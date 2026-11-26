Our team of contributors is returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL Milanista (aka Obay), who you can find here on X. He has six top 10k finishes to his name, as well as a further five in the top 25k.

As we await an update on David Raya (£6.2m) in Mikel Arteta’s Friday press conference, Obay looks at the options available to FPL managers, whatever happens.

David Raya’s injury against Newcastle has given FPL managers another headache ahead of Gameweek 12. The Arsenal goalkeeper came off during the 2-2 draw at St James’ Park with a shoulder problem, and although the initial reports have been encouraging, his availability for Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City remains uncertain.

WHAT HAS ARTETA SAID ABOUT RAYA ALREADY?

Here’s what Arteta said about his goalkeeper after full-time in the Borussia Dortmund game on Tuesday…

“No, we have nothing to add today, unfortunately.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

“We need to know first how bad it is and whether he has a chance or not in the next few weeks.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

“We’re going to have [Kepa] or Illan [Meslier], and they are both in the same situation. I think Kepa had a really good performance today. We fully trust our keepers, and if he needs to play against City, he will play.” – Mikel Arteta, when asked about a lacking-in-match-rhythm Kepa Arrizabalaga potentially starting against Manchester City this weekend

WHAT TO DO WITH RAYA?

With Raya owned by almost half of all FPL managers and having established himself as one of the most reliable sources of defensive points this season, selling him is not necessarily an easy decision.

However, with a busy schedule approaching and another midweek round of fixtures in Gameweek 13, even a relatively short absence could mean missing more than one game.

So, what should we do with Raya? I think there are a few different approaches depending on how serious the injury turns out to be and, perhaps more importantly, how much money you have available in your squad.

SCENARIO 1: A SHORT-TERM ABSENCE + YOU HAVE CASH IN THE BANK TO UPGRADE YOUR BACK-UP ‘KEEPER

If Arteta confirms that Raya is only expected to miss one or two weeks, I wouldn’t be particularly keen on selling him.

Arsenal remain one of the strongest defensive teams in the league, and Raya’s importance to their defensive setup makes him an excellent long-term goalkeeper option.

Instead, I’d look at upgrading the reserve goalkeeper.

Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m) is an interesting option here. He’s been getting regular minutes and offers an affordable route to a playing goalkeeper without requiring us to dismantle an otherwise strong squad. The advantage of this move is that you retain Raya for his eventual return while giving yourself a goalkeeper who can cover the next couple of Gameweeks.

Of course, there is little point in spending too much on a second goalkeeper who might end up sitting on your bench once Raya returns. The idea is to find a relatively inexpensive temporary solution rather than create another expensive position in your squad, and Kinsky fits the bill.

SCENARIO 2: A SHORT-TERM ABSENCE + YOU HAVE NO/NOT ENOUGH CASH IN THE BANK

The second scenario is if Raya is out for one or two weeks, but you don’t have the money available to upgrade your backup goalkeeper. This is where things become a little more complicated.

If you don’t have enough cash to turn your bench-fodder goalkeeper into someone like Kinsky, then transferring Raya out becomes a more reasonable consideration.

The choice of replacement will also depend to some extent on when you’re planning to activate your Free Hit chip.

However, in my opinion, we should limit the shortlist to three names: Bart Verbruggen (£4.7m), James Trafford (£5.1m) and Alisson (£5.5m). These, indeed, are the three projected top scorers between now and Christmas.

VERBRUGGEN

Verbruggen is probably the most attractive option if you’re looking to free up some money. The Dutchman has already demonstrated his ability to deliver consistent FPL returns, and his combination of clean-sheet (CS) potential, save points (SPts) and bonus points (B) makes him an appealing pick:

The next eight fixtures are good, too:

More importantly, downgrading to Verbruggen gives you some extra cash to invest elsewhere in your squad.

ALISSON

Alisson is an interesting alternative for managers who prefer to maintain a relatively premium goalkeeper position.

Liverpool have shown encouraging defensive resilience lately and currently top the Fantasy Football Scout fixture ticker over the next 10 Gameweeks:

The main drawback, of course, is his price. Bringing him in means continuing to commit a considerable amount of your budget to the goalkeeper position, when cheaper alternatives could potentially offer better overall value.

TRAFFORD

Trafford is another excellent alternative, particularly for managers looking for a goalkeeper with the potential to deliver big returns whenever he keeps a clean sheet. He’s delivered bonus points in all games in which he’s kept a shut-out, bagging double-digit hauls in three of them.

Above: Trafford ranks joint-second among goalkeepers for baseline bonus points (BBPS), with Verbruggen in joint-fifth

Leeds rank fifth on the fixture ticker over the next eight Gameweeks, which makes Trafford an appealing longer-term option.

However, there’s a slight complication if you’re planning a Gameweek 14 Free Hit. Bringing Trafford in now would mean having to navigate Manchester City and Liverpool away in two of his next three fixtures:

Given that you can always select him as part of your Free Hit squad in Gameweek 14, I’m not convinced those fixtures make him the most appealing immediate replacement.

RMT points projections in GW12-16 (rank) RMT points projections in GW12-16 excluding GW14 (rank) Trafford 18.45 (1st) 14.28 (3rd) Verbruggen 17.84 (2nd) 14.50 (2nd) Alisson 17.83 (3rd) 14.71 (1st)

SCENARIO 3: A LONGER-TERM ABSENCE

We also have to consider a third scenario in which Raya is out for longer than expected. This doesn’t seem to be the most likely outcome, especially given the encouraging initial assessment and the fact that surgery isn’t required.

However, if further tests or Arteta’s comments suggest that Raya could be out for several weeks, I would be much more inclined to move him on (even if I could afford to upgrade my back-up goalkeeper), with Verbruggen, Trafford and Alisson remaining the leading alternatives.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Ultimately, I think the decision comes down to the length of his absence.

If we’re talking about one or two weeks, I’d much rather keep Raya and find a temporary solution with my second goalkeeper, assuming I have the budget to do so.

Should money be tight, Verbruggen and Trafford (if you’re not Free Hitting in Gameweek 14) would be my preferred alternatives, with Alisson another option for those who want to target Liverpool’s enticing fixtures early on.

If the injury turns out to be more serious, then selling Raya becomes a much easier decision, with Trafford and Verbruggen again near the top of my shortlist.

One option I’ve seen discussed, but would personally avoid, is bringing in Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.9m) simply because he’s Arsenal’s replacement goalkeeper. Unless Raya’s absence is expected to be considerably longer, I don’t think that’s a move worth making.