151
Scout Reports February 6

What can FPL managers expect from new West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen?

151 Comments
Share

One of the biggest deals of the January transfer window saw Jarrod Bowen move from Hull City to West Ham United for a reported £22m.

The versatile winger, 23, signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers on deadline day and could be poised to make his debut in Gameweek 26, having not arrived in time to be eligible to face Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Price up by Fantasy Premier League as a £6.5m midfielder, Bowen moves to east London with a reputation for scoring goals: the ex-Hull prospect had found the back of the net on 16 occasions in 29 Championship appearances this season before his big-money move.

Bowen spent a lot of his time as an inverted winger on the right flank at the KCOM Stadium but has also deputised as an auxiliary centre-forward and in ‘the hole’, which presents him with a number of different routes into the Hammers’ starting XI.

Upon Bowen’s capture, West Ham manager David Moyes said:

We are delighted to welcome Jarrod to West Ham United. I think he could be a big success.

He’s probably what you’d call a wide forward these days, or perhaps an old-fashioned inside-right. He has played a couple of games as a second centre forward or as a no.10.

When you score goals like he does, and in the numbers he does, in the Championship, it will give you a great chance of scoring goals in the Premier League. We were attracted to the goals he has scored over the years; not just in one year, but over the last three years.

The player himself said:

I know this is the next step at another level. People expect me to score and I’ve put myself in that position. It’s a challenge I relish and one I’m looking forward to because scoring goals in the Premier League and winning games for this club would be unbelievable.

The fans will always see 110 per cent when I play, and I think that’s the main thing – and then with everything else, I just try to excite people and get people off their seats.

What can we Fantasy managers expect from Bowen in the remaining third of 2019/20, then?

Our Scout Report below uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, so only those who have signed up to valid packages will be able to access it in full.

The History and Statistics

Born in December 1996, Bowen was knocked back by Aston Villa and Cardiff City in trials as a youth.

He began his career in earnest with local club Hereford United, progressing through the academy side and into the first-team set-up at the tender age of 17.

The young attacking midfielder made eight Conference Premier (now National League) appearances at the back-end of the 2013/14 season, scoring once and helping the struggling Bulls to survival – although his hometown club were subsequently expelled from the division for financial reasons.

Bowen then made the move to Hull in July 2014, although featured only for the under-18s and under-21s in his first two campaigns on Humberside.

Finally making his Tigers debut in August 2016 in an EFL Cup tie, Bowen went on to make seven Premier League appearances (as a £4.5m FPL forward) as first Mike Phelan and then Marco Silva were unable to prevent Hull from dropping into the second tier.

The 2017/18 campaign was Bowen’s breakthrough season as he immediately established himself as a first-team regular under Leonid Slutsky, consolidating his place in the starting XI even after the Russian had departed.

Bowen was an ever-present last season (only one of his 46 league run-outs came as a substitute) and was again integral to the Hull side in 2019/20, not missing a single minute of Championship football until his move to east London in late-January.

The new West Ham midfielder made 124 league appearances for the Tigers in total, scoring on 52 occasions.

The full breakdown is as follows:

SeasonAppsGoalsAssists
2016/17700
2017/1842142
2018/1946224
2019/2029167

The Comparisons: 2019/20

PlayerMins per shotMins per shot in the boxMins per shot on targetMins per key pass
Bowen25.342.166.960.7
Antonio23.930.555.896
Yarmolenko41.459.19255
Fornals54.173.2177.796
Lanzini62.5107.9169.642.4
Snodgrass63.588.9133.441.7
Anderson64.196.2168.456
Noble119.7299.2299.2128

The table above shows how Bowen’s key underlying attacking statistics in the Championship this season compare to his new midfield team-mates in the Premier League.

The disclaimer against Bowen’s numbers is that they were all recorded in the second tier, with the standard of opposition obviously inferior to most teams in the top flight – although the argument could be made that West Ham’s new winger will be boosted by featuring alongside ‘better’ players in the Premier League.

Michail Antonio (£6.9m), who has often been deployed as an ‘out of position’ centre-forward, leads the way in terms of goal threat, with set-piece specialist Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) boasting the best rate of chance creation.

Bowen’s minutes-per-key pass rate and his modest assist totals (at least, before this season) point towards him being more of a scorer of goals than a supplier of them.

It should also be noted that 14 of the 43 chances that Bowen has created in 2019/20 so far came from set plays – would he necessarily be on free-kicks and corners in east London?

On the flip side, Bowen’s rate of ‘big chances created’ (one every 237.3 minutes) is second only to that of Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.3m) of the seven other players above (the Ukrainian having carved out a gilt-edged opportunity every 138 minutes).

The Prospects

With West Ham facing a double-header at Manchester City and Liverpool in Gameweeks 26 and 27, interest in any of the Hammers’ players, let alone Bowen, will likely be very minimal for the time being.

