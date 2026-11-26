The first midweek round of Premier League fixtures of 2026/27 is almost here.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, the spectre of rotation looms large as top-flight bosses attempt to manage weary legs and tight turnarounds.

Much-changed starting XIs are nothing new – just ask anyone trying to second-guess Enzo Maresca’s team selections.

But with all 20 Premier League sides contesting three league fixtures in the coming week, it’s not just those clubs involved in European competition that may be affected.

Here we take a look at turnaround times between the league fixtures in Gameweeks 12-14.

GAMEWEEKS 12-14 OVERVIEW

Thanks to Legomane’s graphic above, we can see at a glance each club’s fixtures from Gameweeks 12 to 14.

We’ve also included the Gameweek just gone and the European matches on either side of the upcoming three-match week.

GAMEWEEKS 12-14: RECOVERY TIMES

Looking more closely at the Gameweek 12-14 fixtures, we here break down the turnaround times between each side’s matches.

The times below (click to expand) are given to the nearest half-hour and are calculated between full-time in one match and kick-off in the very next game:

As seems to happen every year, Liverpool have the tightest total turnaround time, thanks to their Saturday lunchtime kick-off in Gameweek 14.

They are among six teams who have to negotiate a Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday schedule, the others being Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Hull City and Manchester City.

On the more positive side, there are a half-dozen teams that avoid any recovery time of fewer than 72 hours: Arsenal, Coventry City, Everton, Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Thanks to their Friday night kick-off this week, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have the most recovery time in total – although the bulk of that comes between Gameweeks 12 and 13.

GAMEWEEKS 12-13

No club has less than 72 hours of recovery time between Gameweeks 12 and 13.

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea stand out for the right reasons, playing Friday and Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham also have a generous Sunday-Thursday turnaround.

GAMEWEEKS 13-14

The tightest turnaround times come between Gameweeks 13-14, with no club having more than 92 hours of recovery.

A dozen teams play Wednesday and Saturday, with Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in action on Thursday and Sunday.

Chelsea and Liverpool have a Wednesday 7.30pm kick-off in Gameweek 13, followed by a Saturday 12.30pm kick-off in Gameweek 14.

FIXTURES AT RISK?

Gameweek 13 might be the danger zone for some teams regarding rotation, due to the ‘easier’ fixtures.

Liverpool, for example, host Sunderland in Gameweek 13, with a Merseyside derby and Chelsea away on either side. Bear in mind that Andoni Iraola went quite strong for the win over Bruges last night, so you wonder if Alexander Isak (£9.4m) and co might have managed minutes or even benchings against the Black Cats.

Similarly, with the Manchester City clash and a north London derby sandwiching Gameweek 13, might Mikel Arteta rest one or two of his Arsenal regulars at Brentford? Not that this fixture is a straightforward test in itself, so there likely won’t be wholesale changes. Nevertheless, Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) hasn’t started three games in a week all season, while could this finally, finally be the match that William Saliba (£5.9m) starts?

Due to the Liverpool game following a mere 63 hours after the visit of Crystal Palace, Chelsea‘s Xabi Alonso could spare some legs when the Eagles visit. The Blues are perhaps less of a concern, however, thanks to the generous turnaround from Gameweeks 12-13 and no European action this week.

With a Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday schedule, and trips to London bookending that run, Leeds United at home in Gameweek 13 might be the danger fixture for Manchester City – not that Maresca hasn’t been keeping us on our toes already.

A word on Manchester United: they have the tightest turnarounds to their European fixtures on either side of Gameweeks 12-14. Starting with last night’s draw in Lisbon, the Red Devils play Wednesday-Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday.

For Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth, Gameweek 14 might be when we see a bit more tinkering. They face each other in a tricky-to-call midweek Gameweek 13 clash, before they encounter Nottingham Forest and Hull City, respectively.