What can FPL managers expect from new West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen?

One of the biggest deals of the January transfer window saw Jarrod Bowen move from Hull City to West Ham United for a reported £22m.

The versatile winger, 23, signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers on deadline day and could be poised to make his debut in Gameweek 26, having not arrived in time to be eligible to face Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Price up by Fantasy Premier League as a £6.5m midfielder, Bowen moves to east London with a reputation for scoring goals: the ex-Hull prospect had found the back of the net on 16 occasions in 29 Championship appearances this season before his big-money move.

Bowen spent a lot of his time as an inverted winger on the right flank at the KCOM Stadium but has also deputised as an auxiliary centre-forward and in ‘the hole’, which presents him with a number of different routes into the Hammers’ starting XI.

Upon Bowen’s capture, West Ham manager David Moyes said:

We are delighted to welcome Jarrod to West Ham United. I think he could be a big success. He’s probably what you’d call a wide forward these days, or perhaps an old-fashioned inside-right. He has played a couple of games as a second centre forward or as a no.10. When you score goals like he does, and in the numbers he does, in the Championship, it will give you a great chance of scoring goals in the Premier League. We were attracted to the goals he has scored over the years; not just in one year, but over the last three years.

The player himself said:

I know this is the next step at another level. People expect me to score and I’ve put myself in that position. It’s a challenge I relish and one I’m looking forward to because scoring goals in the Premier League and winning games for this club would be unbelievable. The fans will always see 110 per cent when I play, and I think that’s the main thing – and then with everything else, I just try to excite people and get people off their seats.

What can we Fantasy managers expect from Bowen in the remaining third of 2019/20, then?

What can we Fantasy managers expect from Bowen in the remaining third of 2019/20, then?

The History and Statistics

Born in December 1996, Bowen was knocked back by Aston Villa and Cardiff City in trials as a youth.

He began his career in earnest with local club Hereford United, progressing through the academy side and into the first-team set-up at the tender age of 17.

The young attacking midfielder made eight Conference Premier (now National League) appearances at the back-end of the 2013/14 season, scoring once and helping the struggling Bulls to survival – although his hometown club were subsequently expelled from the division for financial reasons.

Bowen then made the move to Hull in July 2014, although featured only for the under-18s and under-21s in his first two campaigns on Humberside.

Finally making his Tigers debut in August 2016 in an EFL Cup tie, Bowen went on to make seven Premier League appearances (as a £4.5m FPL forward) as first Mike Phelan and then Marco Silva were unable to prevent Hull from dropping into the second tier.

The 2017/18 campaign was Bowen’s breakthrough season as he immediately established himself as a first-team regular under Leonid Slutsky, consolidating his place in the starting XI even after the Russian had departed.

Bowen was an ever-present last season (only one of his 46 league run-outs came as a substitute) and was again integral to the Hull side in 2019/20, not missing a single minute of Championship football until his move to east London in late-January.

The new West Ham midfielder made 124 league appearances for the Tigers in total, scoring on 52 occasions.

The full breakdown is as follows:

Season Apps Goals Assists 2016/17 7 0 0 2017/18 42 14 2 2018/19 46 22 4 2019/20 29 16 7

The Comparisons: 2019/20

Player Mins per shot Mins per shot in the box Mins per shot on target Mins per key pass Bowen 25.3 42.1 66.9 60.7 Antonio 23.9 30.5 55.8 96 Yarmolenko 41.4 59.1 92 55 Fornals 54.1 73.2 177.7 96 Lanzini 62.5 107.9 169.6 42.4 Snodgrass 63.5 88.9 133.4 41.7 Anderson 64.1 96.2 168.4 56 Noble 119.7 299.2 299.2 128

The table above shows how Bowen’s key underlying attacking statistics in the Championship this season compare to his new midfield team-mates in the Premier League.

The disclaimer against Bowen’s numbers is that they were all recorded in the second tier, with the standard of opposition obviously inferior to most teams in the top flight – although the argument could be made that West Ham’s new winger will be boosted by featuring alongside ‘better’ players in the Premier League.

Michail Antonio (£6.9m), who has often been deployed as an ‘out of position’ centre-forward, leads the way in terms of goal threat, with set-piece specialist Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) boasting the best rate of chance creation.

Bowen’s minutes-per-key pass rate and his modest assist totals (at least, before this season) point towards him being more of a scorer of goals than a supplier of them.

It should also be noted that 14 of the 43 chances that Bowen has created in 2019/20 so far came from set plays – would he necessarily be on free-kicks and corners in east London?

On the flip side, Bowen’s rate of ‘big chances created’ (one every 237.3 minutes) is second only to that of Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.3m) of the seven other players above (the Ukrainian having carved out a gilt-edged opportunity every 138 minutes).

The Prospects

With West Ham facing a double-header at Manchester City and Liverpool in Gameweeks 26 and 27, interest in any of the Hammers’ players, let alone Bowen, will likely be very minimal for the time being.

In fact, Moyes’ troops have one of the worst runs of fixtures on our Season Ticker from now until Gameweek 32:

That perhaps gives Bowen a two-month audition period, where we Fantasy managers can firstly work out whether the winger will be a first-team regular and then if he cuts the mustard in FPL terms.

Certainly, West Ham’s run-in is one of the best in the division and they may also have the advantage of being one of the teams with plenty to play for in April and May, given that they’ll likely still be battling for Premier League survival when the following fixture swing happens in Gameweek 33:

Given that Bowen predominantly plays on the right flank, it’s certainly not a given that he waltzes straight into the starting XI: the current incumbent in that position, Snodgrass, banked an 18-point haul in Gameweek 25.

Both Snodgrass and Bowen are versatile enough to be deployed elsewhere but the return to fitness of Antonio also adds to the competition in the attacking midfield positions, with the out-of-sorts Manuel Lanzini (£6.2m) a known favourite of his manager’s.

Determining whose (if any) place he takes may be key to Bowen’s assist potential given what we said earlier about free-kick and corner duties but it is the 23-year-old midfielder’s goal threat that we’ll be keeping an eye on in the medium-term.

Only Sadio Mane (£12.3m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) have had more ‘big chances’ (21 and 22 respectively) than Bowen (20) among FPL midfielders this season, with the obvious caveat being that the new West Ham signing’s figures were recorded in an inferior competition and in significantly more pitch-time.

Bowen’s fondness for a dribble (111 attempted this season) and shot (103 in 2019/20) has seen him compared to a “budget Arjen Robben“, with StatsBomb’s James Bowen telling West Ham’s own website:

Bowen both shoots and scores with his off foot from wide positions. If you watch how he takes his shots, he often shoots quickly and hard, catching goalkeepers off-guard. That he can do this with both feet and in tough zones with his off foot? That’s not a common skill. It also gives him an advantage against the defender, as there isn’t a sensible direction to shepherd him if he’s in possession in the box.

Time will tell if those positive comments translate into regular starts and substantial FPL returns as £6.5m is a significant outlay, especially as proven performers such as Jack Grealish (£6.7m) and Adama Traore (£5.8m) are in the same price bracket.

