Fielded by over 5.4 million managers last week, the shoulder injury suffered by David Raya is Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) biggest talking point heading into Gameweek 12.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 12
Speaking on Friday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gave a typically vague response regarding his availability to face Manchester City. The goalkeeper is back in training.
“I don’t know, we still have a few hours for the game, so we’re just trying to get everybody back.” – Mikel Arteta on whether David Raya will be fit
“Yeah, they’re all training.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya
“That, I’m not sure!” – Mikel Arteta when asked if David Raya was “diving around” in training
“Yeah.” – Mikel Arteta when asked if there’s hope that his number one will make Sunday
- READ MORE: Raya’s injury – What to do in each FPL scenario
- READ MORE: Buy Bruno? Sell Raya? Bench Haaland? Best Free Hit XI? FPL Q&A
Bukayo Saka (quad) and Martin Zubimendi (hamstring) remain out, but Max Dowman is back from a three-match domestic ban.
Meanwhile, Arteta said that William Saliba would (finally) get competitive minutes this week.
“It depends, but obviously he hasn’t played football for a long time. He can play a certain amount of minutes, and we have to be really sure – especially in those kinds of games – that he can sustain a certain amount of minutes, otherwise we won’t have enough subs or opportunities to make those subs. He’s training well, he’ll have minutes in the next few games, and then he’ll be able to prove what he’s already done, which is showing what an unbelievable player he is.
“Well now he’s got more training that will probably extend, but it depends on the type of game or exposure he will have throughout that game.
“No, he hasn’t [demanded the play], I think he understands the situation – it’s quite obvious. But he’s desperate to play, that’s for sure.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba