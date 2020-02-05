105
What impact has new formation had on Targett and Villa’s defence?

Aston Villa’s recent formation change has had an impact on budget left-back Matt Targett (£4.4m).

As Villa continue to battle relegation from the Premier League, manager Dean Smith has adopted a 3-4-3 formation over the last few weeks.

He debuted the new system in the Gameweek 21 trip to Burnley, which produced a 2-1 win, and has used it ever since.

It has mostly featured Kortney Hause (£4.4m), Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.3m) in the back-three, Targett has started the last three as the left wing-back since returning from an injury, while Frédéric Guilbert (£4.4m) has been the favourite on the right-hand side.

During this five-match period, Villa have won twice, drawn once and lost on two occasions. Those seven points have gone some way to helping Villa beat the drop, although there is still a long way to go.

Either way, it looks as if the 3-4-3 system is here to stay and, thankfully, it seems as if it may have unlocked the potential of Targett.

What has happened to Targett’s position?

  1. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Here’s too hoping all spurs and southampton come through tonight unscathed.

  2. LewanGOALski
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    will you be replacing Grealish for his blank and tough fixture after?

    1. Drop the Dendoncker
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      I planned for this all season by never bringing him in.

    2. Jullepuu
        52 mins ago

        Yes. He needs to go so I can field 11 players. Barnes, Perez and Traore on my radar

      • AzzaroMax99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Selling him for Traore most likely.

      • HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        No, keeping super Jack.

      • JasonG123
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Thinking of trading to Son this week

      • Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        Yes most likely.

      • AC Yew
        • 1 Year
        43 mins ago

        Depends how many I have blanking. Might replace with Traore

      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Keeping

      • FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Subject to performances and injuries - he stays for now. GW28 seems like a good time to switch for another asset in the bracket with a fixture and better fixtures.

    3. JasonG123
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Grealish to Son or save FT?

      1. AC Yew
        • 1 Year
        39 mins ago

        Save FT

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Save and keep grealish imo

      2. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Save

    4. AC Yew
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      AC YEW 2 days, 15 mins ago

      Hey guys need your expert advice for improving this team:

      McCarthy
      TAA Robertson Lundstram
      KDB Salah Maddison KDB Grealish
      Vardy Ings Maupay

      McGovern Soy Cantwell Kelly

      1FT 0.5 ITB

      1. Jullepuu
          22 mins ago

          You need to get a cheap defender this week and then next week Maupay to Jimenez. Not sure if you have the money for it

          1. AC Yew
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Nope cnt do Maupay to Jimenez unfortunately unless I lose Vardy which I'm not keen on.

        • Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          Why double KDB? One not enough?

          1. Two Popes and a Gazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 mins ago

            This guy.

          2. AC Yew
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Lol 2nd KDB is actually Cantwell! Haha

            1. AC Yew
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Cantwell already on the bench. Team is messed up lol

              1. Two Popes and a Gazza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                Time to ship the Lord?

                Alternatively, Maddison+Maupay > Jimenez+Fleck?

      2. Rushford
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Would you do Vardy + Lund -> Ings + VVD for a hit?

        Don’t trust any of my alternatives in defense (Rico, Soy) so think VVD can make up for the hit in one GW. Guess it comes down to Vardy vs Ings. Could also do Lund to another from SHU

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Vardy has a great fixture gw28 I would keep.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 5 Years
            20 mins ago

            What's your Bridget for a defender ?

      3. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Pussetto was just added and his price has already dropped 😀

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Who does he play for ?

          Open Controls
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          My one FPL wish is for price change transparency

      4. Whats the Huth
        • 4 Years
        58 mins ago

        The article above is open for all non members too.
        Just read it all.

        Basically saying that if you have Targett, hold him.
        If you don’t own him. Don’t bother getting in.
        His link up play with Grealish and touches in final third is great. But defence (although showing signs of improvement since formation was tweaked) is still dodgy.

        1. Warby84
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think maybe after having Mings for so long, I do not plan on getting any Villa defense back for the rest of the season..

          1. Whats the Huth
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            All the attacking play is down the left side. Where Targett and Grealish play.

            Mings to Targett could make sense, if you have a luxury transfer available

            1. The Champ is here
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Targett is a key attacking outlet on that wing. However I can't see him out scoring the cheapies at Sheffield or the Newcastle centre backs.

              1. Whats the Huth
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I agree

      5. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        Hello guys. Would you save a FT here?

        Ryan,

        TAA, Lundstram, Soyuncu
        Salah, KDB, Traore, Grealish
        DCL, Aguero, Vardy

        subs: Button --- Rico, Kelly, Cantwell --- 1 FT, 1.3 ITB

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Lundy, Soy, Kelly & Rico need to go.
          Definitely get a defender.

          1. Jam0sh
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Cheers. Lundstram probably then first to go

          2. FPL Pillars
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Soy can stay compared to the rest, good fixtures lay ahead

      6. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        In BGW28,

        A. Play Mooy
        B. Grealish to Mane for free

        1. Moose™
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          Mane would be a great differential imo. But, I dont think he will play a major part for the game sadly. Maybe just cameo appearance tho. I might be wrong tho

          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            In GW28?

          2. Konstaapeli
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            You don't think he's fit for 28? Many are saying he could be back for Norwich.

        2. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          B

        3. Konstaapeli
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          I'm planning to do B. But things change quickly in FPL.

        4. Amey
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          B for sure

      7. HUATSHOOTER
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        Do you think mahrez will start against westham?

        Should i sell vardy and mahrez to deulofeu and son?

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          Apparently Sterling is injured, so probably.

        2. The Champ is here
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Yep

          He'll na

        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Don't sell Mahrez this GW

        4. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          I'm considering Martial to Mahrez still, but I do have to fix at least a defender.
          Any thoughts here?

          1. Dosh
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Considering Martial or Maddison to Mahrez. His chances of starting are good now with Sterling out.

          2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
            • 4 Years
            just now

            But anyway don't do that move imo

      8. MartialMatas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        Greenwood to Ings this week?

        McCarthy
        TAA Soyuncu Lundstram Stephens
        Salah KDB Ox Grealish
        Kun DCL

        McGovern Greenwood Femenia Cantwell

        1ft 6.1m

        1. Konstaapeli
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          Sounds good

        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          Do it.

        3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Ox? Nice. Not a common sight here.

          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Guessing he was the Mane replacement punt, hence the amount of cash in the bank.

      9. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        0FT 0.8 ITB GTG? Kelly to go next GW.

        Henderson
        TAA Soy Aurier
        KdB Maddison Salah(C) Traore
        Vardy Firmino Ings

        McCarthy Rico Cantwell Kelly

        1. Konstaapeli
          • 3 Years
          just now

          GTG

      10. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        I want to do Kelly/Lundy to bellerin for free

        Is there any risk for bellerin play time? Any better players to bring?

        1. Konstaapeli
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Think he's safe for now. But I think Cedric was bought so Bellerin won't have to play twice a week.

        2. Two Popes and a Gazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          Arsenal do have a blank coming up.
          Maybe Stephens?

          1. Bubbles1985
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Saints Stephen's?

          2. Lord Flashheart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Good point

        3. Leo10
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Wouldn't go near Arsenal defenders personally. Leicester, Burnley, Sheffield United all have defenders in that price range or even Gomez at Liverpool.

          1. The Champ is here
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            I think arsenal are a very good choice for clean sheets now. Arteta has toughened them up. They will concede less than utd, Leicester and burnley. Similar to Sheffield I reckon

            1. Lord Flashheart
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              This

        4. The Champ is here
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Excellent pick wish I had him.
          Aurier another gem.

          1. Lord Flashheart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cheers

      11. Two Popes and a Gazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        40 mins ago

        Advice on which way to go?
        Looking to replace Mane but still keep a pool triple-up.

        A) Mane + DCL > Firmino + Barnes
        B) Mane + Lundstrom > Son + Gomez

      12. Whats the Huth
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Any news on mane?
        Tempted to captain him

        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Nothing official yet, looks like he is back from Spain.

          1. Whats the Huth
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Brilliant
            Reckon we’ll get some news before deadline?

            1. Leo10
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Unlikely imo. Liverpool's pre match press conference will be like a week after the deadline.

              1. HamezMace
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                This

            2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              If their is a press conference on Friday, then we will get some update. Otherwise nope :/

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Game is next week though ....
                This is a weird GW tbh

      13. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Wildcard or not?

        Schmeichel Button
        TAA Lundy Williams Rico Kelly
        Salah KDB Martial Traore Dendo
        Kun Vardy Deeney

        1. balint84
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          just sell Lundy or kelly

      14. Bubbles1985
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Not an easy decision this week with the GW deadline 9 days before the final game!

        I only have Traore flagged but will be pissed if someone else gets a niggle during next week!

      15. balint84
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        Tanganga or Tarkowski?

        1. The Champ is here
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          Tanganga best value player in the game

          1. I hate Moreno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            2 point merchant and not even nailed... Good 5th defender though.

            1. HamezMace
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Depends if you need that 5th defender in GW28.

              1. balint84
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                wannabe Lundy replacement

      16. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Just thinking about keeping the armband on Mo or are KDB and Auba better options this week?

        (Don't have Sergio)

        1. The Champ is here
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Mo

      17. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Just so I'm clear on how GW31 could play out,

        Tonight's replay;

        If Sou win;

        Tot v WHU will be confirmed for GW31 tonight.

        Then Sou v Nor in FA cup R5;

        If Sou beat Norwich - Nor v Eve in GW31 confirmed.
        If Nor beat SOU - likely no added games in 31 as SOU are scheduled to play ARS in 31 (who should be beating Portsmouth in R5 of the cup you have to assume).

        If Tot win tonight;

        No confirmed games for 31 added tonight.

        Tot v Nor in R5;

        Meaning either...

        Tot v Whu
        or
        Nor v Eve

        ...Will have to be confirmed for 31, but we won't know which until after the R5 game (which will be before GW29 - Mar 5-6)

        Correct?

        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Yes, thats how things will work

          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Thanks mate.

            Last night didn't go as I hoped, so let's see if Saints can help me out tonight.

            Do you have a GW31 plan yet, or too early for you?

            1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              No special plans yet. Initial thought is to navigate 31 with transfers if possible and use FH in 34.

              Fortunately/Unfortunately, I have all chips available, one has to be used in single GW.

              1. HamezMace
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I also hoped to navigate 31 with transfers, it might come down to Liverpool v Chelsea R5 game.

                Liverpool playing in GW31 gives me an extra 4 players (w/ Zaha). And I'm not about to start transferring Liverpool players out of my team now.

                I've got no Tot, Eve, or Nor players currently, and the WHU players I have, I'd rather not have for the next few weeks....all in all, it's a pickle!

            2. Amey
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Pool losing would have been very helpful ....

            3. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              FH in GW31 is the obvious play, but the judicious use of FTs should also work if you have a big player (ie Liverpool) in the mix. However, If Liverpool and Spurs progress in the Cup, I doubt that the PL pickings in GW will be worth using the FH chip.

      18. davies
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Wildcarders...

        Who is your fifth mid?

        I’m thinking Cantwell as he’ll probably need to play in BGW’s & BB.

        1. J0E
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Latest Scoutcast covers alot of wildcard issues. Worth watching.

          I'm wildcarding currently and my fifth midfielder is not Cantwell.

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYql808Yl0Y

          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            I probably made a mistake with my 5th midfielder on WC last week because now I have a benching headache.
            My 5th midfielder is Traoré.
            Wouldn't repeat my mistake at least.

          2. davies
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Will give it a watch

            Who is it?

        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Fleck

      19. Fernando Torres
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Chances of Lord starting next game?

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          I think it's unlikely.

          Berge is their record signing, and was clearly identified as Lundstram, as much as we love him, wasn't coping well the demands of the PL...often having to be subbed off early.

          SHU haven't broken their transfer record for a squad player - and he plays in Lundstram position.

          Wilder comments about how impressed he was with Lundstram, were more the kept motivation in the squad, and also let Berge know his place isn't guaranteed.

          ....I know people won't like hearing this, but I'm afraid it doesn't look good for Lundstram.

          1. Fernando Torres
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Fair enough, was wondering if the comments meant he might start some and next couple of fixtures are easier than others.

            1. HamezMace
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              I mean it might, but personally I don't think so.
              If anything he'd probably prefer a new signing, who is new to the league to play the so called easier games, to get up to speed.

        2. Lindelol
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Very low. So should not start - you can keep him but don't start and bring his replacement from SHU defense after 28

      20. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Guys what are the confirmed fixtures on gw31?

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Currently,

          Wol v Bou
          Bur v Wat,

          But see my post above for more info.

      21. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        KDB to Mane before 28?? Yes or no. Have salah and son

