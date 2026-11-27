Fielded by over 5.4 million managers last week, the shoulder injury suffered by David Raya is Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) biggest talking point heading into Gameweek 12.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 12

Speaking on Friday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gave a typically vague response regarding his availability to face Manchester City. The goalkeeper is back in training.

“I don’t know, we still have a few hours for the game, so we’re just trying to get everybody back.” – Mikel Arteta on whether David Raya will be fit

“Yeah, they’re all training.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

“That, I’m not sure!” – Mikel Arteta when asked if David Raya was “diving around” in training

“Yeah.” – Mikel Arteta when asked if there’s hope that his number one will make Sunday

Bukayo Saka (quad) and Martin Zubimendi (hamstring) remain out, but Max Dowman is back from a three-match domestic ban.

Meanwhile, Arteta said that William Saliba would (finally) get competitive minutes this week.