In fact, Moyes’ troops have one of the worst runs of fixtures on our Season Ticker from now until Gameweek 32:

That perhaps gives Bowen a two-month audition period, where we Fantasy managers can firstly work out whether the winger will be a first-team regular and then if he cuts the mustard in FPL terms.

Certainly, West Ham’s run-in is one of the best in the division and they may also have the advantage of being one of the teams with plenty to play for in April and May, given that they’ll likely still be battling for Premier League survival when the following fixture swing happens in Gameweek 33:

Given that Bowen predominantly plays on the right flank, it’s certainly not a given that he waltzes straight into the starting XI: the current incumbent in that position, Snodgrass, banked an 18-point haul in Gameweek 25.

Both Snodgrass and Bowen are versatile enough to be deployed elsewhere but the return to fitness of Antonio also adds to the competition in the attacking midfield positions, with the out-of-sorts Manuel Lanzini (£6.2m) a known favourite of his manager’s.

Determining whose (if any) place he takes may be key to Bowen’s assist potential given what we said earlier about free-kick and corner duties but it is the 23-year-old midfielder’s goal threat that we’ll be keeping an eye on in the medium-term.

Only Sadio Mane (£12.3m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) have had more ‘big chances’ (21 and 22 respectively) than Bowen (20) among FPL midfielders this season, with the obvious caveat being that the new West Ham signing’s figures were recorded in an inferior competition and in significantly more pitch-time.

Bowen’s fondness for a dribble (111 attempted this season) and shot (103 in 2019/20) has seen him compared to a “budget Arjen Robben“, with StatsBomb’s James Bowen telling West Ham’s own website:

Bowen both shoots and scores with his off foot from wide positions. If you watch how he takes his shots, he often shoots quickly and hard, catching goalkeepers off-guard. That he can do this with both feet and in tough zones with his off foot? That’s not a common skill. It also gives him an advantage against the defender, as there isn’t a sensible direction to shepherd him if he’s in possession in the box.

Time will tell if those positive comments translate into regular starts and substantial FPL returns as £6.5m is a significant outlay, especially as proven performers such as Jack Grealish (£6.7m) and Adama Traore (£5.8m) are in the same price bracket.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

151 Comments Post a Comment
  1. wattonjack
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Play

    A) Lundy (BOU)
    B) Chilwell (wol)

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Totti
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      chilwell

      Open Controls
  2. Pukki Party
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Lundstram Aurier Holgate
    Salah Mane KDB Moura
    Vardy Deeney

    Martin Fernandez Cantwell Greenwood 1ft 0itb

    Gtg? Any news on Mane? Anything worth a transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Aurier to Sheffield?

      Open Controls
      1. Concrete
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Forget that...didn’t see Lundstram

        Open Controls
    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      You think Lund will get more than 1 point?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          How come? I just don't understand the logic, he's on my bench and I'm playing complete dross instead.

          Open Controls
  3. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which is better?

    Basham + 2 million
    or
    VVD

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Vvd

      Open Controls
  4. Concrete
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    After Norwich which is the best way to go

    A TAA, Robertson,Salah

    B TAA, Mane, Salah

    Open Controls
    1. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      TAA Salah Firmino/VVD

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Kvelertak
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    So i have 4 problems in my team to get rid of (at least). They are Lund, Grealish, Martial and Vardy. Have 2 Ft. What to do?

    Currently on one of theese:
    Grealish + Vardy -> Mahrez + Ings
    Or
    Martial + Vardy -> Son + Ings

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B but consider 28

      Open Controls
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    On WC which option do you prefer. Struggling over whether to get Aguero for short term. On A with no Aguero but B tempting and C bit more left field

    A Firmino Son Fernández ( as below)

    B Aguero Fleck Van Dijk ( and play him over Stephens)- then carry transfer and in 28 Aguero to Vardy and Fleck upgrade to 7.5 mid or

    C Keep Son with Aguero over Firmino and get Martinelli over Jiménez ( and get Firmino and Jiménez following week paid for by Aguero haul!!)

    Henderson
    TAA Stevens Stephens
    Salah KDB Son* Barnes
    Firmino* Ings Jiménez

    Pope Mooy Boly Fernández*

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Wouldn’t get Aguero on WC this week

      Open Controls
  7. Atwood
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Got a decent enough rank thanks to solid captain choices, but a lot of deadwood. Contemplating my first hits of the season. I realise Maupay is terrible, but if he plays this week he at least has a good fixture.

    How does this sound?
    This week - Kelly/Vardy > Stephens/Aubameyang (-4)
    Next week - Dendoncker/Maupay > Traore/Jiminez (-4)

    Henderson
    Soyuncu - TAA - Kelly
    Cantwell - KDB - Salah - Martial
    Vardy - Maupay - Ings

    Button - Rico - Lundstram - Dendonker

    Open Controls
    1. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Vardy to Auba for a hit is not worth it

      Open Controls
      1. Atwood
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Auba fixtures look pretty good though, even with the blank.

