several of their attacking assets have been popular for much of the season. However, frustration is understandably growing after the Blues scored just once across their matches against Leeds, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur. Opponents Nottingham Forest have the third-lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) tally in home fixtures this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here, we take a look at the teams with the highest projected goals over the next six Gameweeks.

Manchester City lead the attacking projections over the next six Gameweeks, despite facing Arsenal away this week. Beyond the three-game week, home fixtures against Chelsea and Hull City, and a trip to Newcastle, offer excellent opportunities for goals. The schedule should give owners of City’s attacking assets some encouragement.

There are also reasons to invest in the Liverpool attack, especially given their recent improvement in front of goal. Sunderland at home and Hull City away stand out.

The latter half of the schedule looks particularly promising for Arsenal. Whilst their next three to four fixtures could prove challenging, clashes with Manchester United and Crystal Palace offer greater attacking potential.

Brighton and Hove Albion sit fourth in the projections, with home advantage seemingly key to their attacking appeal. Newcastle and Ipswich Town present their best opportunities for goals, but away trips to Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Fulham could be considerably less fruitful.