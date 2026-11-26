Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions.

Q: Should I transfer in Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) for Cole Palmer (£9.8m) now, later or never?

Q: Bruno or no Bruno?

(via Connor’s Calling + @parampapamm)

A: Let’s get the Palmer part out of the way first.

The Chelsea midfielder has scored just one goal (a penalty) and supplied three assists (two Opta, one Fantasy) in his last nine games, which has coincided with Chelsea’s recent slump in form.

He is probably still okay to hold for the next two matches (nfo/CRY), mostly because I think we’ll see quite a bit of rotation next week. Palmer could be affected, of course, but Chelsea do have a decent break between Gameweeks 12/13 and aren’t in Europe, which should help.

However, if you can switch Palmer out for Fernandes without ripping up your squad, I don’t mind that move.

Bruno netted a brace in the Champions League in midweek, with a penalty and a fortunate second. He also curled a free-kick narrowly wide and supplied the late corner which the Sporting CP ‘keeper flapped into his own net, before it was subsequently ruled out.

I think this can be treated as a positive for Manchester United, too…

There is some contract stuff going on in the background, but even in a highly dysfunctional United outfit, Bruno’s actual returns have been fine recently, with four attacking returns in three matches across all competitions even prior to Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Now, Brentford in Gameweek 12 isn’t easy. However, Mauricio Pochettino could spark a bit of a bounce in his first match at Old Trafford, so I don’t mind it as an entry point.

If you plan to Free Hit in Gameweek 14, however, I probably wouldn’t treat Bruno as a priority move in…

Q: Who are the best players for a Gameweek 12 Free Hit?

(via @TheFPLKenya)

A: This week offers plenty of good matchups to target…

Although it is risky due to their ownership, I would leave out Arsenal defenders, Morgan Rogers (£8.3m) and Erling Haaland (£15.8m).

Instead, I’d focus on Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur picks at the back.

James Trafford (£5.1m), who often earns bonus when Leeds keep a clean sheet due to their team dynamics, Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m), Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.2m) are my favoured options.

In midfield, Bruno and Pascal Gross (£6.3m) have multiple routes to points.

I especially like Gross, with Newcastle United poor at defending set-pieces…

Above: Newcastle have conceded 59 shots from set plays (SP con) in 2026/27 so far, the second-most of any team

I would still be inclined to pick Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m), though I’m slightly less bullish on his haul potential with Moises Caicedo (£5.3m) fit. A Liverpool midfielder would certainly make the cut, either Bradley Barcola (£8.1m) or Florian Wirtz (£7.4m).

Up top, it feels pretty clear: Alexander Isak (£9.4m), Nicolas Jackson (£7.3m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m).

If you want differentials for your Free Hit squad, Noah Okafor (£5.7m) – who has plundered 10 goals in his last 17 league matches – and Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.9m) both look like decent punts.

Q: Is there a case for selling David Raya (£6.2m) for a short period, then bringing him back around Gameweek 16?

(via Weak Become Heroes)

A: I’d personally try to keep Raya and, if he remains a doubt for Gameweek 12 after Mikel Arteta’s Friday presser, instead look to replace your backup ‘keeper with Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m).

Tottenham Hotspur have the second-lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27 so far.

Their upcoming fixtures are mostly favourable, too, which should hopefully cover any period of absence for Raya…

Admittedly, that ties up a lot of budget in your ‘keepers, but if I owned Raya, I would take this approach.

Q: Should I bench Erling Haaland this week?

Q: What to do with Haaland – bench or play?

(via Henny + @vrw123)

A: This depends entirely on your squad, but in most cases, I would start Haaland rather than leave him on the bench.

Arsenal’s defence has looked a bit more vulnerable against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund in the past week, having conceded three times.

They are still an elite defensive side, but I think Haaland’s runs in behind could cause a few problems on Sunday, especially if Raya is out, so I’d try and play him if possible.

Q: Invest in Liverpool now, or wait till after Everton?

(via @AlexKnutsen)

A: Liverpool look superb right now, so I’d be happy to transfer in their players for Gameweek 12.

It’s a Merseyside derby, of course, but Everton will be without the suspended James Tarkowski (£6.2m).

Now, Gameweek 13 could be problematic for rotation, as outlined here, especially for Isak. Barcola is also one yellow card away from a suspension, so bear that in mind if you are considering him.

However, there is still plenty of upside to target before then

The schedule right the way through to the FA Cup third round is great, too…

Gameweek 17 is also another decent entry point for Liverpool players.