        Open Controls
        1. Goonsquad245
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          After the next 2 you’re going to want vardy back

          Open Controls
  8. Viper
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you start Soyuncu or Lundstram?

    Also going to be starting Jimenez & Traore

    Open Controls
    1. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Soyuncu, lundstram won’t start.

      Open Controls
  9. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    I can't decide who to sell out of Lundstram, Kelly or Williams, so I think I might do Martial & Vardy > Son & Ings instead!

    Open Controls
    1. Totti
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      yes for the transfers

      Open Controls
  10. Totti
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    reposting looking for replies

    best midfielder up to 7.3

    who do u rather

    A) redmond (already owning ings)
    B) moura
    C) harvey barnes
    D) grealish
    E) other suggestion

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      D even with blank

      Not sure on Barnes but at 6m prob worth it as 4th mid

      Open Controls
  11. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    How this WC draft lookin' lads ?

    Pope-Button
    TAA-Lascelles-Bednarek-Stevens-Tanganga
    Salah-Son-Fleck-Traore-Perez
    Aguero-Firmino-Ings

    0.3 ITB

    Aguero to Jimenez in GW 27.

    Not owning KdB scares me a bit. I can sacrifice Son to get him but Son plays in GW 28.

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Will you ft Button for the BB?

      I think it’s a risk worth taking with fixtures and a blank or 2 in the next 6

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        just now

        yup but for GW 37. Free hit in DGW 34 probably.

        Pope doesnt have blank fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. AC2077
        2 mins ago

        Solid team, I'd be very happy with that.

        Tempted with Fleck myself, but I'm not sure about the returns.

        Open Controls
        1. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Cheers mate. Still undecided with Kun but I'm chasing in my cash league and i think thats great oportunity to C him this week as my rivals doesnt own him

          Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Play

      1) Rico
      2) Lundstram

      Captain

      A) Aguero
      B) Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        2
        A

        Open Controls
      2. Concrete
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        2
        B

        Open Controls
      3. AC2077
          2 mins ago

          2
          A (Salah VC)

          Open Controls
        • Goonsquad245
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          1A

          Open Controls
      4. AC2077
          12 mins ago

          Any ideas on what to do with Maddison?

          I'm thinking of swapping him to Adama or Barnes.

          Foster
          TTA - VVD - Stevens
          Grealish - Maddison - KDB - Salah
          Vardy - Ings - Jimmy

          (Button, Holgate, Gibson, Cantwell)

          Open Controls
          1. Concrete
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Barnes if you have too

            Open Controls
            1. AC2077
                1 min ago

                Cheers.

                I want to get Henderson in goal, but the blank and no back up keeper is stopping me.

                Open Controls
              • Esalman
                • 10 Years
                just now

                I have both Maddison and Martial, and I'd rather get rid of Martial first. Maddison has good fixtures coming up.

                Open Controls
          2. Rash
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            After a few bad gameweeks I'd opted to have a day or 2 away from FPL

            Now I'm getting my head back in the game..

            McCarthy
            Trent sidibe Gomez
            Kdb grealish (c)Salah (vc)mahrez
            Auba ings Jimenez

            On a-4 with 2.7 itb with wildcard available.

            Gtg?

            Open Controls
          3. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Anything worth -4? (2m itb)

            Ryan
            TAA Robertson Holgate
            Salah KdB Grealish Traore
            Ings Aguero(C) Jimenez

            Bench: Rico, Soy, Cantwell, Button.

            Open Controls
          4. Tmel
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            McCarthy
            TAA Lund Holgate
            Salah Traore Grealish KDB
            Auba Vardy Jimi
            (Button Rico Dendoncker Soy)

            1FT & 0.2ITB

            a) Lund > Egan
            b) Vardy > Ings
            c) Lund & Soy > Egan & Gomez (-4)
            d) Lund & Vardy > Gomez & Ings (-4)

            Open Controls
          5. STONEROSES
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            What’s the general feeling with Mané?
            Likely to be back for next League game?

            Open Controls
            1. Niho992
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I think he will. Thinking to bring him on WC this GW

              Open Controls
          6. HonestBlatter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            2FT should I Vardy, Abraham --> Aguero, Martinelli? Yay / Nay

            Open Controls
          7. fcsaltyballs
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Good to go, or anything worth [-4] hit?

            Henderson
            TAA VVD Dunk
            Salah(c) KDB Grealish Traore
            Vardy Ings DCL

            McGovern Lundstram Soyuncu Dendoncker

            0 FT, 3.9 ITB

            Thanks all

            Open Controls
          8. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Did West Ham really need another attacking midfielder?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.